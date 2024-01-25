DMi Partners Wins Two Gold and One Honorable Mention at the 2024 AVA Digital Awards

Leading Performance Marketing Agency Celebrates Prestigious Recognition for UX and Creativity in Web-Based Production

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMi Partners , the award-winning full-service performance marketing agency specializing in affiliate, email, paid search, and SEO, today announces its recent triumph at the 2024 AVA Digital Awards , an international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design, and production of digital communication. In the recent AVA Digital Awards, DMi Partners (DMi) secured two Gold awards and one Honorable Mention for outstanding work in Web-Based Production for the agency’s work with CubeSmart , a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of self-storage facilities in the United States.



The Gold AVA Digital Awards that DMi Partners were conferred in Best Web-Based Production, Creativity , and Website Redesign & Best Web-Based Production, Website Redesign . Both prestigious awards recognized DMi's exemplary work with client CubeSmart, submitted under the title "Better UX for Self Storage Leaders." Additionally, DMi received an honorable mention for the category Web-Based Production, Website, Professional Service, also for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart enlisted DMi's expertise to revamp their website, seeking a modern design that would set them apart from competitors. The focus was on highlighting the friendly touch of their customer service and the approachability/relatability of their brand. DMi implemented a combination of custom illustration and photography to breathe life and personality into the website, showcasing CubeSmart's facilities and locations. The incorporation of additional lifestyle photography, seamlessly tied into the illustrations, introduced a human element and additional personality. The project also involved restructuring navigation and enhancing the search and reservation flow, ensuring an elevated user experience aligned with the modern aesthetic.

The winning entries were a testament to DMi's creative and strategic prowess, addressing the client's objectives and exceeding industry standards. Credit for these achievements goes to two key team members at DMi: David Lachowicz, Creative Director & Quyen Truong, Associate Art Director.

"I am incredibly proud of David, Quyen, and the entire CubeSmart team for securing this honor. It underscores our commitment to delivering best-in-class work for our clients. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and excellence that define our team," said Patrick McKenna, CEO, DMi Partners.

About DMi Partners

DMi Partners is a full-service performance marketing agency working with today's leading consumer, B2B, and e-commerce brands like Henkel, Sargento, Smithfield Foods, and Anthropologie. The agency's innovative email and affiliate management accompanies a best-in-class suite of digital services, including SEO, paid search, e-commerce, branding, and interactive, social media marketing, and advanced marketing analytics designed to engage target audiences to drive revenue.

Founded in 2003, DMi Partners today has more than 100 clients and 85 team members across the country, including Philadelphia, California, Georgia, and Florida. Staffed by big-agency talent and offering the personal attention and agility of a boutique, DMi Partners has been recognized for managing award-winning campaigns and a proven track record of delivering the highest quality marketing strategy, execution, and results.