Lincoln Tech Campus President Appointed to Maryland State Workforce Development Board

Parsippany, NJ, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, has announced the appointment of an organizational leader to an important statewide labor initiative. Cory Hughes, President of Lincoln Tech’s Columbia, MD campus, has been selected to join the Maryland Governor’s Workforce Development Board (GWDB), thanks to his service to area students and employers since 1987.

Hughes has served in several capacities at Lincoln Tech, first from 1999 to 2002 and then from 2015 through to his current role today. Overall, he has enjoyed more than 35 years as an educator and student advocate. As a Board member, he will work toward meeting the challenges facing employers across the state in identifying, hiring, and retaining talent for their teams. Comprised of college presidents, elected officials, business leaders, and labor representatives, along with Governor Wes Moore and several state Cabinet secretaries, the Board’s mission is to assist businesses in all industries by developing a skilled, trained workforce and ensuring a steady pipeline of job candidates for the roles employers need to fill.

“It was certainly an honor to be selected for this prestigious initiative, and I’m looking forward to helping develop the strongest workforce possible in our state,” Hughes says. “I’m grateful to Governor Moore for the opportunity, and to my co-workers at Lincoln Tech for their support and guidance throughout the process of my nomination and selection.”

“Cory Hughes sets an example that all of us at Lincoln can strive to meet,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “His dedication to the success of the students training at his campus, and to meeting the employment needs of the campus’ hiring partners, will be an incredible asset to the GWDB, and to the entire state of Maryland as its workforce is built to answer the call of employers who need specialized skills in their job candidates.”

The GWDB combines the efforts of education, employment and training professionals as they work toward forming a well-trained and prepared workforce that meets the needs of Maryland employers today and in the future. Part of its mission is to make sure workers have access to the resources they need in the development of skills that will help them succeed in a wide range of industries.

Under Hughes’ leadership, Lincoln Tech’s Columbia campus provides career training for the Automotive, HVAC, Electrical, Welding, Medical Assisting and Culinary Arts industries. These fields are projected to add more than 100,000 positions statewide by 2030*. Last year four out of five graduates from the campus were hired for positions in their field after graduating**.

*Career growth projections can be found at onetonline.org for the years 2020-2030 (state-specific) and 2022-2032 (national) and are current as of January 22, 2024.

** As Reported to the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges on the 2023 Annual Report.

###

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 13 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu

Peter Tahinos Lincoln Educational Services 973-766-9656 PTahinos@lincolntech.edu