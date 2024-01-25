AISIX Solutions to speak on Tech Developments panel at CatIQ Connect 2024

Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AISIX Solutions Inc., (“AISIX” or “the Company”) (TSXV: AISX) (OTCQB: AISXF) (FSE: QT7), a leading global climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider, proudly announces its participation as a sponsor and speaker at the upcoming CatIQ Connect 2024. This prestigious event will be held on February 6-7, 2024, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.



CatIQ Connect 2024 is a highly anticipated event that brings together professionals and thought leaders from the insurance and risk management sectors to discuss, network, and share insights on the latest industry trends. As a sponsor and speaker, AISIX Solutions will be showcasing its innovative AI-driven solutions, designed to revolutionize the way businesses manage risk and adapt to rapidly changing environments.

Bringing together industry, academia, and government to discuss Canadian natural and human-made catastrophes, CatIQ Connect is a content-driven discussion to foster collaboration before, during, and after catastrophic events. CatIQ Connect provides a detailed overview of catastrophes, discusses strategies in catastrophe management, and explores sector perspectives. Overall themes are preparedness and resiliency, available tools, and impacted stakeholders and policymakers working together for the greater good of all Canadians.

"We are thrilled to be part of CatIQ Connect 2024, and present our groundbreaking wildfire dataset," said Dr Gio Roberti, AISIX’s Head of Product. "Our involvement in this event underscores our dedication to providing cutting-edge datasets for the insurance industry, especially during a time marked by escalating disaster losses."

During the two-day event, AISIX Solutions will engage with industry experts, share best practices, and discuss the role of AI in shaping the future of risk management and insurance. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience our latest products and services, designed to offer unparalleled insights and operational efficiency.

Join us at CatIQ Connect 2024 to discover how AISIX Solutions is transforming the landscape secondary peril modeling for risk management and to connect with industry leaders and innovators. Visit connect.catiq.com to learn more.

For more information about AISIX Solutions and its climate risk solutions, please visit their website, www.aisix.ca, or connect on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About AISIX Solutions

AISIX Solutions, is a leading global climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions is on a mission to provide auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments to help businesses and communities protect their property, assets and infrastructure from climate-related risks. By empowering organizations with real-time insights, AISIX Solutions aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

For further information:

Mihalis Belantis, Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 620-1051

investors@aisix.ca

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, and is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “suspect”, “outlook”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “target” and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information, including the Company’s expected product offerings, the functionalities of the AI Climate Risk Consumer Interface and the Company’s expected growth opportunities. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release.

The results or events anticipated or predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, among others, the Company's ability to engage and retain qualified key personnel, employees and affiliates, the Company’s ability to obtain capital and credit on reasonable terms, the Company’s ability to compete and the Company’s ability protect its intellectual property rights.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also been assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

Media Contact

media@aisix.ca

Investor Relations

investors@aisix.ca

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release