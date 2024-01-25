Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market Value Of US$ 4,857.4 Million By 2034: Fact.MR Report

Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Gains Traction as A Surgery Alternative, Reducing Patient Discomfort

Rockville , Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endoscopic mucosal resection device sales are projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2024 and 2034. In 2024, the endoscopic mucosal resection device market is expected to grow by US$2,398.4 million. By 2034, the demand for endoscopic mucosal resection devices is expected to reach US$4,857.4 million.



Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9319

Minimally Invasive Surgery Spurs Wave in Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Device Industry

Growing inclination toward minimally invasive surgery is anticipated to stimulate the global endoscopic mucosal resection device market. Surgeons now favor minimally invasive surgery over open surgery because of advancements in endoscopic technology. Medical professionals promote the switch from open surgery to minimally invasive surgery.

The growth in risks linked to open surgery is accelerating demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. A sore throat, nausea, and drowsiness result from anesthesia before opening procedures. In the forecast period, the endoscopic mucosal resection device industry will expand more due to the abovementioned factors.

Proficiency Shortfall Hinders Global Endoscopic Resection Market Growth

To minimize dangers and consequences, endoscopic mucosal resection demands to be performed by highly qualified specialists. Complications can arise if endoscopic mucosal resection equipment is mishandled during the examination. To improve procedural outcomes, endoscopic device utilization requires training for hospital and other healthcare facilities staff members.

The healthcare sector has a shortage of qualified professionals and medical personnel. In emerging economies, there are not many endoscopists. The adoption is discouraged due to a lack of experienced endoscopy technicians and specialists, which can impede the growth of the endoscopic mucosal resection device market.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 4,857.4 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 7.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 32 Tables No. of Figures 160 Figures

Regional Outlook

Growing healthcare infrastructure development, especially in developing economies like China, Japan, and South Korea, contributes to the adoption of cutting-edge medical procedures and supports the Asia Pacific endoscopic mucosal resection market.

The endoscopic mucosal resection device market continues to expand in Europe because of well-established healthcare systems and a high frequency of colorectal illnesses.

Patients seeking less intrusive options for diagnosis and treatment are forcing the demand for endoscopic mucosal resection in North America due to the region's high incidence of gastrointestinal illnesses and aging population.

“Rising demand for less invasive procedures, improvements in endoscopic technologies, and an increase in the prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders contribute to the market expansion for endoscopic mucosal resection devices. Increased implementation in various healthcare settings is expected to stimulate market growth for endoscopic mucosal resection devices.” says an analyst

Key Takeaways

The lift and cut technique segment in the technology category to grab a share of 52.9% by 2034.

In the indication category, the colon cancer segment to acquire a market share of 43.6% between 2024 and 2034.

The hospitals segment in the end user category to grab a share of 57.4% by 2034.

The United States endoscopic mucosal resection device industry is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 7.9% by 2034.

Canada endoscopic mucosal resection device market is to develop at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2034.

Mexico endoscopic mucosal resection device sales are expected to surge at a CAGR of 7.2% until 2034.

South Korea endoscopic mucosal resection device industry is anticipated to boost at a CAGR of 8.2% by 2034.

Japan endoscopic mucosal resection device market to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% by 2034.

The suck and cut technique segment in the technology category is to surge at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2024.

In the indication category, the colon cancer segment to develop at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2034.

The others segment in the end user category is to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% by 2034.

China endoscopic mucosal resection device sales are expected to surge at a CAGR of 8.4% until 2034.

North America endoscopic mucosal resection device market is anticipated to boost at a CAGR of 7.8% by 2034.

East Asia endoscopic mucosal resection device industry to exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% by 2034.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9319

Competitive Landscape

To increase their market share, endoscopic mucosal resection device vendors employ various tactics, including collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, geographic growth, and the introduction of new products and services.

CONMED manufactures various medical devices, such as equipment for minimally invasive treatments and endoscopic tools.

Medtronic is a global manufacturer of medical devices that offers a wide range of products, such as gastrointestinal and endoscopic solutions.

Country-wise Analysis

What Factors Surge the Market Growth of Endoscopic Mucosal Resection in North America?

"Rapid Expansion in North America Fueled by Rising Incidence of Gastrointestinal Diseases"

The growth of the endoscopic mucosal resection market in the United States can be attributed to advancements in endoscopic technologies and an increased awareness of minimally invasive procedures. The rising demand for endoscopic resection procedures is driven by the widespread adoption of endoscopic techniques for the detection and treatment of gastrointestinal lesions across healthcare facilities nationwide. Projections indicate that by the year 2024, the United States endoscopic submucosal dissection market is poised to capture a significant market share of 78.9%.

Similarly, in Canada, the market for endoscopic mucosal resection devices is experiencing steady expansion, fueled by the aging population and an uptick in gastrointestinal disorders. The growth in the Canadian endoscopic mucosal resection device market is influenced by technological advancements in endoscopic tools and equipment, coupled with an increase in the number of skilled healthcare professionals. It is anticipated that by 2024, Canada will command a substantial market share of 12.4%.

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Endoscope Market: The global endoscope market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 15,766.7 million in 2024. The adoption of endoscope is likely to rise at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2034. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 29,080.5 million by 2034.

Endoscopic Balloon Dilator Market: Endoscopic balloon dilators are offered as one-time healthcare gadgets. The dilation of balloon methodology is performed under fluoroscopic endoscopic guidance of the image. The balloon is expanded with saline, water, or other fluid materials.

Endoscopic Clips Market: The global endoscopic clips market is valued at US$ 487.5 million in 2023 and is forecasted to secure a revenue of US$ 997.2 million by 2033-end. Worldwide endoscopic clip sales are estimated to increase at 7.4% CAGR across the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog