Preterm Birth Prevention and Management Market on Track for a Lucrative US$ 4.49 Billion Valuation, Riding the Wave of a 10.2% CAGR by 2034 | FMI

Surging demand for maternal healthcare fuels the preterm birth prevention and management market. Innovations, research, and government initiatives propel growth, anticipating steady expansion.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The preterm birth prevention and management market is poised for significant growth, with its size expected to increase from US$ 1.70 billion in 2024 to US$ 4.49 billion by 2034. Over the next decade, a promising 10.2% CAGR in the demand for preterm birth prevention and management is projected to drive this expansion.



The growing awareness and emphasis on maternal healthcare is a significant driver propelling the market expansion. As societies become increasingly conscious of the importance of women's health during pregnancy, there is a rising demand for effective solutions to prevent and manage preterm births.

Innovations in medical technology and research, such as proactive care and reactive treatments, are critical to the preterm birth prevention and management market's expansion. The field of preterm birth prevention is improved overall by ongoing research efforts that lead to the creation of novel therapies, diagnostic instruments, and treatment choices.

The market is growing significantly due to strategic actions taken by healthcare organizations and government entities to address the increasing prevalence of preterm births. The World Health Organization's prenatal care recommendations include important treatments, including nutrition counseling, nicotine and alcohol use counseling, and healthy diets to assist avoid premature delivery. With governments prioritizing the implementation of preventative measures and enhancing maternal healthcare service accessibility, the market is expected to rise steadily.

“The Asia Pacific is witnessing a significant upswing in the preterm birth prevention and management market. Growing emphasis on mother and child health, bettering healthcare facilities, and raising awareness all contribute to this growth. Proactive government initiatives and a growing awareness of the significance of preterm birth prevention and treatment in the region's healthcare ecosystem are projected to propel this market's consistent rise during the forecast period.” according Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Preterm Birth Prevention and Management Market:

Between 2019 and 2023, the preterm birth prevention and management industry size recorded a CAGR of 9.0%.

The preterm birth prevention and management industry in India is estimated to witness prominent growth with a projected 12.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, driven by increased awareness and prioritization of maternal and child health

from 2024 to 2034, driven by increased awareness and prioritization of maternal and child health China's preterm birth prevention and management industry is projected to follow closely with an estimated 11.5% CAGR through 2034, attributed to rising emphasis on research and innovation in the medical field.

through 2034, attributed to rising emphasis on research and innovation in the medical field. The preterm birth prevention and management market in the United States is likely to show a promising 8.1% CAGR between 2024 and 2034, influenced by technological innovations, rigorous healthcare research, and a societal emphasis on holistic well-being.

between 2024 and 2034, influenced by technological innovations, rigorous healthcare research, and a societal emphasis on holistic well-being. Japan's preterm birth prevention and management industry is projected to develop at 12.1% CAGR through 2034, propelled by the country’s shift toward proactive healthcare measures.

through 2034, propelled by the country’s shift toward proactive healthcare measures. The Indonesia preterm birth prevention and management industry is likely to exhibit a 13.0% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, impacted by the integration of digital health solutions.

Key Players and Strategies for Success in the Preterm Birth Prevention and Management Market

Here are some key strategies that players in the preterm birth prevention and management industry employ for success:

Engage in partnerships with medical institutions to stay at the forefront

Invest in research and development to create pioneering technologies and medications

Establish connections with healthcare providers, policymakers, and organizations

Stay well-informed of and comply with evolving regulatory standards to ensure product safety

Recent Developments in the Preterm Birth Prevention and Management Market

Covis Pharma Group declared in April 2023 that it is going to discontinue Makena, the only medication authorized by the United States Food and Drug Administration to prevent premature delivery.

The United States Food and Drug Administration authorized EYLEA® (aflibercept) Injection in February 2023 to treat preterm newborns with retinopathy of prematurity.

Top Key Preterm Birth Prevention and Management Market Players

Aquatic Remedies Pvt. Ltd. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. Anglo French Drugs & Industries Limited Biophar Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. Jasco Labs (P) Ltd. BSA Pharma Inc. Pfizer Inc. Novartis AG Sanofi S.A AMAG Pharmaceuticals Mylan



Key Segments in the Preterm Birth Prevention and Management Market Report

By Therapy Type:

Progesterone Therapy

Corticosteroid Therapy

Tocolytics Therapy

Antihypertensive Therapy

Magnesium Sulfate Therapy

Heparin Prophylaxis Therapy

Low-Dose Aspirin Therapy

Antibiotics Therapy

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Vaginal



By Patient Type:

Prior Spontaneous PTB

Preeclampsia

Short Cervix

Chronic Hypertension

Insulin-dependent

Twins

Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Mail Order Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



