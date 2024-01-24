Question, Persuade, Refer: Free Suicide Prevention Training Feb. 3 at Mattole Grange

My personal experience with egocide; my method of a Masonic Death & Rebirth Enlightenment Ritual for those at the absolute end of their proverbial rope:

Take your self, a yoga mat, and a closed cap psilocybin and sometime after sunset find as secluded a spot as possible (which won’t be too hard around here) free from any artificial light/ noise pollution and any other human -incessantly judgmental- minds. Lay on that yoga mat all night. Sacrifice your self to the greater intelligence at play here. If you’re to be eaten by a mountain lion so be it, you’re at the end of the rope anyway. Surrender your self to the mushroom the stars and the earth. Chant, pray, scream, growl, talk in tongues; AUM NAMAH SHIVAYA…Repeat as necessary.

If a breakthrough experience happens— you’ll know! It’s like returning home to a Love we all have some distant memory of and longing for. A Love that language cannot come close to conveying. But to be sure a potentially long “Dark night of the Soul” will follow. A week, a month, a year or three or… The newly awakened -and now eternal- Christ/ Buddha/ Cosmic consciousness will have some cleaning out to do: past traumas, all neurosis, old thoughts beliefs and behavior patterns that did not Serve will all need be worked out. Surrender. Trust. Intuition (the other 90% of the mind) will come back online. Karmic cobwebs will be cleared. Living by the 12 Steps is about the best thing out there if unable to abide intuition.

This kinda practice is long occulted for a reason. I suspect that reason is to keep a subservient submissive population willing to spend an entire life self enslaved, running on angst anger and anxiety, always seeking thru external means to fill some ever insatiable need…

If you’ve lived a good life that’s great. I did not, but found a bigger blessing thru suffering than I could have ever imagined.

It’s hard to be human.

The Kingdom of Heaven lies Within.

And, in my experience, so does hell.

Be Blessed by the Divine.

🙏