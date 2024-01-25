TELUS report reveals majority of Canadians want regulation and ethics to guide the future of AI

Inaugural TELUS AI report surveys Canadian attitudes towards the potential impact and evolution of artificial intelligence, Canadians want diverse voices to shape AI

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, as the world marks Data Privacy Week, TELUS is proud to highlight its leadership in driving dialogue and collaboration around the responsible development and application of artificial intelligence (AI) by sharing the inaugural TELUS AI report: The power of perspectives in Canada. In this research report, available to the public at telus.com/ResponsibleAI, TELUS shares the perceptions, insights and opinions of AI from nearly 5,000 Canadians, including Indigenous Peoples, racialized groups, Black women, older Canadians, new Canadians, youth, people with physical disabilities, and the LGBTQ2S+ community.



TELUS’ report highlights the hopes, fears, and experiences of everyday Canadians regarding AI, showcasing both the potential benefits and concerns associated with this powerful and nascent technology. Its findings reveal that Canadians are resolute in their desire for AI to be built responsibly, with more than 90% of respondents strongly agreeing that the development of AI must be guided by ethical principles. The research emphasizes Canadians’ support for AI regulation, the importance of including diverse voices in the development of AI and the priority that should be placed on removing bias to ensure that the technology reflects the needs and values of all Canadians.

Key findings from the research include:

Over 90% agree that AI development should be guided by ethical principles

78% of respondents believe that the use of AI should be regulated in Canada

42% of respondents who self-identified as part of a racialized group feel that AI is biased against themselves and their peers

80% of respondents aged 12-17 expect their generation will have to fix problems left behind by the current usage of AI (engaged with parental consent)

"At TELUS, we believe that responsible AI development requires the active participation and input of all Canadians. This report is our rallying cry for organizations to get involved by building useful resources to educate the public on how they are considering ethics and human impacts throughout the development of this incredibly powerful innovation, while being inclusive in decision-making around all aspects of AI’s development,” said Pam Snively, Chief Data and Trust Officer at TELUS. “TELUS is committed to advancing AI responsibly and we’re sharing these findings to help inform future initiatives, ensuring that AI benefits all Canadians while respecting their privacy and values."

TELUS recognizes the importance of prioritizing human values and trust in the development and usage of AI, and remains dedicated to promoting transparency, privacy, and responsible AI practices. As part of this commitment, TELUS was the first telecom company in Canada to sign ISED’s new voluntary code of conduct for generative AI, which seeks to ensure the transparent, equitable and responsible development of GenAI technology. In 2023, TELUS Wise launched its TELUS Wise Responsible AI online workshop – a free-of-charge online workshop created in partnership with the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research (CIFAR) – that helps teens to better understand the AI landscape, including what it is, what it’s capable of and, importantly, what it’s not. Additionally, TELUS was the first organization in the world to earn the ISO Privacy by Design certification for its Data for Good program.

To learn more about the AI research report and future opportunities to have your voice heard, visit telus.com/ResponsibleAI .

