BCB Bancorp, Inc. Earns $6.1 Million in Fourth Quarter 2023; Reports $0.35 EPS and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share

BAYONNE, N.J., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $6.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, and $12.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $0.35, compared to $0.39 in the preceding quarter and $0.69 in the fourth quarter of 2022.



The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable on February 16, 2024 to common shareholders of record on February 5, 2024.

As previously announced, the Company named Michael A. Shriner as the President and Chief Executive Officer of BCB Bancorp, Inc. and BCB Bank, effective January 1, 2024. Mr. Shriner, a 36-year veteran of banking, was formerly President and Chief Executive Officer of Millington, New Jersey-based MSB Financial Corp. and Millington Bank prior to being acquired by Kearny Bank. Mr. Shriner joined Millington Bank in 1987 and held various leadership positions including that of Chief Operating Officer and Board member prior to his promotion to President and Chief Executive Officer in 2012. Most recently, he held the role of Market President for Kearny Bank where he transitioned legacy Millington Bank customers to Kearny Bank following the merger.

“BCB Bank is committed to its community and focused on providing best-in-class service to its customers. Historically, the Bank has posted strong growth while prudently managing its profitability, liquidity, capital, and asset quality profile. I am thrilled to be a part of the BCB Bank team and I am excited at the prospect of leading this organization and to achieve our future financial goals and initiatives,” stated Mr. Shriner.

Executive Summary

Total deposits were $2.979 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $2.820 billion at September 30, 2023.

Net interest margin was 2.57 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 2.78 percent for the third quarter of 2023, and 3.76 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022. Total yield on interest-earning assets increased 2 basis points to 5.33 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 5.31 percent for the third quarter of 2023, and increased 48 basis points from 4.85 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022. Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 28 basis points to 3.45 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 3.17 percent for the third quarter of 2023, and increased 199 basis points from 1.46 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter was 61.0 percent compared to 57.1 percent in the prior quarter, and 51.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The annualized return on average assets ratio for the fourth quarter was 0.63 percent, compared to 0.70 percent in the prior quarter, and 1.46 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The annualized return on average equity ratio for the fourth quarter was 7.9 percent, compared to 8.9 percent in the prior quarter, and 17.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The provision for credit losses was $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2023. In the fourth quarter of 2022 the Bank recorded a credit to the provision of $500 thousand.

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) as a percentage of non-accrual loans was 178.9 percent at December 31, 2023, compared to 402.4 percent for the prior quarter-end and 633.6 percent at December 31, 2022. The total non-accrual loans were $18.8 million at December 31, 2023, $7.9 million at September 30, 2023 and $5.1 million at December 31, 2022.

Total loans receivable, net of the allowance for credit losses, increased 7.7 percent to $3.280 billion at December 31, 2023, up from $3.045 billion at December 31, 2022, but down 0.2 percent from $3.286 billion at September 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $286.2 million, or 8.1 percent, to $3.832 billion at December 31, 2023, from $3.546 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase in total assets was mainly related to increases in total loans and in cash and cash equivalents.

Total cash and cash equivalents increased by $50.2 million, or 21.9 percent, to $279.5 million at December 31, 2023, from $229.4 million at December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings and in deposits.

Loans receivable, net, increased by $234.4 million, or 7.7 percent, to $3.280 billion at December 31, 2023, from $3.045 billion at December 31, 2022. Total loan increases during 2023 included increases of $90.2 million in commercial business loans, $88.9 million in commercial real estate and multi-family loans, $47.9 million in construction loans and $9.8 million in home equity and consumer loans. 1-4 family residential loans decreased $1.8 million. The allowance for credit losses increased $1.2 million to $33.6 million, or 178.9 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.01 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2023, as compared to an allowance for credit losses of $32.4 million, or 633.6 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.05 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2022.

Total investment securities decreased by $12.5 million, or 11.5 percent, to $96.9 million at December 31, 2023, from $109.4 million at December 31, 2022, representing unrealized losses, calls and maturities, and repayments.

Deposit liabilities increased by $167.5 million, or 6.0 percent, to $2.979 billion at December 31, 2023, from $2.812 billion at December 31, 2022. Certificates of deposits and money market accounts increased $417.9 million and $65.4 million, respectively, offset by interest bearing demand, non-interest bearing and savings and club accounts which declined $315.8 million during the twelve months of 2023.

Debt obligations increased by $90.7 million to $510.4 million at December 31, 2023 from $419.7 million at December 31, 2022. The weighted average interest rate of FHLB advances was 4.21 percent at December 31, 2023 and 4.07 percent at December 31, 2022. The weighted average maturity of FHLB advances as of December 31, 2023 was 1.93 years. The interest rate of our subordinated debt balances was 8.36 percent at December 31, 2023 and 5.62 percent at December 31, 2022 due to the fixed-rate period on such debt ending as of July 31, 2023.

Stockholders’ equity increased by $22.8 million, or 7.8 percent, to $314.1 million at December 31, 2023, from $291.3 million at December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in retained earnings of $20.8 million, or 18.1 percent, to $135.9 million at December 31, 2023 from $115.1 million at December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Income Statement Review

Net income was $6.1 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 and $12.1 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. The decline was primarily driven by lower net interest income, higher credit loss provisioning and higher non-interest expenses, which were partially offset by an increase in non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared with the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net interest income decreased by $6.3 million, or 20.7 percent, to $23.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, from $30.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income resulted from higher interest expense which was partially offset by higher interest income.

Interest income increased by $10.8 million, or 27.9 percent, to $49.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 from $38.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $521.4 million, or 16.3 percent, to $3.729 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023 from $3.207 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, while the average yield increased 48 basis points to 5.33 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023 from 4.85 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Interest expense increased by $17.1 million to $25.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 from $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase resulted primarily from an increase in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 199 basis points to 3.45 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023 from 1.46 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, while the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased by $607.5 million to $2.990 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023 from $2.382 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in the average cost of funds resulted primarily from the persistently high interest rate environment.

The net interest margin was 2.57 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 3.76 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was the result of the increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recognized $233,000 in net charge-offs compared to $322,000 in net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $18.8 million, or 0.57 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2023 as compared to $5.1 million, or 0.17 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $33.6 million, or 1.01 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2023, and $32.4 million, or 1.05 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2022. The provision for credit losses was $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to a $500,000 credit for the fourth quarter of 2022. Management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans was adequate at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

Non-interest income increased by $2.2 million to $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 from $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in total non-interest income was mainly related to gains on equity securities of $1.8 million and an increase in fees and service charges of $307,000.

Non-interest expense increased by $531,000, or 3.3 percent, to $16.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 from $16.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in such expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by higher regulatory assessment charges, higher salaries and employee benefits, and increased data processing expenses compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter of 2023 salaries and benefits expense included a previously disclosed one-time payment of $1.17 million to Thomas Coughlin, the Company’s former President and Chief Executive Officer.

The income tax provision decreased by $1.0 million, or 28.6 percent, to $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 from $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The consolidated effective tax rate was 29.9 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 23.1 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022. The income tax provision for the fourth quarter of 2022 benefited from the reversal of a portion of tax accrual that was no longer required to cover the tax liability.

Year-to-Date Income Statement Review

Net income decreased by $16.1 million, or 35.3 percent, to $29.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 from $45.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in net income was driven by less net interest income and an increased provision for credit losses on loans being recorded.

Net interest income decreased by $9.9 million, or 8.7 percent, to $104.1 million for the year of 2023 from $113.9 million for the year of 2022. The decrease in net interest income resulted from a $66.8 million increase in interest expense, offset by an increase of $56.9 million in interest income.

The $56.9 million increase in interest income to $188.4 million for the twelve months of 2023, was a 43.3 percent increase from $131.4 million for the twelve months of 2022. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $641.0 million, or 21.3 percent, to $3.652 billion for the twelve months of 2023, from $3.011 billion for the twelve months of 2022, while the average yield increased 79 basis points to 5.16 percent from 4.37 percent for the same comparable period. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets and in interest income mainly related to an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $654.6 million to $3.281 billion for the twelve months of 2023, from $2.627 billion for the twelve months of 2022.

The $66.8 million increase in interest expense to $84.3 million for the twelve months of 2023, was a 381.8 percent increase from $17.5 million for the 2022 comparable period. This increase resulted primarily from an increase in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 214 basis points to 2.93 percent for the twelve months of 2023, from 0.79 percent for the twelve months of 2022, and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $667.5 million, or 30.3 percent, to $2.873 billion from $2.206 billion over the same comparable periods. The increase in the average cost of funds primarily resulted from the high interest rate environment and an increase in the level of borrowed funds in the twelve months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

Net interest margin was 2.85 percent for the twelve months of 2023, compared to 3.78 percent for the twelve months of 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin compared to the prior period was the result of an increase in the average volume of interest-bearing liabilities as well as an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

During the twelve months of 2023, the Company recognized $704,000 in net-charge offs compared to $1.7 million in net-charge offs for the same period in 2022.

Non-interest income increased by $2.5 million to $4.1 million for the twelve months of 2023 from $1.6 million for the twelve months of 2022. The improvement in total non-interest income was mainly related to a $2.9 million decrease in the realized and unrealized losses on equity securities. The realized and unrealized losses on equity securities are based on market conditions.

Non-interest expense increased by $5.1 million, or 9.2 percent, to $60.6 million for the twelve months of 2023 from $55.5 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in operating expenses for 2023 was driven primarily by an increase in salaries and employee benefits, an increase in regulatory assessments, and higher data processing expenses. The 2023 salaries and benefits expense included the payment to Mr. Coughlin described above.

The income tax provision decreased by $5.5 million or 31.7 percent, to $12.0 million for the twelve months of 2023 from $17.5 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease in the income tax provision was a result of the lower taxable income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The consolidated effective tax rate was 28.9 percent for the twelve months of 2023 compared to 27.8 percent for the twelve months of 2022.

Asset Quality

The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $18.8 million, or 0.57 percent, of gross loans at December 31, 2023, as compared to $5.1 million, or 0.17 percent, of gross loans at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses was $33.6 million, or 1.01 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2023, and $32.4 million, or 1.05 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses was 178.9 percent of non-accrual loans at December 31, 2023, and 633.6 percent of non-accrual loans at December 31, 2022.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has twenty-four branch offices in Bayonne, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and four branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental Non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s financial results for the periods in question.

The Company provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity and efficiency ratios. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors. For a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Statements of Income - Three Months Ended, December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2023 vs.

Sept 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 vs.

Dec 31, 2022 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited) Loans, including fees $ 43,893 $ 44,133 $ 36,173 -0.5 % 21.3 % Mortgage-backed securities 293 217 185 35.0 % 58.4 % Other investment securities 991 1,045 1,177 -5.2 % -15.8 % FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets 4,527 3,672 1,321 23.3 % 242.7 % Total interest and dividend income 49,704 49,067 38,856 1.3 % 27.9 % Interest expense: Deposits: Demand 5,015 4,556 2,410 10.1 % 108.1 % Savings and club 177 182 118 -2.7 % 50.0 % Certificates of deposit 13,308 10,922 3,973 21.8 % 235.0 % 18,500 15,660 6,501 18.1 % 184.6 % Borrowings 7,282 7,727 2,174 -5.8 % 235.0 % Total interest expense 25,782 23,387 8,675 10.2 % 197.2 % Net interest income 23,922 25,680 30,181 -6.8 % -20.7 % Provision (benefit) for credit losses 1,927 2,205 (500 ) -12.6 % -485.4 % Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses 21,995 23,475 30,681 -6.3 % -28.3 % Non-interest income (loss): Fees and service charges 1,445 1,349 1,138 7.1 % 27.0 % Gain on sales of loans 11 19 3 -42.1 % 266.7 % Gain on sale of other real estate owned 77 - - - - Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments 1,029 (494 ) (723 ) -308.3 % -242.3 % BOLI income 597 466 584 28.1 % 2.2 % Other 69 66 60 4.5 % 15.0 % Total non-interest income 3,228 1,406 1,062 129.6 % 204.0 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 7,974 7,524 7,626 6.0 % 4.6 % Occupancy and equipment 2,606 2,622 2,651 -0.6 % -1.7 % Data processing and communications 1,721 1,787 1,579 -3.7 % 9.0 % Professional fees 987 560 2,169 76.3 % -54.5 % Director fees 274 274 261 0.0 % 5.0 % Regulatory assessment fees 1,142 1,111 431 2.8 % 165.0 % Advertising and promotions 403 317 260 27.1 % 55.0 % Other real estate owned, net 4 1 4 300.0 % 0.0 % Other 1,457 1,267 1,056 15.0 % 38.0 % Total non-interest expense 16,568 15,463 16,037 7.1 % 3.3 % Income before income tax provision 8,655 9,418 15,706 -8.1 % -44.9 % Income tax provision 2,593 2,707 3,634 -4.2 % -28.6 % Net Income 6,062 6,711 12,072 -9.7 % -49.8 % Preferred stock dividends 182 173 172 5.2 % 5.6 % Net Income available to common stockholders $ 5,880 $ 6,538 $ 11,900 -10.1 % -50.6 % Net Income per common share-basic and diluted Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.39 $ 0.70 -10.3 % -50.5 % Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.39 $ 0.69 -10.2 % -49.4 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 16,876 16,830 16,916 0.3 % -0.2 % Diluted 16,884 16,854 17,289 0.2 % -2.3 %







Statements of Income - Twelve Months Ended, December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2023 vs.

Dec 31, 2022 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited) Loans, including fees $ 169,559 $ 123,577 37.2 % Mortgage-backed securities 880 564 56.0 % Other investment securities 4,226 4,167 1.4 % FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets 13,695 3,133 337.1 % Total interest and dividend income 188,360 131,441 43.3 % Interest expense: Deposits: Demand 16,915 5,283 220.2 % Savings and club 620 449 38.1 % Certificates of deposit 39,157 6,889 468.4 % 56,692 12,621 349.2 % Borrowings 27,606 4,875 466.3 % Total interest expense 84,298 17,496 381.8 % Net interest income 104,062 113,945 -8.7 % Provision (benefit) for credit losses 6,104 (3,075 ) -298.5 % Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses 97,958 117,020 -16.3 % Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 5,334 4,816 10.8 % Gain on sales of loans 36 129 -72.1 % Gain on sales of other real estate owned 77 - - Realized and unrealized loss on equity investments (3,361 ) (6,269 ) -46.4 % BOLI income 1,751 2,671 -34.4 % Other 251 248 1.2 % Total non-interest income 4,088 1,595 156.3 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 30,827 28,021 10.0 % Occupancy and equipment 10,340 10,627 -2.7 % Data processing and communications 6,968 6,033 15.5 % Professional fees 2,735 3,766 -27.4 % Director fees 1,083 1,253 -13.6 % Regulatory assessments 3,585 1,243 188.4 % Advertising and promotions 1,348 941 43.3 % Other real estate owned, net 7 10 -30.0 % Other 3,698 3,611 2.4 % Total non-interest expense 60,591 55,505 9.2 % Income before income tax provision 41,455 63,110 -34.3 % Income tax provision 11,972 17,531 -31.7 % Net Income 29,483 45,579 -35.3 % Preferred stock dividends 702 796 -11.9 % Net Income available to common stockholders $ 28,781 $ 44,783 -35.7 % Net Income per common share-basic and diluted Basic $ 1.71 $ 2.64 -35.4 % Diluted $ 1.70 $ 2.58 -34.1 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 16,870 16,969 -0.6 % Diluted 16,932 17,349 -2.4 %







Statements of Financial Condition December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 vs. September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022 ASSETS (In Thousands, Unaudited) Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 16,597 $ 16,772 $ 11,520 -1.0 % 44.1 % Interest-earning deposits 262,926 235,144 217,839 11.8 % 20.7 % Total cash and cash equivalents 279,523 251,916 229,359 11.0 % 21.9 % Interest-earning time deposits 735 735 735 - - Debt securities available for sale 87,769 86,172 91,715 1.9 % -4.3 % Equity investments 9,093 8,272 17,686 9.9 % -48.6 % Loans held for sale 1,287 472 658 172.7 % 95.6 % Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $33,608, $31,914 and $32,373, respectively 3,279,708 3,285,727 3,045,331 -0.18 % 7.70 % Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost 24,917 31,629 20,113 -21.2 % 23.9 % Premises and equipment, net 13,057 13,363 10,508 -2.3 % 24.3 % Accrued interest receivable 16,072 16,175 13,455 -0.6 % 19.5 % Other real estate owned - 75 75 -100 % -100 % Deferred income taxes 18,213 16,749 16,462 8.7 % 10.6 % Goodwill and other intangibles 5,253 5,288 5,382 -0.7 % -2.4 % Operating lease right-of-use asset 12,935 12,953 13,520 -0.1 % -4.3 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") 73,406 72,810 71,656 0.8 % 2.4 % Other assets 10,429 9,784 9,538 6.6 % 9.3 % Total Assets $ 3,832,397 $ 3,812,120 $ 3,546,193 0.5 % 8.1 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 536,264 $ 523,912 $ 613,910 2.4 % -12.6 % Interest bearing deposits 2,442,816 2,295,644 2,197,697 6.4 % 11.2 % Total deposits 2,979,080 2,819,556 2,811,607 5.7 % 6.0 % FHLB advances 472,811 622,674 382,261 -24.1 % 23.7 % Subordinated debentures 37,624 37,624 37,508 0.0 % 0.3 % Operating lease liability 13,315 13,318 13,859 -0.0 % -3.9 % Other liabilities 15,512 15,312 9,704 1.3 % 59.9 % Total Liabilities 3,518,342 3,508,484 3,254,939 0.3 % 8.1 % STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock: $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized - - - - - Additional paid-in capital preferred stock 25,043 20,783 21,003 20.5 % 19.2 % Common stock: no par value, 40,000 shares authorized - - - 0.0 % 0.0 % Additional paid-in capital common stock 198,923 198,097 196,164 0.4 % 1.4 % Retained earnings 135,927 132,729 115,109 2.4 % 18.1 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,491 ) (9,626 ) (6,491 ) -22.2 % 15.4 % Treasury stock, at cost (38,347 ) (38,347 ) (34,531 ) 0.0 % 11.1 % Total Stockholders' Equity 314,055 303,636 291,254 3.4 % 7.8 % Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,832,397 $ 3,812,120 $ 3,546,193 0.5 % 8.1 % Outstanding common shares 16,848 16,848 16,931







Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable (4)(5) $ 3,311,946 $ 43,893 5.30 % $ 2,939,281 $ 36,173 4.92 % Investment Securities 93,638 1284 5.48 % 110,142 1,362 4.95 % FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets 323,064 4,527 5.61 % 157,807 1,321 3.35 % Total Interest-earning assets 3,728,648 49,704 5.33 % 3,207,230 38,856 4.85 % Non-interest-earning assets 124,809 110,701 Total assets $ 3,853,457 $ 3,317,931 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 578,890 $ 2,184 1.51 % $ 729,160 $ 1,295 0.71 % Money market accounts 359,366 2,832 3.15 % 345,343 1,114 1.29 % Savings accounts 288,108 177 0.25 % 334,394 118 0.14 % Certificates of Deposit 1,140,656 13,307 4.67 % 734,216 3,974 2.17 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,367,020 18,500 3.13 % 2,143,112 6,501 1.21 % Borrowed funds 622,860 7,282 4.68 % 239,252 2,174 3.63 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,989,880 25,782 3.45 % 2,382,364 8,675 1.46 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 557,156 651,408 Total liabilities 3,547,036 3,033,772 Stockholders' equity 306,420 284,159 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,853,457 $ 3,317,931 Net interest income $ 23,922 $ 30,181 Net interest rate spread(1) 1.88 % 3.39 % Net interest margin(2) 2.57 % 3.76 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (3) Annualized. (4) Excludes allowance for credit losses. (5) Includes non-accrual loans.







Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable (4)(5) $ 3,281,334 $ 169,559 5.17 % $ 2,626,710 $ 123,577 4.70 % Investment Securities 100,000 5,106 5.11 % 109,604 4,731 4.32 % FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets 270,659 13,695 5.06 % 274,649 3,133 1.14 % Total Interest-earning assets 3,651,993 188,360 5.16 % 3,010,963 131,441 4.37 % Non-interest-earning assets 123,652 106,712 Total assets $ 3,775,645 $ 3,117,675 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 658,023 $ 8,426 1.28 % $ 751,708 $ 2,970 0.40 % Money market accounts 334,353 8,489 2.54 % 350,207 2,313 0.66 % Savings accounts 305,778 620 0.20 % 340,232 449 0.13 % Certificates of Deposit 980,617 39,157 3.99 % 614,346 6,889 1.12 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,278,771 56,692 2.49 % 2,056,494 12,621 0.61 % Borrowed funds 594,564 27,606 4.64 % 149,354 4,875 3.26 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,873,335 84,298 2.93 % 2,205,848 17,496 0.79 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 602,691 636,216 Total liabilities 3,476,026 2,842,064 Stockholders' equity 299,618 275,611 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,775,644 $ 3,117,675 Net interest income $ 104,062 $ 113,945 Net interest rate spread(1) 2.22 % 3.57 % Net interest margin(2) 2.85 % 3.78 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (3) Annualized. (4) Excludes allowance for credit losses. (5) Includes non-accrual loans.







Financial Condition data by quarter Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 (In thousands, except book values) Total assets $ 3,832,397 $ 3,812,120 $ 3,872,853 $ 3,763,056 $ 3,546,193 Cash and cash equivalents 279,523 251,916 273,212 261,075 229,359 Securities 96,862 94,444 100,473 101,446 109,401 Loans receivable, net 3,279,708 3,285,727 3,319,721 3,231,864 3,045,331 Deposits 2,979,080 2,819,556 2,885,721 2,867,209 2,811,607 Borrowings 510,435 660,298 660,160 569,965 419,769 Stockholders’ equity 314,055 303,636 299,623 297,618 291,254 Book value per common share1 $ 17.15 $ 16.79 $ 16.60 $ 16.38 $ 15.96 Tangible book value per common share2 $ 16.84 $ 16.48 $ 16.28 $ 16.07 $ 15.65 Operating data by quarter Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 (In thousands, except for per share amounts) Net interest income $ 23,922 $ 25,680 $ 26,989 $ 27,471 $ 30,181 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 1,927 2,205 1,350 622 (500 ) Non-interest income (loss) 3,228 1,406 1,118 (1,664 ) 1,062 Non-interest expense 16,568 15,463 14,706 13,854 16,037 Income tax expense 2,593 2,707 3,447 3,225 3,634 Net income $ 6,062 $ 6,711 $ 8,604 $ 8,106 $ 12,072 Net income per diluted share $ 0.35 $ 0.39 $ 0.50 $ 0.46 $ 0.69 Common Dividends declared per share $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 Financial Ratios(3) Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Return on average assets 0.63 % 0.70 % 0.90 % 0.90 % 1.46 % Return on average stockholders' equity 7.91 % 8.92 % 11.57 % 11.05 % 16.99 % Net interest margin 2.57 % 2.78 % 2.92 % 3.15 % 3.76 % Stockholders' equity to total assets 8.19 % 7.97 % 7.74 % 7.91 % 8.21 % Efficiency Ratio4 61.02 % 57.09 % 52.32 % 53.68 % 51.33 % Asset Quality Ratios Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 (In thousands, except for ratio %) Non-Accrual Loans $ 18,783 $ 7,931 $ 5,696 $ 5,058 $ 5,109 Non-Accrual Loans as a % of Total Loans 0.57 % 0.24 % 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.17 % ACL as % of Non-Accrual Loans 178.9 % 402.4 % 530.3 % 571.0 % 633.6 % Individually Analyzed Loans 54,019 35,868 28,250 17,585 28,272 Classified Loans 85,727 42,807 28,250 17,585 17,816 (1) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity, less preferred equity, to shares outstanding. (2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less goodwill and preferred stock. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.” (3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate. (4) The Efficiency Ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the total of net interest income and non-interest income. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.”







Recorded Investment in Loans Receivable by quarter Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 (In thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 248,295 $ 251,845 $ 250,345 $ 246,683 $ 250,123 Commercial and multi-family 2,434,115 2,444,887 2,490,883 2,466,932 2,345,229 Construction 192,816 185,202 179,156 162,553 144,931 Commercial business 372,202 370,512 368,948 327,598 282,007 Home equity 66,331 66,046 61,595 58,822 56,888 Consumer 3,643 3,647 3,994 3,383 3,240 $ 3,317,402 $ 3,322,139 $ 3,354,921 $ 3,265,971 $ 3,082,418 Less: Deferred loan fees, net (4,086 ) (4,498 ) (4,995 ) (5,225 ) (4,714 ) Allowance for credit losses (33,608 ) (31,914 ) (30,205 ) (28,882 ) (32,373 ) Total loans, net $ 3,279,708 $ 3,285,727 $ 3,319,721 $ 3,231,864 $ 3,045,331 Non-Accruing Loans in Portfolio by quarter Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 (In thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 270 $ 178 $ 178 $ 237 $ 243 Commercial and multi-family 8,684 3,267 - 340 346 Construction 4,292 2,886 4,145 3,217 3,180 Commercial business 5,491 1,600 1,373 1,264 1,340 Home equity 46 - - - - Total: $ 18,783 $ 7,931 $ 5,696 $ 5,058 $ 5,109 Distribution of Deposits by quarter Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 (In thousands) Demand: Non-Interest Bearing $ 536,264 $ 523,912 $ 620,509 $ 604,935 $ 613,910 Interest Bearing 564,912 574,577 714,420 686,576 757,614 Money Market 370,934 348,732 328,543 361,558 305,556 Sub-total: $ 1,472,110 $ 1,447,221 $ 1,663,472 $ 1,653,069 $ 1,677,080 Savings and Club 284,273 293,962 307,435 319,131 329,753 Certificates of Deposit 1,222,697 1,078,373 914,814 895,009 804,774 Total Deposits: $ 2,979,080 $ 2,819,556 $ 2,885,721 $ 2,867,209 $ 2,811,607







Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter Tangible Book Value per Share Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Total Stockholders' Equity $ 314,055 $ 303,636 $ 299,623 $ 297,618 $ 291,254 Less: goodwill 5,253 5,253 5,253 5,253 5,253 Less: preferred stock 25,043 20,783 21,003 21,003 21,003 Total tangible common stockholders' equity 283,759 277,601 273,368 271,363 264,999 Shares common shares outstanding 16,848 16,848 16,788 16,884 16,931 Book value per common share $ 17.15 $ 16.79 $ 16.60 $ 16.38 $ 15.96 Tangible book value per common share $ 16.84 $ 16.48 $ 16.28 $ 16.07 $ 15.65 Efficiency Ratios Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 (In thousands, except for ratio %) Net interest income $ 23,922 $ 25,680 $ 26,989 $ 27,471 $ 30,181 Non-interest income (loss) 3,228 1,406 1,118 (1,664 ) 1,062 Total income 27,150 27,086 28,107 25,807 31,243 Non-interest expense 16,568 15,463 14,706 13,854 16,037 Efficiency Ratio 61.02 % 57.09 % 52.32 % 53.68 % 51.33 %



