Ferndale Repertory Theatre Presents ‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder’

Ferndale Repertory Theatre (FRT) continues its 2023 – 2024 season with the Tony award winning musical comedy, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder. Book and Lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, Music and Lyrics by Steven Lutvak. A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder is a comedic thriller filled with non-stop laughs, unforgettable characters, and stunning musical numbers.

When low-born Monty Navarro discovers he is an heir to the D’Ysquith family fortune, he sets out to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm… and a dash of murder. But what of love? Because murder isn’t the only thing on Monty’s mind. A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder is sure to leave you dying for more!

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder features a talented local cast of performers including Jordan Dobbins as Monty Navarro, Andre LaRocque as all nine members of The D’Ysquith Family, Jessy McQuade as Sibella Hallward, Holly Portman as Phoebe D’Ysquith, and Eliza Klinger Rouse as Miss Shingle, and the ensemble which includes Abi Camerino, Erin Corrigan, Janine Redwine, Jaiden Clark, Zack Preston Rouse, and Charles Young. This production is directed by Todd Hoberecht with music direction by Jo Kuzelka, choreography by Finn Ferguson, scenic design by Carl McGahan, costume design by Denise Ryles and Rosemary Smith, lighting design by Merrick D. Yra, sound design by Emma Dobbins, properties by Gwen Price, and production management by Jessie Gelormino.

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder opens Friday, February 2 and runs through Sunday, Feb 25 with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 PM and Sunday performances at 2 PM.

To purchase tickets:

Online: ferndalerep.org

Phone: 707-786-5483

In Person: theater box office, located at 447 Main Street in Ferndale, opens 30 mins before curtain

Ticket prices:

$18 – General Admission

$16 – Students

$16 – Seniors

A $2 Historical Building Preservation Fee will be added to each ticket. This fund helps us to make your visit more comfortable and keeps our building in good repair.

Performance schedule:

Friday, February 2nd at 7:30 PM (opening night)

Saturday, February 3rd at 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 4th at 2:00 PM (matinee)

Friday, February 9th at 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 10th at 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 11th at 2:00 PM (matinee)

Friday, February 16th at 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 17th at 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 18th at 2:00 PM (matinee)

Friday, February 23rd at 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 24th at 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 25th at 2:00 PM (closing matinee)

About Ferndale Repertory Theatre: Ferndale Repertory Theatre, affectionately FRT, is the oldest (and largest) of the North Coast’s resident community theaters. The company, which began as Ferndale Little Theatre in 1972, is housed at the Hart Theatre building, built in 1920 in the Victorian Village of Ferndale.