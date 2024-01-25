Submit Release
West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa , Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today reported 2023 net income of $24.1 million, or $1.44 per diluted common share, compared to 2022 net income of $46.4 million, or $2.76 per diluted common share. Net income for the fourth quarter 2023 was $4.5 million, or $0.27 per diluted common share, compared to third quarter 2023 net income of $5.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, and fourth quarter 2022 net income of $8.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share. On January 24, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable on February 21, 2024, to stockholders of record on February 7, 2024.

David Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “Like the rest of our industry, our Company experienced some significant margin challenges in 2023. The interest rate environment, including dramatic increases in short-term rates, an ongoing inverted yield curve and aggressive deposit competition, had a significant impact on our cost of funds and net interest margin. We have a clear understanding of what is driving our challenges, along with a clear understanding of our path forward to more normalized margins.”

David Nelson added, “Despite the challenges of the interest rate environment, our credit quality remains pristine. We have no loans greater than 30 days past due and only one classified loan for $296 thousand at December 31, 2023. We continue to closely monitor and manage our credit quality as the economy and our customers respond to a higher interest rate environment.”

  Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2023 Financial Highlights
         
    Quarter Ended
December 31, 2023		   Year Ended
December 31, 2023
  Net income (in thousands) $4,525     $24,137  
  Return on average equity   8.89%       11.42%  
  Return on average assets   0.48%       0.66%  
  Efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure)   64.66%       60.73%  
  Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.01%       0.01%  
                 

Fourth Quarter 2023 Compared to Third Quarter 2023 Overview

  • Loans increased $77.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, or 10.9 percent annualized.
  • A credit loss expense of $500 thousand was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a credit loss expense of $200 thousand in the third quarter of 2023. $300 thousand of the expense in the fourth quarter was allocated to the allowance for credit losses on loans, which was due to loan growth. The additional $200 thousand expensed in the fourth quarter was allocated to the allowance for unfunded commitments. The expense in the third quarter of 2023 was due to loan growth.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 0.97 percent at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.99 percent at September 30, 2023. Nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2023 consisted of one loan with a balance of $296 thousand, compared to one loan with a balance of $303 thousand at September 30, 2023.
  • Deposits increased $218.2 million, or 7.9 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Brokered deposits totaled $305.4 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $237.0 million at September 30, 2023, an increase of $68.4 million. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits increased $149.8 million, or 6.0 percent, during the fourth quarter of 2023. As of December 31, 2023, estimated uninsured deposits, which excludes deposits in the IntraFi® reciprocal network, brokered deposits and public funds protected by state programs, were approximately 28.2 percent of total deposits.
  • Borrowed funds decreased to $592.6 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $705.1 million at September 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease of $111.2 million in federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings.
  • The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 64.66 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 60.83 percent for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the efficiency ratio was primarily due to the decrease in noninterest income. This decrease was primarily attributable to $431 thousand in loan swap fees that were earned in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 1.87 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 1.91 percent for the third quarter of 2023. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $16.4 million, compared to $16.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. The rising cost of deposits has increased interest expense faster than the increase in interest income from loan repricing and loan originations.
  • In December 2023, the Company sold approximately $11.3 million of securities from the available for sale securities portfolio and realized a net loss of $431 thousand. The proceeds from this sale were reinvested in the loan portfolio and have an estimated earn back period of approximately 1 year.
  • The tangible common equity ratio was 5.88 percent at December 31, 2023, compared to 5.51 percent at September 30, 2023. The increase was attributable to the decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, which was primarily driven by the effect of decreasing long-term interest rates in the fourth quarter on the unrealized market value adjustment of our available for sale investment portfolio.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2022 Overview

  • Loans increased $184.7 million at December 31, 2023, or 6.7 percent, compared to December 31, 2022.
  • Deposits increased $93.4 million at December 31, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022. Included in deposits were brokered deposits totaling $305.4 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $272.7 million at December 31, 2022. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits increased $60.7 million, or 2.3 percent, as of December 31, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022.
  • Borrowed funds increased to $592.6 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $485.9 million at December 31, 2022. The increase included an increase of $160.0 million in FHLB one-month rolling advances hedged with long-term interest rate swaps, partially offset by a decrease of $49.7 million in federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings.
  • The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 64.66 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 50.42 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in the efficiency ratio in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the decrease in net interest income.
  • Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 1.87 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 2.49 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $16.4 million, compared to $20.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. In 2023, the rising cost of deposits and borrowed funds and the change in mix of funding increased interest expense faster than the increase in interest income from loan repricing and loan originations.

Year Ended 2023 Compared to Year Ended 2022 Overview

  • The credit loss expense recorded in 2023 was $700 thousand, compared to a credit loss benefit of $2.5 million in 2022. The credit loss expense recorded in 2023 was associated with growth in loans and unfunded commitments. The credit loss benefit recorded in 2022 was primarily due to the reversal of a specific reserve on an impaired loan and the reduction of certain qualitative factors resulting from the sustained performance of loans after the expiration of COVID-19 modifications and continued improvement in classified loans.
  • Net interest income declined $22.7 million in 2023 compared to 2022. Net interest margin decreased to 2.01 percent in 2023, compared to 2.76 percent in 2022. The decline in both net interest income and net interest margin was primarily due to the rising cost of deposits and borrowed funds and the change in mix of funding, which increased interest expense faster than the increase in interest income from loan repricing and loan originations.

The Company plans to file its report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before February 22, 2024. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of the Company’s financial results. The Form 10-K will be available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank’s website at www.westbankstrong.com.

The Company will discuss its results in a conference call scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, January 25, 2024. The telephone number for the conference call is 888-300-4030. The conference ID for the conference call is 3218904. A recording of the call will be available until February 8, 2024, by dialing 800-770-2030.

About West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for small- to medium-sized businesses and consumers. West Bank has six offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

Certain statements in this report, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may appear throughout this report. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “future,” “confident,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “strategy,” “plan,” “opportunity,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar references, or references to estimates, predictions or future events. Such forward-looking statements are based upon certain underlying assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Because of the possibility that the underlying assumptions are incorrect or do not materialize as expected in the future, actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements.  Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include: interest rate risk, including the effects of recent and potential additional rate increases by the Federal Reserve; fluctuations in the values of the securities held in our investment portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; competitive pressures, including from non-bank competitors such as “fintech” companies and digital asset service providers; pricing pressures on loans and deposits; our ability to successfully manage liquidity risk; changes in credit and other risks posed by the Company’s loan portfolio, including declines in commercial or residential real estate values or changes in the allowance for credit losses dictated by new market conditions, accounting standards or regulatory requirements; the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; changes in local, national and international economic conditions, including rising rates of inflation and possible recession; the effects of recent developments and events in the financial services industry, including the large-scale deposit withdrawals over a short period of time at Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank that resulted in the failure of those institutions; changes in legal and regulatory requirements, limitations and costs including in response to the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank; changes in customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services; the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our or our third-party partners’ information security controls or cyber-security related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools; unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; the monetary, trade and other regulatory policies of the U.S. government; acts of war or terrorism, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemics, or other adverse external events; risks related to climate change and the negative impact it may have on our customers and their businesses; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; potential changes in federal policy and at regulatory agencies as a result of the upcoming 2024 presidential election; talent and labor shortages; the new 1 percent excise tax on stock buybacks by publicly traded companies; and any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements to reflect current or future events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY            
Financial Information (unaudited)                    
(in thousands)                    
    As of
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 33,245     $ 18,819     $ 29,776     $ 21,579     $ 24,896  
Interest-bearing deposits     32,112       1,802       1,968       901       1,643  
Securities available for sale, at fair value     623,919       609,365       645,091       665,358       664,115  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost     22,957       26,691       22,488       22,226       19,336  
Loans     2,927,535       2,849,777       2,807,075       2,756,185       2,742,836  
Allowance for credit losses     (28,342 )     (28,147 )     (27,938 )     (27,941 )     (25,473 )
Loans, net     2,899,193       2,821,630       2,779,137       2,728,244       2,717,363  
Premises and equipment, net     86,399       75,675       66,683       59,565       53,124  
Bank-owned life insurance     43,864       43,589       43,328       44,830       44,573  
Other assets     84,069       104,329       90,084       82,240       88,168  
Total assets   $ 3,825,758     $ 3,701,900     $ 3,678,555     $ 3,624,943     $ 3,613,218  
                     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                    
Deposits   $ 2,973,779     $ 2,755,529     $ 2,836,325     $ 2,798,393     $ 2,880,408  
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings     150,270       261,510       184,150       229,290       200,000  
Other borrowings     442,367       443,552       409,736       350,921       285,855  
Other liabilities     34,299       37,376       31,218       29,347       35,843  
Stockholders’ equity     225,043       203,933       217,126       216,992       211,112  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 3,825,758     $ 3,701,900     $ 3,678,555     $ 3,624,943     $ 3,613,218  
                     
    For the Quarter Ended
AVERAGE BALANCES   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
Assets   $ 3,706,497     $ 3,679,541     $ 3,645,651     $ 3,617,458     $ 3,511,717  
Loans     2,857,594       2,813,213       2,783,463       2,745,381       2,649,671  
Deposits     2,878,676       2,764,184       2,854,945       2,846,926       2,901,928  
Stockholders’ equity     201,920       215,230       213,177       215,391       199,947  
                                         


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY            
Financial Information (unaudited)                    
(in thousands)                    
    As of
LOANS   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022
Commercial   $ 531,594     $ 529,293     $ 535,085     $ 520,894     $ 519,196  
Real estate:                    
Construction, land and land development     413,477       399,253       351,461       336,739       363,014  
1-4 family residential first mortgages     106,688       89,713       80,998       75,223       75,211  
Home equity     14,618       12,429       12,625       9,726       10,322  
Commercial     1,854,510       1,812,816       1,820,718       1,810,158       1,771,940  
Consumer and other     10,930       10,123       10,289       7,381       7,292  
      2,931,817       2,853,627       2,811,176       2,760,121       2,746,975  
Net unamortized fees and costs     (4,282 )     (3,850 )     (4,101 )     (3,936 )     (4,139 )
Total loans   $ 2,927,535     $ 2,849,777     $ 2,807,075     $ 2,756,185     $ 2,742,836  
Less allowance for credit losses     (28,342 )     (28,147 )     (27,938 )     (27,941 )     (25,473 )
Net loans   $ 2,899,193     $ 2,821,630     $ 2,779,137     $ 2,728,244     $ 2,717,363  
                     
CREDIT QUALITY                    
Pass   $ 2,931,377     $ 2,853,100     $ 2,810,640     $ 2,706,951     $ 2,692,334  
Watch     144       184       187       52,766       54,231  
Substandard     296       343       349       404       410  
Doubtful                              
Total loans   $ 2,931,817     $ 2,853,627     $ 2,811,176     $ 2,760,121     $ 2,746,975  
                     
DEPOSITS                    
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 548,726     $ 551,688     $ 568,029     $ 605,666     $ 693,563  
Interest-bearing demand     481,207       417,802       459,030       486,656       536,226  
Savings and money market - non-brokered     1,315,741       1,249,309       1,302,468       1,202,756       1,125,202  
Money market - brokered     124,335       99,282       114,142       92,524       112,752  
Total nonmaturity deposits     2,470,009       2,318,081       2,443,669       2,387,602       2,467,743  
Time - non-brokered     322,694       299,683       276,097       269,102       252,725  
Time - brokered     181,076       137,765       116,559       141,689       159,940  
Total time deposits     503,770       437,448       392,656       410,791       412,665  
Total deposits   $ 2,973,779     $ 2,755,529     $ 2,836,325     $ 2,798,393     $ 2,880,408  
                     
BORROWINGS                    
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings   $ 150,270     $ 261,510     $ 184,150     $ 229,290     $ 200,000  
Subordinated notes, net     79,631       79,566       79,500       79,435       79,369  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     315,000       315,000       280,000       220,000       155,000  
Long-term debt     47,736       48,986       50,236       51,486       51,486  
Total borrowings   $ 592,637     $ 705,062     $ 593,886     $ 580,211     $ 485,855  
                     
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                    
Preferred stock   $     $     $     $     $  
Common stock     3,000       3,000       3,000       3,000       3,000  
Additional paid-in capital     34,197       33,487       32,642       31,797       32,021  
Retained earnings     271,369       271,025       269,301       267,620       267,562  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (83,523 )     (103,579 )     (87,817 )     (85,425 )     (91,471 )
Total Stockholders’ Equity   $ 225,043     $ 203,933     $ 217,126     $ 216,992     $ 211,112  
                                         


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY                
Financial Information (unaudited)                    
(in thousands)                    
    For the Quarter Ended
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022
Interest income:                    
Loans, including fees   $ 38,208     $ 36,756   $ 35,011   $ 32,948   $ 30,859
Securities:                    
Taxable     3,521       3,427     3,432     3,316     3,398
Tax-exempt     869       880     883     885     887
Interest-bearing deposits     85       29     25     30     24
Total interest income     42,683       41,092     39,351     37,179     35,168
Interest expense:                    
Deposits     20,024       17,156     16,277     13,339     11,043
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings     2,024       3,165     2,264     2,079     952
Subordinated notes     1,114       1,113     1,109     1,106     1,119
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     2,482       2,329     1,621     1,262     755
Long-term debt     678       695     739     698     630
Total interest expense     26,322       24,458     22,010     18,484     14,499
Net interest income     16,361       16,634     17,341     18,695     20,669
Credit loss expense     500       200            
Net interest income after credit loss expense     15,861       16,434     17,341     18,695     20,669
Noninterest income:                    
Service charges on deposit accounts     476       463     458     462     476
Debit card usage fees     488       495     511     486     492
Trust services     782       831     749     706     678
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance     275       262     250     257     255
Gain from bank-owned life insurance                   691    
Loan swap fees           431            
Realized securities losses, net     (431 )                
Other income     308       340     421     355     364
Total noninterest income     1,898       2,822     2,389     2,957     2,265
Noninterest expense:                    
Salaries and employee benefits     6,468       6,696     7,029     6,867     6,552
Occupancy and equipment     1,499       1,359     1,322     1,327     1,270
Data processing     723       703     729     635     673
Technology and software     676       573     579     513     518
FDIC insurance     475       439     420     416     243
Professional fees     235       254     287     250     205
Director fees     240       196     251     205     215
Other expenses     1,845       1,685     1,857     1,858     1,989
Total noninterest expense     12,161       11,905     12,474     12,071     11,665
Income before income taxes     5,598       7,351     7,256     9,581     11,269
Income taxes     1,073       1,445     1,394     1,737     2,323
Net income   $ 4,525     $ 5,906   $ 5,862   $ 7,844   $ 8,946
                     
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.27     $ 0.35   $ 0.35   $ 0.47   $ 0.54
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.27     $ 0.35   $ 0.35   $ 0.47   $ 0.53
                                 


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY    
Financial Information (unaudited)        
(in thousands)        
    For the Year Ended
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
Interest income:        
Loans, including fees   $ 142,923     $ 107,095  
Securities:        
Taxable     13,696       12,524  
Tax-exempt     3,517       3,527  
Interest-bearing deposits     169       203  
Total interest income     160,305       123,349  
Interest expense:        
Deposits     66,796       22,629  
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings     9,532       1,764  
Subordinated notes     4,442       2,867  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     7,694       2,669  
Long-term debt     2,810       1,680  
Total interest expense     91,274       31,609  
Net interest income     69,031       91,740  
Credit loss expense (benefit)     700       (2,500 )
Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)     68,331       94,240  
Noninterest income:        
Service charges on deposit accounts     1,859       2,194  
Debit card usage fees     1,980       1,969  
Trust services     3,068       2,709  
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance     1,044       964  
Loan swap fees     431       835  
Realized securities losses, net     (431 )      
Gain from bank-owned life insurance     691        
Other income     1,424       1,537  
Total noninterest income     10,066       10,208  
Noninterest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits     27,060       25,838  
Occupancy and equipment     5,507       4,913  
Data processing     2,790       2,597  
Technology and software     2,341       2,137  
FDIC insurance     1,750       996  
Professional fees     1,026       874  
Director fees     892       814  
Other expenses     7,245       6,882  
Total noninterest expense     48,611       45,051  
Income before income taxes     29,786       59,397  
Income taxes     5,649       12,998  
Net income   $ 24,137     $ 46,399  
         
Basic earnings per common share   $ 1.44     $ 2.79  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 1.44     $ 2.76  
                 


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY            
Financial Information (unaudited)                            
                             
    As of and for the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended
COMMON SHARE DATA   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
Earnings per common share (basic)   $ 0.27     $ 0.35     $ 0.35     $ 0.47     $ 0.54     $ 1.44     $ 2.79  
Earnings per common share (diluted)     0.27       0.35       0.35       0.47       0.53       1.44       2.76  
Dividends per common share     0.25       0.25       0.25       0.25       0.25       1.00       1.00  
Book value per common share(1)     13.46       12.19       12.98       12.98       12.69          
Closing stock price     21.20       16.31       18.41       18.27       25.55          
Market price/book value(2)     157.50 %     133.80 %     141.83 %     140.76 %     201.34 %        
Price earnings ratio(3)     19.79       11.75       13.11       9.56       11.93          
Annualized dividend yield(4)     4.72 %     6.13 %     5.43 %     5.47 %     3.91 %        
                             
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS                            
Consolidated:                            
Total risk-based capital ratio     11.88 %     11.96 %     12.15 %     12.17 %     12.08 %        
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     9.30       9.37       9.51       9.51       9.55          
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio     8.50       8.58       8.60       8.60       8.81          
Common equity tier 1 ratio     8.74       8.80       8.92       8.92       8.96          
West Bank:                            
Total risk-based capital ratio     12.76 %     12.89 %     13.13 %     13.16 %     13.08 %        
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     11.89       12.01       12.24       12.26       12.33          
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio     10.86       11.00       11.08       11.10       11.37          
Common equity tier 1 ratio     11.89       12.01       12.24       12.26       12.33          
                             
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS                            
Return on average assets(5)     0.48 %     0.64 %     0.64 %     0.88 %     1.01 %     0.66 %     1.32 %
Return on average equity(6)     8.89       10.89       11.03       14.77       17.75       11.42       20.71  
Net interest margin(7)(13)     1.87       1.91       2.02       2.23       2.49       2.01       2.76  
Yield on interest-earning assets(8)(13)     4.87       4.70       4.57       4.41       4.21       4.64       3.70  
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities     3.60       3.38       3.10       2.76       2.24       3.21       1.24  
Efficiency ratio(9)(13)     64.66       60.83       62.83       55.34       50.42       60.73       43.70  
Nonperforming assets to total assets(10)     0.01       0.01       0.01       0.01       0.01          
ACL ratio(11)     0.97       0.99       1.00       1.01       0.93          
Loans/total assets     76.52       76.98       76.31       76.03       75.91          
Loans/total deposits     98.44       103.42       98.97       98.49       95.22          
Tangible common equity ratio(12)     5.88       5.51       5.90       5.99       5.84          
                                                 

(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive loss.
(2) Closing stock price divided by book value per common share.
(3) Closing stock price divided by annualized earnings per common share (basic).
(4) Annualized dividend divided by period end closing stock price.
(5) Annualized net income divided by average assets.
(6) Annualized net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.
(7) Annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(8) Annualized tax-equivalent interest income on interest-earning assets divided by average interest-earning assets.
(9) Noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense and write-down of premises) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.
(10) Total nonperforming assets divided by total assets.
(11) Allowance for credit losses divided by total loans.        
(12) Common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.
(13) A non-GAAP measure.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the Company’s presentation of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis and the presentation of the efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis, excluding certain income and expenses. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to analyze and evaluate the Company’s financial performance. These measures are considered standard measures of comparison within the banking industry. Additionally, management believes providing measures on a FTE basis enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be considered an alternative to the Company’s GAAP results. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis and efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis.

(in thousands)   For the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended
    December
31, 2023		   September
30, 2023 		  June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   December
31, 2022		   December
31, 2023		   December
31, 2022
Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on a FTE basis to GAAP:                            
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 16,361     $ 16,634     $ 17,341     $ 18,695     $ 20,669     $ 69,031     $ 91,740  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)     95       113       122       161       197       491       1,122  
Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)     16,456       16,747       17,463       18,856       20,866       69,522       92,862  
Average interest-earning assets     3,487,799       3,478,053       3,461,313       3,435,988       3,328,941       3,465,964       3,361,091  
Net interest margin on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)     1.87 %     1.91 %     2.02 %     2.23 %     2.49 %     2.01 %     2.76 %
                             
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis to GAAP:                            
Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)   $ 16,456     $ 16,747     $ 17,463     $ 18,856     $ 20,866     $ 69,522     $ 92,862  
Noninterest income     1,898       2,822       2,389       2,957       2,265       10,066       10,208  
Adjustment for realized securities losses, net     431                               431        
Adjustment for losses on disposal of premises and equipment, net     24       3       2             2       29       29  
Adjusted income     18,809       19,572       19,854       21,813       23,133       80,048       103,099  
Noninterest expense     12,161       11,905       12,474       12,071       11,665       48,611       45,051  
Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP) (2)     64.66 %     60.83 %     62.83 %     55.34 %     50.42 %     60.73 %     43.70 %
                                                         

(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.
(2) The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company's financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry. A lower ratio is more desirable.

