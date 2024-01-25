Fluent Secures Top Spot as the #1 Digital Agency in Ad Age's 2024 Best Places to Work List

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leader in performance marketing, today announced it has been recognized in Ad Age’s 2024 Best Places to Work list, ranking as the #1 digital agency in the eastern region for companies with 201+ employees. Fluent also secured the number two spot overall in the 201+ employees category.



Ad Age Best Places to Work is an annual ranking of companies that lead the pack in terms of pay, benefits, corporate culture, and leadership. The 2024 list honors 50 companies that did a standout job over the past year as the ad business met with the challenges of an unsettled economy, changing media market, and tight talent pool.

Fluent has skillfully adapted to the changing work landscape over the past few years, transitioning from a 5% remote workforce pre-2020 to operating as a hybrid employer with diverse staff across North America. To support its people, Fluent offers employees a variety of perks including access to mental health services, unlimited vacation days and flexible work schedules, and mentorship programs that connect staff with senior leaders for ongoing growth and development.

"We are honored to be recognized with several distinctions in Ad Age's 2024 Best Places to Work rankings,” said Fluent CEO, Don Patrick. “At Fluent, we are committed to onboarding and developing top talent to strengthen our performance-based culture and drive wins for both consumers and clients. Taking pride in our agile approach to innovation, we acknowledge and celebrate every milestone that propels our business and people forward.”

Fluent’s long-standing commitment to philanthropy is also a key component of the company’s strong culture. In 2023 the Fluent team donated $22,179, supporting 125 charities, and completing 105 hours of volunteer work. The team’s dedication to giving back is evident in annual community service events, company matches for employee donations, and the Fluent Dream Grant Program – an initiative that empowers employees to fulfill their personal and professional goals via learning, travel, and service.

“Fluent’s Dream Grant program allows employees to go beyond their community to impact people's lives in a way that fosters positive change,” said Business Analyst and 2023 Dream Grant participant, Alija Collins. “I'm grateful for the one-of-a-kind opportunity to give back to an underserved community in Lima, Peru, and share special moments with the local people and my team.”

Ad Age produced Best Places to Work 2024 in partnership with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. The competition was open to agencies, ad tech firms, data and research firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups, and in-house agencies of marketers.

“The 2024 Best Places to Work winners demonstrate the value of giving employees competitive pay and benefits and designing optimal workplace practices to ensure great talent can do its best work,” said Dan Peres, President and Editor-in-Chief of Ad Age. “Companies will face more challenges in the new year against an uncertain economy, but winning workplaces know that taking care of employees drives business success.”

Ad Age’s scoring system factors in employee responses on topics including pay and benefits, work/life balance, recruitment, training, and development. The winners reflect the highest overall numerical scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from their employees.

To see current job openings at Fluent, visit https://fluentco.com/careers/

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a leader in performance marketing, delivering customer acquisition solutions through our digital media portfolio, global commerce partnerships, and proprietary data and tech. We introduce brands to consumers through outcome-based programs across untapped channels, including our rewarded Offerwall, performance content site, and post-transaction ad solution. Since 2010, we have continued to innovate and iterate on the most effective strategies that connect our partners and brands with their most valuable customers, helping to drive lower-funnel engagements that exceed client expectations.

About Ad Age

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting.

Contact Information:

Fluent, Inc.

Media Relations

marketing@fluentco.com