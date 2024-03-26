Concierge Psychology Honored with 2023 Best of Georgia, Honorable Mention Recognition
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant acknowledgment of their exceptional service and commitment to mental health, Concierge Psychology has received an Honorable Mention in the 2023 Best of Georgia Awards. This esteemed recognition, driven by customer votes, reflects the deep trust and high regard in which this pioneering practice is held by its clientele.
Nestled in the vibrant heart of Atlanta, Concierge Psychology is a sanctuary for those seeking privacy and customized care. Under the leadership of Dr. Rebecca Johnson Osei, this elite practice offers a sanctuary away from the public eye, where therapy and life coaching are not just services but a lifestyle of wellness and discretion.
Dr. Johnson Osei, a visionary in the field of psychology, has meticulously crafted a suite of services that accommodate the demanding schedules of her clients. From the comfort of their own homes to the tranquility of the practice's boutique office, therapy is available wherever and whenever it is needed. The practice's extensive offerings include cognitive behavioral
therapy, neuropsychological assessments and testing, trauma-focused treatment, and holistic life coaching, all personalized to meet the unique needs of each client.
The Best of Georgia Award shines a light on Concierge Psychology's unwavering pursuit of excellence and the importance of client feedback in the continual improvement of service standards. Dr. Johnson Osei expressed her gratitude for the accolade: "It's a great honor to be recognized by those we dedicate ourselves to serving. This award is a powerful affirmation of our philosophy and our dedication to providing integrative, personalized care that genuinely resonates with our clients."
The recognition of Concierge Psychology is emblematic of the entrepreneurial vigor that is characteristic of American innovation. Here, service excellence and industry leadership merge to establish new standards in the realm of quality mental healthcare.
About Concierge Psychology
Concierge Psychology is Atlanta’s premier provider of personalized psychological services. With a focus on catering to the lifestyle needs of the elite, the practice ensures complete confidentiality and flexibility, emphasizing a holistic and integrative approach to mental health.
For more information
Location: 3379 Peachtree Rd NE
STE 975
Atlanta, GA 30326
Concierge Psychology
For more information
+1 678-635-9830
