Veeder-Root Announces The Red Jacket® 4 HP Submersible Turbine Pump: Meeting High Flow Demands with Fixed Speed Reliability

Simsbury, CT, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeder-Root, a worldwide leader in fuel management and environmental systems technology, announced today the launch of The Red Jacket 4 HP Submersible Turbine Pump (STP). This new solution expands the 4” Veeder-Root STP portfolio and offers high throughput, high reliability, and reduced power consumption.

Key Features of The Red Jacket 4 HP STP Include:

High Performance: The best-in-class fixed speed technology allows sites to service up to 7 simultaneous fuel transactions at the required 10 Gallons Per Minute (GPM) per nozzle.

High Reliability: Designed and rigorously tested to meet the same quality standards set by existing Red Jacket STPs that have less than 1% field failure rates.

Fuel Compatibility: Built alongside Veeder-Root's current series of packer manifolds, allowing you to meet both current and future fuel compatibility needs.

The Red Jacket 4 HP STP provides a lower cost of ownership with multiple cost saving opportunities, including maximizing site uptime, minimizing power consumption, mitigating check valve failures, eliminating the need for retests after servicing, and an automatic electrical disconnect to ensure quick and safe servicing.

"We are thrilled to introduce The Red Jacket 4 HP STP to the market, as it has been specifically designed to cater to high throughput sites, providing best-in-class reliability with reduced power consumption" said Alejandro Cantillo, Global Product Manager for Veeder-Root. “This new solution is easy to install and service and integrates into our Fuel Management System alongside our fuel quality and environmental monitoring solutions."

The Red Jacket 4 HP STP went into production at the end of 2023 and is available now.

For more information about The Red Jacket 4 HP STP and to stay updated on the latest news, please visit the product page. Follow Veeder-Root on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Veeder-Root:

Veeder-Root is a leading global supplier of fuel management and environmental solutions with a tradition of excellence in the petroleum industry. Our portfolio of market-leading products includes: Veeder-Root Automatic Tank Gauges, probes and sensors, Red Jacket® submersible pumps and pressurized line leak detectors, HydrX™ Fuel Conditioning System, EMR meter registers, and stage II vapor recovery solutions. Our products improve profitability and abate risk for customers by delivering solutions to manage onsite operations, compliance reporting, fuel procurement, inventory reconciliation, and accounting processes. Veeder-Root products and services are installed in over 500,000 tanks globally and are responsible for 22 billion gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel annually. To find out more about Veeder-Root, visit veeder.com.

