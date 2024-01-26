Join the Pet Party to Dine for Good and Help Fund Rescues Launching in LA

Love to Dine in LA and Support Rescues, participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn donations for favorite rescue and gift card for favorite pet friendly restaurant www.JoinThePetParty.org Love to Dine in LA and Support Rescues, participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn donations for favorite rescue and gift card for favorite pet friendly restaurant www.JoinThePetParty.org Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com Have a restaurant in LA, love to support local causes and reward your customers dining gift cards for your establishment join the club! We're using Recruiting for Good to do both www.LovetoDineforGood.com Nectar of the Dogs Wine is a Simi Valley-based, woman-owned boutique wine company collaborating with small producing wineries in California to bottle premium, easy-drinking wines all in the name of dog rescue. www.nectarofthedogswine.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to help fund rescues. The staffing agency rewards referrals with donations and dining gift cards.

We only create rewards for The Sweetest Foodies, who love to do GOOD, and enjoy really GOOD Food!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies sweet employment solutions by finding talented professionals; and helps fund sweet US causes.It's a Sweet Day in LA. Recruiting for Good launches The Sweetest Solution to Help Foodie Friends Fund Rescues Foodie Friends participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program. When a successful hire is made, Recruiting for Good donates $1,000 to a pet rescue and rewards Foodie Friend $1,000 dining gift card to favorite pet friendly restaurant First 10 Pet Parents to make a successful referral earn 1 year wine club with Nectar of the Dogs Wine.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "We make fundraising fun and rewarding for sweet pet parents who Join The Pet Party ; and appreciate referrals by gifting generous dining gift cards to enjoy LA's Best Dining and party with your pet for GOOD!"AboutParticipate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund rescues and earn generous dining gift cards for your favorite pet friendly restaurant www.JoinThePetParty.org Good for You+Community Too!Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Love to Do Some Good & Party for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund The Sweetest Gigs; and earn L.A.'s Sweetest Especially Curated Culinary Experiences for 12 Months to Share with Favorite Plus One; Cooking Classes, Prix Fix Dining, Signature CiaoBella.Club Parties, and The Sweetest Wine & Food Celebrations in LA. www.TheSweetestFoodies.com Love to Play in LA and Party for Good? Join The Sweetest Foodie Club!Nectar of the Dogs Wine is a Simi Valley-based, woman-owned boutique wine company collaborating with small producing wineries in California to bottle premium, easy-drinking wines all in the name of dog rescue. The company opened their tasting room in January 2023 and is the FIRST and only tasting room in Simi Valley. They donate a portion of all bottle wine sales to various local non-profit dog rescue organizations. NOTDW believes that every dog deserves the chance to live a happy, love-filled life and have made a commitment to give back to those helping to make that happen. For information visit www.nectarofthedogswine.com and follow along on Instagram @nectarofthedogswine

