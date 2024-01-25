Enovis Introduces the DonJoy ROAM™ OA Knee Brace

The newest innovation in unloader braces is comfortable, easy to use and effective.

WILMINGTON, DE, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (“Enovis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven medical technology growth company, announced today that its DJO, LLC subsidiary has launched its new DonJoy® ROAM™ OA knee brace for patients with osteoarthritis or other knee pain and instability.

ROAM OA is the latest innovation in unloader technology, unloading the pressure of unicompartmental osteoarthritis and shifting weight away from the affected knee to dynamically relieve pain, improve stability and help improve mobility. Designed for conservative care, preparation for surgery, or for postoperative knee protection, ROAM OA is ideal for a wide range of patients who want to maintain or increase activity.

“By the time osteoarthritis patients actually seek medical care, they usually have a significant amount of pain,” said orthopedic surgeon and pro sports team physician Brian J. Cole, MD. “Braces like the ROAM OA can provide the support and relief patients need to get back to the activities they love, without having surgery.”

Patient-friendly features make ROAM OA effective, comfortable and easy to use:

“Mag-align” magnetic clips help easily align the strap connection points to enhance patient confidence, even with eyesight or dexterity challenges.

“Set-and-Forget” technology allows patients to easily put the brace on and off without changing any provider settings.

BOA® Fit System lets patients easily dial up or down to adjust support and pain relief on demand.

Slim profile hinge design allows the brace to be worn confidently beneath clothing.

Dynamic strapping and unique condyle harness completely avoids sensitive skin in the popliteal (back of the knee) space, while providing comfortable pressure to activate proprioception on the opposite side of the knee with maximal unloading during extension.

Anti-migration technology uses soft silicone keeping the brace comfortably in place.

2X Cool Technology fibers feel comfortable on the skin by keeping the surface 2 degrees cooler than the environment.

Unique design fits either left lateral and right medial, or vice versa, in only six SKUs compared to a traditional brace that needs as many as 56 SKUs to achieve the same range of patient fit.

Additionally, a custom-fabricated brace option addresses challenging fit needs with an optimal height setting, cuff sizing and strap lengths that provide maximum comfort and mitigate migration. Optional extension and flexion control meet each patient’s specific needs.

“ROAM OA represents the next generation of unloader knee braces for active patients with pain due to osteoarthritis or other causes," said Terry Ross, Group President of Enovis Prevention & Recovery. “It’s effective and easy for patients to use and easy for providers to prescribe, even for patients who would otherwise need a customized device.”

