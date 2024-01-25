Navitas and SHINRY Accelerate New-Energy Vehicle Developments with Next-Gen Power Semiconductors

New joint lab facility and aligned product & system roadmaps to deliver advanced battery-electric and fuel-cell vehicle power platforms

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, and SHINRY, global industry leader of on-board power supply and strategic supplier to Honda, Hyundai, BYD, Geely, XPENG, BAIC and many more leading automobile manufacturers, announced the opening of an advanced, joint R&D power laboratory to accelerate the development of New-Energy Vehicle (NEV) power systems enabled by Navitas’ GaNFast™ technology.



Next-gen gallium nitride (GaN) is replacing legacy silicon power chips due to superior high-frequency and high-efficiency characteristics. GaN delivers faster charging, faster acceleration and longer-range, accelerating market adoption of NEVs and the transition from fossil fuels to clean, renewable energy.

On January 16th, 2024, Peter (Jingjun) Chen, COO of SHINRY, along with Navitas’ Gene Sheridan, CEO and Navitas’ Charles (Yingjie) Zha, VP and GM plus other senior executives attended the joint lab’s opening ceremony at SHINRY headquarters in Shenzhen.

The joint lab accelerates development projects, with leading-edge GaN technology combining with innovative system-design skills and engineering talent to enable unprecedented high power density, lightweight, efficient designs that translate to faster charging and extended range, with faster time-to-market.

The joint lab brings together experienced, highly-professional engineers from Navitas and SHINRY to build efficient, collaborative R&D platforms. Navitas’ own dedicated EV system Design Center, located in Shanghai will provide comprehensive technical support for the joint lab. Navitas will not only supply SHINRY with leading-edge, trusted power devices, but will also engage in system-level R&D from the initial stages of product specification and design, through to test platforms and customized packaging solutions. The result will be more efficient, higher power density, more reliable, and cost-effective power systems for NEVs.

“SHINRY always pursues technological innovation. As early as 2012, SHINRY began applying Silicon Carbide (SiC) MOS, and in 2019, SHINRY initiated research on the application of GaN and has been actively seeking strategic partners.” said Peter (Jingjun) Chen, COO of SHINRY. “As an advanced supplier in the field, Navitas will assist in creating more advanced, energy-efficient, and higher-efficiency power system products. I believe the establishment of this joint lab will comprehensively accelerate the design and market launch of SHINRY's products and further enhance the market competitiveness of SHINRY products.”

“We are excited to join with SHINRY to establish a new lab for next-gen power semiconductors, assisting SHINRY in creating advanced power systems.” said Gene Sheridan, Navitas’ co-founder & CEO. “SHINRY's mission to change the way of travel aligns closely with Navitas' Electrify Our World™ mission. We believe that through our joint efforts, leading GaN technologies will enter the power systems of NEVs for more end-users, contributing to the vigorous growth of the new energy industry.”

About SHINRY

SHINRY, founded in 2005 and listed in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2018 (SZ. 300745), is a global leading Tier 1 supplier of charging & distribution solutions for new energy vehicle. Our main business scope covers three sections: EV & PHEV, FCEV, and High-end Equipment.

SHINRY has dedicated the past 18 years to on-board power supply solutions. We continuously invest in both technology innovation and industrialization capabilities, including advanced design methods and tools, lean and smart manufacturing, quality control, and digitalization supporting both mass manufacturing and small batch production models. Our plants are certified with ISO/SAE 21434 & IATF16949 & ISO14001, QC080000, OHSAS 18001 certificates, and comply with VDA6.3.

Technology innovation is always prioritized as the company’s core value. Our stable and talented R&D team is fully devoted to developing highly reliable, integrated and cost-effective solutions for OEM clients involved in the electrification business. Moreover, the implementation of ISO26262 ASIL D, ASPICE level 3 and AutoSAR provide next generation products with higher quality on software and function safety issues.

SHINRY entered the NEV industry in 2006, and in 2013, SHINRY became the world's first to achieve mass production of Silicon Carbide (SiC) driven on-board DC-DC. In 2016, the company became the first in China to incorporate SiC driving technology into hydrogen fuel cell vehicles' DC-DC and related driving products. In 2018, SHINRY became the world's first enterprise to integrate 3rd-gen semiconductor driving with bi-directional On-Board Charger (OBC) for mass-produced vehicles.

Outstanding experience and expertise, together with independent IP, contribute to our fine reputation and solid client relationships. We serve Honda, Hyundai, BYD, Geely, Xpeng, BAIC, Changan and other automobile manufactures as a strategic supplier.

Currently, SHINRY has invested substantial research resources in both 3rd-gen semiconductor Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) driving technologies, hoping to collaborate with more partners in the third-generation semiconductor industry. Looking forward, SHINRY commits to be a leading solution provider in High Power Electronic Conversion Technology Innovation and Commercialization, as the demands of the global NEV industry continue to evolve.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 250 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 125 million GaN and 12 million SiC units have been shipped with excellent quality performance, and the industry’s first and only 20-year GaN warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor and subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

