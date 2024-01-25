Leggett & Platt Announces 4Q and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call

Carthage, MO, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG), a diversified manufacturer of engineered products serving several major markets, will release fourth quarter and full year earnings results on Thursday, February 8, 2024 after the market closes, and hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year results, annual guidance, market conditions and related matters on Friday, February 9, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time).

This call will be webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Leggett & Platt’s website at www.leggett.com . The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (201) 689-8341 (no passcode required). The earnings release and slides containing summary financial information will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website on February 8 shortly after the market closes. The audio replay of the webcast and transcript will be available on our website after completion of the call and will remain available for 12 months.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in many homes and automobiles. The 141-year-old Company is a leading supplier of bedding components and private label finished goods; automotive seat comfort and convenience systems; home and work furniture components; geo components; flooring underlayment; hydraulic cylinders for material handling and heavy construction applications; and aerospace tubing and fabricated assemblies.



