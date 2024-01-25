ePRO, e-patient Diaries and eCOA Market Expected to Reach US$ 78,251.2 million by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Use of Novel Technology, User-Friendly Interfaces, and Seamless Connection with Healthcare Systems to Increase Patient Involvement and Clinical Trial Data Collection

Rockville , Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO), electronic patient diaries, and electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) market is anticipated to generate a revenue of US$ 18,251.9 million in 2024. Furthermore, from 2024 to 2034, the market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 15.7%, reaching a value of more than US$78,251.2 million by 2034. Such evolution can be attributed to the significant technological advances in the healthcare industry, which have led to a profound transformation in healthcare delivery.



The ePRO, e-patient diaries, and eCOA sectors are growing, enhancing healthcare's effectiveness and communication and empowering medical professionals to achieve better patient outcomes. Real-time symptom reporting made possible by this technology has improved treatment results and diagnosis accuracy. In conclusion, the market for electronic healthcare is expected to expand rapidly in the years to come due to increased demand for improved healthcare results and technical advancements.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9437

The widespread implementation of mobile technologies in the medical sector has increased the market share of ePRO, e-patient diaries, and eCOA. The industry's explosive expansion has been facilitated using electronic devices to record clinical trial results and patient feedback.

In response to the growing number of patients and mass casualties, medical professionals are experimenting with cutting-edge technologies. The worldwide marketplace for e-patient diaries, ePRO, and eCOA are expanding, which enhances communication.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 78,251.2 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 15.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 32 Tables No. of Figures 160 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global ePRO, e-patient diaries and eCOA market is expected to grow at a 15.7% CAGR through 2034.

With a significant CAGR of 16.2% through 2034, the market for ePRO, E-patient diaries and eCOA in North America is predicted to expand.

The industry for ePRO, e-patient diaries and eCOA in East Asia is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% until 2034.

In 2024, the United States ePRO, e-patient diaries and eCOA market will command 72.2% of the market.

China is anticipated to account for 67.9% of the worldwide market in 2024 for ePRO, E-patient diaries and eCOA.



“Accuracy, instant access, and fewer transcription errors are advantages of electronic data generation in healthcare. Patient compliance is increased by connecting patients and clinicians at any time, place, and device—however, security and privacy concerns surface, especially with therapeutic communication technologies. Organizations that prefer ePRO, e-patient diaries, and eCOA face hurdles from fraudulent transactions and hacks, while global regulations sometimes restrict access to patient data,” states the Fact.MR. Analyst

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Medidata Solutions, Inc.

OmniComm Systems, Inc.

Anju Software, Inc.

Kayentis

SAS

Health Diary, Inc.

Bracket Global LLC

Dassault Systèmes SE

CRF Health, Inc

eClinical Solutions

ERT Clinical

ArisGlobal LLC

The Diary Pte. Ltd

ICON PLC

PAREXEL International Corporation



Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers specializing in electronic Patient-Reported Outcomes (ePRO), e-patient diaries, and electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments (eCOA) are diversifying their product portfolios to encompass a wider array of electronic clinical outcome assessments, catering to diverse healthcare needs and patient preferences. Simultaneously, these companies are channeling significant investments into research and development, aiming to create sustainable, efficient, and appealing digital medical solutions.

In a bid to reach a broader customer base, manufacturers of ePRO, e-patient diaries, and eCOA are fortifying their distribution channels both domestically and internationally. They are forging partnerships with technological platforms to enhance their online presence, collaborating with medical chains to ensure product availability in physical stores, and aligning with pharmacy service providers to meet the rising demand for convenient and sustainable emergency medical services in the healthcare industry.

Recent Developments:

In October 2023, PRO-TECT research introduced remote symptom monitoring in advanced metastatic cancer therapy, leveraging electronic patient-reported outcomes to enhance patients' quality of life. In March 2023, NeuraLace Medical witnessed an increase in clinical trial enrollment and improved participant compliance through the utilization of Medrio's Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and ePRO, overcoming challenges in trial design and recruitment initiatives.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9437

Rising Technological Developments in the Global ePRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA Industry

To accommodate a wide range of patient preferences and healthcare demands, the makers of ePRO, e-patient diaries, and eCOA are broadening the range of electronic clinical outcome evaluations they provide in their product portfolios. To provide long-lasting, effective, and enticing digital medical solutions, they are also spending on research and development.

Market players are bolstering their local and international distribution networks to reach a more extensive consumer base. To increase their online presence, they are forming alliances with tech platforms, working with medical chains to guarantee that their products are easily accessible at physical locations, and forming partnerships with pharmacy service providers to meet the increasing need for affordable and long-lasting emergency medical services in the healthcare sector.

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market: The global sales of healthcare contract research organization garnered a market value of US$ 44 Bn in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6% by accumulating a market value of US$ 79 Bn through the assessment period 2022-2032.

Clinical Trial Imaging Market: Worldwide sales of clinical trial imaging devices are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033. The global clinical trial imaging market is currently valued at US$ 1.15 billion and is thus projected to reach US$ 2.17 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market: Worldwide demand for medical aesthetic devices is projected to increase at a stupendous CAGR of 10% from 2022 to 2027. In 2022, the global medical aesthetic devices market size is valued at US$ 13.7 billion and is anticipated to reach at US$ 22 billion by the year 2027.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.