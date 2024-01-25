Submit Release
TEEN PUBLISHES NEW CRAFT AND ACTIVITY BOOK ALL ABOUT BLACK WOMEN

Amari Robinson, 15, author, software engineer and podcast host holding her newly published book, Betcha Didin't Know! Black Women in History Craft and Activity Book.

Amari Robinson,15, author software engineer and podcast host.

Software Engineer and Podcast Host, Amari Robinson, adds Author to her titles with the publishing of her new book!

I have always wanted to write a book and to be able to combine that desire with my love of Black Women’s History is so amazing to me!”
— Amari Robinson, Author
NEW KENT, VA, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amari Robinson, 15, of New Kent Virginia is thrilled to announce the launch of her debut book, "Betcha Didn’t Know! Black Women In History Craft and Activity Book." Available on AmariAri.com and Amazon.

If you’ve ever tuned in to her podcast, Betcha Didn’t Know!, you know that Amari is passionate about black women’s history. She created the Betcha Didn’t Know! Black Women in History Craft and Activity book to complement her podcasts, website, and mobile app! Color the captivating illustrations and engage in crafts and activities featuring 18 remarkable black women, all while enjoying the podcast episodes (QR codes provided in the book). The book serves as a companion to her mobile app and website of the same name that chronicles her research of important Black women.

Since the age of 11, Amari has been passionate about researching and learning more about and African American women. She says, “I have always wanted to write a book and to be able to combine that desire with my love of Black Women’s History is so amazing to me!” This book will serve as Volume 1 of a series that will continue to spotlight the extraordinary contributions of the many black women she has researched.

