SCUDERIA FERRARI AND CHARLES LECLERC MOVING FORWARD TOGETHER

Maranello (Italy), 25 January 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that Scuderia Ferrari has renewed its technical and racing multi-year agreement with Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque driver will continue to compete for the Italian team in the Formula 1 World Championship in the next seasons.
