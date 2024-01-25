Submit Release
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Earns $6.1 Million in Fourth Quarter 2023; Reports $0.35 EPS and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share

BAYONNE, N.J., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $6.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, and $12.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $0.35, compared to $0.39 in the preceding quarter and $0.69 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable on February 16, 2024 to common shareholders of record on February 5, 2024.

As previously announced, the Company named Michael A. Shriner as the President and Chief Executive Officer of BCB Bancorp, Inc. and BCB Bank, effective January 1, 2024. Mr. Shriner, a 36-year veteran of banking, was formerly President and Chief Executive Officer of Millington, New Jersey-based MSB Financial Corp. and Millington Bank prior to being acquired by Kearny Bank. Mr. Shriner joined Millington Bank in 1987 and held various leadership positions including that of Chief Operating Officer and Board member prior to his promotion to President and Chief Executive Officer in 2012. Most recently, he held the role of Market President for Kearny Bank where he transitioned legacy Millington Bank customers to Kearny Bank following the merger.

“BCB Bank is committed to its community and focused on providing best-in-class service to its customers. Historically, the Bank has posted strong growth while prudently managing its profitability, liquidity, capital, and asset quality profile. I am thrilled to be a part of the BCB Bank team and I am excited at the prospect of leading this organization and to achieve our future financial goals and initiatives,” stated Mr. Shriner.

Executive Summary

  • Total deposits were $2.979 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $2.820 billion at September 30, 2023.
  • Net interest margin was 2.57 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 2.78 percent for the third quarter of 2023, and 3.76 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022.
    • Total yield on interest-earning assets increased 2 basis points to 5.33 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 5.31 percent for the third quarter of 2023, and increased 48 basis points from 4.85 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022.
    • Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 28 basis points to 3.45 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 3.17 percent for the third quarter of 2023, and increased 199 basis points from 1.46 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter was 61.0 percent compared to 57.1 percent in the prior quarter, and 51.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • The annualized return on average assets ratio for the fourth quarter was 0.63 percent, compared to 0.70 percent in the prior quarter, and 1.46 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • The annualized return on average equity ratio for the fourth quarter was 7.9 percent, compared to 8.9 percent in the prior quarter, and 17.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • The provision for credit losses was $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2023. In the fourth quarter of 2022 the Bank recorded a credit to the provision of $500 thousand.
  • The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) as a percentage of non-accrual loans was 178.9 percent at December 31, 2023, compared to 402.4 percent for the prior quarter-end and 633.6 percent at December 31, 2022. The total non-accrual loans were $18.8 million at December 31, 2023, $7.9 million at September 30, 2023 and $5.1 million at December 31, 2022.
  • Total loans receivable, net of the allowance for credit losses, increased 7.7 percent to $3.280 billion at December 31, 2023, up from $3.045 billion at December 31, 2022, but down 0.2 percent from $3.286 billion at September 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $286.2 million, or 8.1 percent, to $3.832 billion at December 31, 2023, from $3.546 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase in total assets was mainly related to increases in total loans and in cash and cash equivalents.

Total cash and cash equivalents increased by $50.2 million, or 21.9 percent, to $279.5 million at December 31, 2023, from $229.4 million at December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings and in deposits.

Loans receivable, net, increased by $234.4 million, or 7.7 percent, to $3.280 billion at December 31, 2023, from $3.045 billion at December 31, 2022. Total loan increases during 2023 included increases of $90.2 million in commercial business loans, $88.9 million in commercial real estate and multi-family loans, $47.9 million in construction loans and $9.8 million in home equity and consumer loans. 1-4 family residential loans decreased $1.8 million. The allowance for credit losses increased $1.2 million to $33.6 million, or 178.9 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.01 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2023, as compared to an allowance for credit losses of $32.4 million, or 633.6 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.05 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2022.

Total investment securities decreased by $12.5 million, or 11.5 percent, to $96.9 million at December 31, 2023, from $109.4 million at December 31, 2022, representing unrealized losses, calls and maturities, and repayments.

Deposit liabilities increased by $167.5 million, or 6.0 percent, to $2.979 billion at December 31, 2023, from $2.812 billion at December 31, 2022. Certificates of deposits and money market accounts increased $417.9 million and $65.4 million, respectively, offset by interest bearing demand, non-interest bearing and savings and club accounts which declined $315.8 million during the twelve months of 2023.

Debt obligations increased by $90.7 million to $510.4 million at December 31, 2023 from $419.7 million at December 31, 2022. The weighted average interest rate of FHLB advances was 4.21 percent at December 31, 2023 and 4.07 percent at December 31, 2022. The weighted average maturity of FHLB advances as of December 31, 2023 was 1.93 years. The interest rate of our subordinated debt balances was 8.36 percent at December 31, 2023 and 5.62 percent at December 31, 2022 due to the fixed-rate period on such debt ending as of July 31, 2023.

Stockholders’ equity increased by $22.8 million, or 7.8 percent, to $314.1 million at December 31, 2023, from $291.3 million at December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in retained earnings of $20.8 million, or 18.1 percent, to $135.9 million at December 31, 2023 from $115.1 million at December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Income Statement Review

Net income was $6.1 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 and $12.1 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. The decline was primarily driven by lower net interest income, higher credit loss provisioning and higher non-interest expenses, which were partially offset by an increase in non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared with the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net interest income decreased by $6.3 million, or 20.7 percent, to $23.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, from $30.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income resulted from higher interest expense which was partially offset by higher interest income.

Interest income increased by $10.8 million, or 27.9 percent, to $49.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 from $38.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $521.4 million, or 16.3 percent, to $3.729 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023 from $3.207 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, while the average yield increased 48 basis points to 5.33 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023 from 4.85 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Interest expense increased by $17.1 million to $25.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 from $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase resulted primarily from an increase in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 199 basis points to 3.45 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023 from 1.46 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, while the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased by $607.5 million to $2.990 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023 from $2.382 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in the average cost of funds resulted primarily from the persistently high interest rate environment.

The net interest margin was 2.57 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 3.76 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was the result of the increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recognized $233,000 in net charge-offs compared to $322,000 in net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $18.8 million, or 0.57 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2023 as compared to $5.1 million, or 0.17 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $33.6 million, or 1.01 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2023, and $32.4 million, or 1.05 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2022. The provision for credit losses was $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to a $500,000 credit for the fourth quarter of 2022. Management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans was adequate at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

Non-interest income increased by $2.2 million to $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 from $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in total non-interest income was mainly related to gains on equity securities of $1.8 million and an increase in fees and service charges of $307,000.

Non-interest expense increased by $531,000, or 3.3 percent, to $16.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 from $16.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in such expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by higher regulatory assessment charges, higher salaries and employee benefits, and increased data processing expenses compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter of 2023 salaries and benefits expense included a previously disclosed one-time payment of $1.17 million to Thomas Coughlin, the Company’s former President and Chief Executive Officer.

The income tax provision decreased by $1.0 million, or 28.6 percent, to $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 from $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The consolidated effective tax rate was 29.9 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 23.1 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022. The income tax provision for the fourth quarter of 2022 benefited from the reversal of a portion of tax accrual that was no longer required to cover the tax liability.

Year-to-Date Income Statement Review

Net income decreased by $16.1 million, or 35.3 percent, to $29.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 from $45.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in net income was driven by less net interest income and an increased provision for credit losses on loans being recorded.

Net interest income decreased by $9.9 million, or 8.7 percent, to $104.1 million for the year of 2023 from $113.9 million for the year of 2022. The decrease in net interest income resulted from a $66.8 million increase in interest expense, offset by an increase of $56.9 million in interest income.

The $56.9 million increase in interest income to $188.4 million for the twelve months of 2023, was a 43.3 percent increase from $131.4 million for the twelve months of 2022. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $641.0 million, or 21.3 percent, to $3.652 billion for the twelve months of 2023, from $3.011 billion for the twelve months of 2022, while the average yield increased 79 basis points to 5.16 percent from 4.37 percent for the same comparable period. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets and in interest income mainly related to an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $654.6 million to $3.281 billion for the twelve months of 2023, from $2.627 billion for the twelve months of 2022.

The $66.8 million increase in interest expense to $84.3 million for the twelve months of 2023, was a 381.8 percent increase from $17.5 million for the 2022 comparable period. This increase resulted primarily from an increase in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 214 basis points to 2.93 percent for the twelve months of 2023, from 0.79 percent for the twelve months of 2022, and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $667.5 million, or 30.3 percent, to $2.873 billion from $2.206 billion over the same comparable periods. The increase in the average cost of funds primarily resulted from the high interest rate environment and an increase in the level of borrowed funds in the twelve months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

Net interest margin was 2.85 percent for the twelve months of 2023, compared to 3.78 percent for the twelve months of 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin compared to the prior period was the result of an increase in the average volume of interest-bearing liabilities as well as an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

During the twelve months of 2023, the Company recognized $704,000 in net-charge offs compared to $1.7 million in net-charge offs for the same period in 2022.

Non-interest income increased by $2.5 million to $4.1 million for the twelve months of 2023 from $1.6 million for the twelve months of 2022. The improvement in total non-interest income was mainly related to a $2.9 million decrease in the realized and unrealized losses on equity securities. The realized and unrealized losses on equity securities are based on market conditions.

Non-interest expense increased by $5.1 million, or 9.2 percent, to $60.6 million for the twelve months of 2023 from $55.5 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in operating expenses for 2023 was driven primarily by an increase in salaries and employee benefits, an increase in regulatory assessments, and higher data processing expenses. The 2023 salaries and benefits expense included the payment to Mr. Coughlin described above.

The income tax provision decreased by $5.5 million or 31.7 percent, to $12.0 million for the twelve months of 2023 from $17.5 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease in the income tax provision was a result of the lower taxable income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The consolidated effective tax rate was 28.9 percent for the twelve months of 2023 compared to 27.8 percent for the twelve months of 2022.

Asset Quality

The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $18.8 million, or 0.57 percent, of gross loans at December 31, 2023, as compared to $5.1 million, or 0.17 percent, of gross loans at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses was $33.6 million, or 1.01 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2023, and $32.4 million, or 1.05 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses was 178.9 percent of non-accrual loans at December 31, 2023, and 633.6 percent of non-accrual loans at December 31, 2022.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has twenty-four branch offices in Bayonne, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and four branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by BCB Bancorp, Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “strive,” “try,” or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

The most significant factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher inflation levels, higher interest rates and general economic and recessionary concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, our ability to manage liquidity and capital in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and additional interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. Other factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations as reflected in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the global impact of the military conflicts in the Ukraine and the Middle East; unfavorable economic conditions in the United States generally and particularly in our primary market area; the Company’s ability to effectively attract and deploy deposits; changes in the Company’s corporate strategies, the composition of its assets, or the way in which it funds those assets; shifts in investor sentiment or behavior in the securities, capital, or other financial markets, including changes in market liquidity or volatility; the effects of declines in real estate values that may adversely impact the collateral underlying our loans; increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; our level of non-performing assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of our loan and investment securities portfolios; the credit risk associated with our loan portfolio; changes in the quality and composition of the Bank’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in our ability to access cost-effective funding; deposit flows; legislative and regulatory changes, including increases in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, insurance rates; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal and state governments; changes in tax policies, rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities; demands for our loan products; demand for financial services; competition; changes in the securities or secondary mortgage markets; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in consumer spending; our ability to retain key employees; the effects of any reputational, credit, interest rate, market, operational, legal, liquidity, or regulatory risk; expanding regulatory requirements which could adversely affect operating results; civil unrest in the communities that we serve; and other factors discussed elsewhere in this report, and in other reports we filed with the SEC, including under “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, in Part II, Item 1A of our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other periodic reports that we file with the SEC.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental Non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s financial results for the periods in question.

The Company provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity and efficiency ratios. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors. For a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Contact:
Michael Shriner,
President & CEO
Jawad Chaudhry,
EVP & CFO
(201) 823-0700




  Statements of Income - Three Months Ended,      
  December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2023 vs.
Sept 30, 2023		   Dec 31, 2023 vs.
Dec 31, 2022
Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited)      
   Loans, including fees $ 43,893 $ 44,133   $ 36,173   -0.5 %   21.3 %
   Mortgage-backed securities   293   217     185   35.0 %   58.4 %
   Other investment securities   991   1,045     1,177   -5.2 %   -15.8 %
   FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets   4,527   3,672     1,321   23.3 %   242.7 %
     Total interest and dividend income   49,704   49,067     38,856   1.3 %   27.9 %
             
Interest expense:            
Deposits:            
   Demand   5,015   4,556     2,410   10.1 %   108.1 %
   Savings and club   177   182     118   -2.7 %   50.0 %
   Certificates of deposit   13,308   10,922     3,973   21.8 %   235.0 %
    18,500   15,660     6,501   18.1 %   184.6 %
   Borrowings   7,282   7,727     2,174   -5.8 %   235.0 %
       Total interest expense   25,782   23,387     8,675   10.2 %   197.2 %
             
Net interest income   23,922   25,680     30,181   -6.8 %   -20.7 %
Provision (benefit) for credit losses   1,927   2,205     (500 ) -12.6 %   -485.4 %
             
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses   21,995   23,475     30,681   -6.3 %   -28.3 %
             
Non-interest income (loss):            
   Fees and service charges   1,445   1,349     1,138   7.1 %   27.0 %
   Gain on sales of loans   11   19     3   -42.1 %   266.7 %
   Gain on sale of other real estate owned   77   -     -   -     -  
   Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments   1,029   (494 )   (723 ) -308.3 %   -242.3 %
   BOLI income   597   466     584   28.1 %   2.2 %
   Other   69   66     60   4.5 %   15.0 %
      Total non-interest income   3,228   1,406     1,062   129.6 %   204.0 %
             
Non-interest expense:            
   Salaries and employee benefits   7,974   7,524     7,626   6.0 %   4.6 %
   Occupancy and equipment   2,606   2,622     2,651   -0.6 %   -1.7 %
   Data processing and communications   1,721   1,787     1,579   -3.7 %   9.0 %
   Professional fees   987   560     2,169   76.3 %   -54.5 %
   Director fees   274   274     261   0.0 %   5.0 %
   Regulatory assessment fees   1,142   1,111     431   2.8 %   165.0 %
   Advertising and promotions   403   317     260   27.1 %   55.0 %
   Other real estate owned, net   4   1     4   300.0 %   0.0 %
   Other   1,457   1,267     1,056   15.0 %   38.0 %
      Total non-interest expense   16,568   15,463     16,037   7.1 %   3.3 %
             
Income before income tax provision   8,655   9,418     15,706   -8.1 %   -44.9 %
  Income tax provision   2,593   2,707     3,634   -4.2 %   -28.6 %
             
Net Income   6,062   6,711     12,072   -9.7 %   -49.8 %
  Preferred stock dividends   182   173     172   5.2 %   5.6 %
Net Income available to common stockholders $ 5,880 $ 6,538   $ 11,900   -10.1 %   -50.6 %
             
Net Income per common share-basic and diluted            
  Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.39   $ 0.70   -10.3 %   -50.5 %
  Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.39   $ 0.69   -10.2 %   -49.4 %
             
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding            
  Basic   16,876   16,830     16,916   0.3 %   -0.2 %
  Diluted   16,884   16,854     17,289   0.2 %   -2.3 %
             



  Statements of Income - Twelve Months Ended,  
  December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2023 vs.
Dec 31, 2022
Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited)  
  Loans, including fees $ 169,559   $ 123,577   37.2 %
  Mortgage-backed securities   880     564   56.0 %
  Other investment securities   4,226     4,167   1.4 %
  FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets   13,695     3,133   337.1 %
     Total interest and dividend income   188,360     131,441   43.3 %
       
Interest expense:      
  Deposits:      
    Demand   16,915     5,283   220.2 %
    Savings and club   620     449   38.1 %
    Certificates of deposit   39,157     6,889   468.4 %
    56,692     12,621   349.2 %
  Borrowings   27,606     4,875   466.3 %
       Total interest expense   84,298     17,496   381.8 %
       
Net interest income   104,062     113,945   -8.7 %
  Provision (benefit) for credit losses   6,104     (3,075 ) -298.5 %
       
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses   97,958     117,020   -16.3 %
       
Non-interest income:      
  Fees and service charges   5,334     4,816   10.8 %
  Gain on sales of loans   36     129   -72.1 %
  Gain on sales of other real estate owned   77     -   -  
  Realized and unrealized loss on equity investments   (3,361 )   (6,269 ) -46.4 %
  BOLI income   1,751     2,671   -34.4 %
  Other   251     248   1.2 %
      Total non-interest income   4,088     1,595   156.3 %
       
Non-interest expense:      
  Salaries and employee benefits   30,827     28,021   10.0 %
  Occupancy and equipment   10,340     10,627   -2.7 %
  Data processing and communications   6,968     6,033   15.5 %
  Professional fees   2,735     3,766   -27.4 %
  Director fees   1,083     1,253   -13.6 %
  Regulatory assessments   3,585     1,243   188.4 %
  Advertising and promotions   1,348     941   43.3 %
  Other real estate owned, net   7     10   -30.0 %
  Other   3,698     3,611   2.4 %
      Total non-interest expense   60,591     55,505   9.2 %
       
Income before income tax provision   41,455     63,110   -34.3 %
  Income tax provision   11,972     17,531   -31.7 %
       
Net Income   29,483     45,579   -35.3 %
  Preferred stock dividends   702     796   -11.9 %
Net Income available to common stockholders $ 28,781   $ 44,783   -35.7 %
       
Net Income per common share-basic and diluted      
  Basic $ 1.71   $ 2.64   -35.4 %
  Diluted $ 1.70   $ 2.58   -34.1 %
       
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding      
  Basic   16,870     16,969   -0.6 %
  Diluted   16,932     17,349   -2.4 %
       



Statements of Financial Condition December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 vs. September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022
ASSETS          (In Thousands, Unaudited)    
Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 16,597   $ 16,772   $ 11,520   -1.0 % 44.1 %
Interest-earning deposits   262,926     235,144     217,839   11.8 % 20.7 %
   Total cash and cash equivalents   279,523     251,916     229,359   11.0 % 21.9 %
           
Interest-earning time deposits   735     735     735   -   -  
Debt securities available for sale   87,769     86,172     91,715   1.9 % -4.3 %
Equity investments   9,093     8,272     17,686   9.9 % -48.6 %
Loans held for sale   1,287     472     658   172.7 % 95.6 %
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses          
   of $33,608, $31,914 and $32,373, respectively   3,279,708     3,285,727     3,045,331   -0.18 % 7.70 %
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost   24,917     31,629     20,113   -21.2 % 23.9 %
Premises and equipment, net   13,057     13,363     10,508   -2.3 % 24.3 %
Accrued interest receivable   16,072     16,175     13,455   -0.6 % 19.5 %
Other real estate owned   -     75     75   -100 % -100 %
Deferred income taxes   18,213     16,749     16,462   8.7 % 10.6 %
Goodwill and other intangibles   5,253     5,288     5,382   -0.7 % -2.4 %
Operating lease right-of-use asset   12,935     12,953     13,520   -0.1 % -4.3 %
Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")   73,406     72,810     71,656   0.8 % 2.4 %
Other assets   10,429     9,784     9,538   6.6 % 9.3 %
    Total Assets $ 3,832,397   $ 3,812,120   $ 3,546,193   0.5 % 8.1 %
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
           
LIABILITIES          
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 536,264   $ 523,912   $ 613,910   2.4 % -12.6 %
Interest bearing deposits   2,442,816     2,295,644     2,197,697   6.4 % 11.2 %
  Total deposits   2,979,080     2,819,556     2,811,607   5.7 % 6.0 %
FHLB advances   472,811     622,674     382,261   -24.1 % 23.7 %
Subordinated debentures   37,624     37,624     37,508   0.0 % 0.3 %
Operating lease liability   13,315     13,318     13,859   -0.0 % -3.9 %
Other liabilities   15,512     15,312     9,704   1.3 % 59.9 %
    Total Liabilities   3,518,342     3,508,484     3,254,939   0.3 % 8.1 %
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Preferred stock: $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized   -     -     -   -   -  
Additional paid-in capital preferred stock   25,043     20,783     21,003   20.5 % 19.2 %
Common stock: no par value, 40,000 shares authorized   -     -     -   0.0 % 0.0 %
Additional paid-in capital common stock   198,923     198,097     196,164   0.4 % 1.4 %
Retained earnings   135,927     132,729     115,109   2.4 % 18.1 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (7,491 )   (9,626 )   (6,491 ) -22.2 % 15.4 %
Treasury stock, at cost   (38,347 )   (38,347 )   (34,531 ) 0.0 % 11.1 %
    Total Stockholders' Equity   314,055     303,636     291,254   3.4 % 7.8 %
           
     Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,832,397   $ 3,812,120   $ 3,546,193   0.5 % 8.1 %
           
Outstanding common shares   16,848     16,848     16,931      
           



  Three Months Ended December 31,
    2023       2022  
  Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3)   Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:              
Loans Receivable (4)(5) $ 3,311,946 $ 43,893 5.30 %   $ 2,939,281 $ 36,173 4.92 %
Investment Securities   93,638   1284 5.48 %     110,142   1,362 4.95 %
FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets   323,064   4,527 5.61 %     157,807   1,321 3.35 %
   Total Interest-earning assets   3,728,648   49,704 5.33 %     3,207,230   38,856 4.85 %
Non-interest-earning assets   124,809         110,701    
   Total assets $ 3,853,457       $ 3,317,931    
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 578,890 $ 2,184 1.51 %   $ 729,160 $ 1,295 0.71 %
Money market accounts   359,366   2,832 3.15 %     345,343   1,114 1.29 %
Savings accounts   288,108   177 0.25 %     334,394   118 0.14 %
Certificates of Deposit   1,140,656   13,307 4.67 %     734,216   3,974 2.17 %
   Total interest-bearing deposits   2,367,020   18,500 3.13 %     2,143,112   6,501 1.21 %
Borrowed funds   622,860   7,282 4.68 %     239,252   2,174 3.63 %
   Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,989,880   25,782 3.45 %     2,382,364   8,675 1.46 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities   557,156         651,408    
   Total liabilities   3,547,036         3,033,772    
Stockholders' equity   306,420         284,159    
   Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,853,457       $ 3,317,931    
Net interest income   $ 23,922       $ 30,181  
Net interest rate spread(1)     1.88 %       3.39 %
Net interest margin(2)     2.57 %       3.76 %
               
(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(3) Annualized.
(4) Excludes allowance for credit losses.
(5) Includes non-accrual loans.
               



  Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022  
  Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3)   Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:              
Loans Receivable (4)(5) $ 3,281,334 $ 169,559   5.17 %   $ 2,626,710 $ 123,577   4.70 %
Investment Securities   100,000   5,106   5.11 %     109,604   4,731   4.32 %
FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets   270,659   13,695   5.06 %     274,649   3,133   1.14 %
   Total Interest-earning assets   3,651,993   188,360   5.16 %     3,010,963   131,441   4.37 %
Non-interest-earning assets   123,652         106,712    
   Total assets $ 3,775,645       $ 3,117,675    
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 658,023 $ 8,426   1.28 %   $ 751,708 $ 2,970   0.40 %
Money market accounts   334,353   8,489   2.54 %     350,207   2,313   0.66 %
Savings accounts   305,778   620   0.20 %     340,232   449   0.13 %
Certificates of Deposit   980,617   39,157   3.99 %     614,346   6,889   1.12 %
   Total interest-bearing deposits   2,278,771   56,692   2.49 %     2,056,494   12,621   0.61 %
Borrowed funds   594,564   27,606   4.64 %     149,354   4,875   3.26 %
   Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,873,335   84,298   2.93 %     2,205,848   17,496   0.79 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities   602,691         636,216    
   Total liabilities   3,476,026         2,842,064    
Stockholders' equity   299,618         275,611    
   Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,775,644       $ 3,117,675    
Net interest income   $ 104,062         $ 113,945    
Net interest rate spread(1)     2.22 %       3.57 %
Net interest margin(2)     2.85 %       3.78 %
               
(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(3) Annualized.
(4) Excludes allowance for credit losses.
(5) Includes non-accrual loans.
               



  Financial Condition data by quarter
  Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022
           
  (In thousands, except book values)
Total assets $ 3,832,397   $ 3,812,120   $ 3,872,853   $ 3,763,056   $ 3,546,193  
Cash and cash equivalents   279,523     251,916     273,212     261,075     229,359  
Securities   96,862     94,444     100,473     101,446     109,401  
Loans receivable, net   3,279,708     3,285,727     3,319,721     3,231,864     3,045,331  
Deposits   2,979,080     2,819,556     2,885,721     2,867,209     2,811,607  
Borrowings   510,435     660,298     660,160     569,965     419,769  
Stockholders’ equity   314,055     303,636     299,623     297,618     291,254  
Book value per common share1 $ 17.15   $ 16.79   $ 16.60   $ 16.38   $ 15.96  
Tangible book value per common share2 $ 16.84   $ 16.48   $ 16.28   $ 16.07   $ 15.65  
           
  Operating data by quarter
  Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022
  (In thousands, except for per share amounts)
Net interest income $ 23,922   $ 25,680   $ 26,989   $ 27,471   $ 30,181  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses   1,927     2,205     1,350     622     (500 )
Non-interest income (loss)   3,228     1,406     1,118     (1,664 )   1,062  
Non-interest expense   16,568     15,463     14,706     13,854     16,037  
Income tax expense   2,593     2,707     3,447     3,225     3,634  
Net income $ 6,062   $ 6,711   $ 8,604   $ 8,106   $ 12,072  
Net income per diluted share $ 0.35   $ 0.39   $ 0.50   $ 0.46   $ 0.69  
Common Dividends declared per share $ 0.16   $ 0.16   $ 0.16   $ 0.16   $ 0.16  
           
  Financial Ratios(3)
  Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022
Return on average assets   0.63 %   0.70 %   0.90 %   0.90 %   1.46 %
Return on average stockholders' equity   7.91 %   8.92 %   11.57 %   11.05 %   16.99 %
Net interest margin   2.57 %   2.78 %   2.92 %   3.15 %   3.76 %
Stockholders' equity to total assets   8.19 %   7.97 %   7.74 %   7.91 %   8.21 %
Efficiency Ratio4   61.02 %   57.09 %   52.32 %   53.68 %   51.33 %
           
  Asset Quality Ratios
  Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022
  (In thousands, except for ratio %)
Non-Accrual Loans $ 18,783   $ 7,931   $ 5,696   $ 5,058   $ 5,109  
Non-Accrual Loans as a % of Total Loans   0.57 %   0.24 %   0.17 %   0.16 %   0.17 %
ACL as % of Non-Accrual Loans   178.9 %   402.4 %   530.3 %   571.0 %   633.6 %
Individually Analyzed Loans   54,019     35,868     28,250     17,585     28,272  
Classified Loans   85,727     42,807     28,250     17,585     17,816  
           
(1) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity, less preferred equity, to shares outstanding.    
(2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’
common equity is stockholders’ equity less goodwill and preferred stock. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.”
(3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.      
(4) The Efficiency Ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the total of net interest income
 and non-interest income. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.”  
           



  Recorded Investment in Loans Receivable by quarter
  Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022
  (In thousands)
Residential one-to-four family $ 248,295   $ 251,845   $ 250,345   $ 246,683   $ 250,123  
Commercial and multi-family   2,434,115     2,444,887     2,490,883     2,466,932     2,345,229  
Construction   192,816     185,202     179,156     162,553     144,931  
Commercial business   372,202     370,512     368,948     327,598     282,007  
Home equity   66,331     66,046     61,595     58,822     56,888  
Consumer   3,643     3,647     3,994     3,383     3,240  
  $ 3,317,402   $ 3,322,139   $ 3,354,921   $ 3,265,971   $ 3,082,418  
Less:          
   Deferred loan fees, net   (4,086 )   (4,498 )   (4,995 )   (5,225 )   (4,714 )
   Allowance for credit losses   (33,608 )   (31,914 )   (30,205 )   (28,882 )   (32,373 )
           
Total loans, net $ 3,279,708   $ 3,285,727   $ 3,319,721   $ 3,231,864   $ 3,045,331  
           
  Non-Accruing Loans in Portfolio by quarter
  Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022
  (In thousands)
Residential one-to-four family $ 270   $ 178   $ 178   $ 237   $ 243  
Commercial and multi-family   8,684     3,267     -     340     346  
Construction   4,292     2,886     4,145     3,217     3,180  
Commercial business   5,491     1,600     1,373     1,264     1,340  
Home equity   46     -     -     -     -  
Total: $ 18,783   $ 7,931   $ 5,696   $ 5,058   $ 5,109  
           
  Distribution of Deposits by quarter
  Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022
  (In thousands)
Demand:          
   Non-Interest Bearing $ 536,264   $ 523,912   $ 620,509   $ 604,935   $ 613,910  
   Interest Bearing   564,912     574,577     714,420     686,576     757,614  
   Money Market   370,934     348,732     328,543     361,558     305,556  
Sub-total: $ 1,472,110   $ 1,447,221   $ 1,663,472   $ 1,653,069   $ 1,677,080  
   Savings and Club   284,273     293,962     307,435     319,131     329,753  
   Certificates of Deposit   1,222,697     1,078,373     914,814     895,009     804,774  
Total Deposits: $ 2,979,080   $ 2,819,556   $ 2,885,721   $ 2,867,209   $ 2,811,607  
           



  Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter
           
  Tangible Book Value per Share
  Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022
  (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Total Stockholders' Equity $ 314,055   $ 303,636   $ 299,623   $ 297,618   $ 291,254  
Less: goodwill   5,253     5,253     5,253     5,253     5,253  
Less: preferred stock   25,043     20,783     21,003     21,003     21,003  
Total tangible common stockholders' equity   283,759     277,601     273,368     271,363     264,999  
Shares common shares outstanding   16,848     16,848     16,788     16,884     16,931  
Book value per common share $ 17.15   $ 16.79   $ 16.60   $ 16.38   $ 15.96  
Tangible book value per common share $ 16.84   $ 16.48   $ 16.28   $ 16.07   $ 15.65  
           
  Efficiency Ratios
  Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022
  (In thousands, except for ratio %)
Net interest income $ 23,922   $ 25,680   $ 26,989   $ 27,471   $ 30,181  
Non-interest income (loss)   3,228     1,406     1,118     (1,664 )   1,062  
Total income   27,150     27,086     28,107     25,807     31,243  
Non-interest expense   16,568     15,463     14,706     13,854     16,037  
Efficiency Ratio   61.02 %   57.09 %   52.32 %   53.68 %   51.33 %
           

 


