Hadoop-as-a-service Market Share, Trend, Key Players Analysis and Global Outlook - 2026

The Hadoop-as-a-service market size was valued at $ 5,279million in 2018, and is projected to reach $74,097million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 39.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Factors such as increase in penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) across the globe;rise in demand for cost-effective solutions for the management of Big Data; and wideacceptance of HaaS across different industry verticals such as IT, banking, manufacturing, and telecommunication significantly contribute toward the growth of the Hadoop-as-a-service market. In addition, decline in prices of cloud-based services and surge in demand of HaaS from small & medium enterprises (SMEs) are expected to fuel the market growth.

In addition, rise in dependency on situational awareness systems (SASs) for cybersecurity is expected to drive the growth of the market. However, low security for highly confidential data and lack of awareness about benefits of this technology are expected to impact negatively on the Hadoop-as-a-service market growth. On the contrary, ongoing partnership&funding taking place in Hadoop market and rising popularity of e-commerce are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Hadoop-as-a-service Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Hadoop-as-a-service Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Amazon web services

Cloudera Inc.

Google Inc.

MapR Technologies

EMC Corporation

Mortar Data (Datadog)

SAP SE

Datameer and Many More

Region wise, Region wise, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate in the near future.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period of Hadoop-as-a-service market, which is attributed to wide adoption of Hadoop-based applications for real-time analytics and web-based business processes, there by driving the growth of the market.

Moreover, the region is expected to present lucrative growth opportunities, due to increase in penetration of internet, availability of technologically &digitally improving industrial infrastructures, and exponential rise in number of mobile users

