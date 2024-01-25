Team Ignite Examines the Health of Healthcare to Transform Veteran Care

Team Ignite - "Ignite the Fire Within." Ignite Coach Ron Mitchell, JD, MBA Mona Miliner, MHA, NHA, FACHE, FACMPE, FHFMA, FACHCA, and Vice President of Operations at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Ignite Coach Ron Mitchell, JD, MBA Ignites the Fire Within and Drives the Human Spirit

Sound healthcare is essential to enrich the quality of life for all who have served this great nation. Under-performing veteran care is a barrier to the fabric of innovation and human experience.” — Ignite Coach Ron Mitchell, JD, MBA

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Ignite, Coach Ron Mitchell, JD, MBA, is in hot pursuit to examine the health of healthcare to transform veteran care. As a veteran, he is recognized globally as a leader, visionary, businessman, management consultant, strategist, philanthropist, and as an entrepreneur.

He recently teamed up with Mona Miliner, MHA, NHA, FACHE, FACMPE, FHFMA, FACHCA, and Vice President of Operations at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, to examine the health of healthcare to transform communities. Miliner is recognized for her intellectual capital, problem solving, and thought leadership within the healthcare industry.

She has a proven track record improving operations and performance by leading diverse teams in complex milieus to accomplish organizational goals. Additionally, she is widely acknowledged by national organizations for her outstanding service and contributions in healthcare and career coaching.

Ambiance Media Group Lead Copywriter Gabrielle Kuholski Shaw sat down for a conversation with both thought leaders.

Question for Mitchell: Welcome, and please tell me, what would you like for us to know about your quest to examine the health of healthcare to transform communities?

Answer: Thank you for having us, we are thrilled to discuss the health of healthcare to help transform communities, and proud to be afforded the opportunity to serve our most treasured client, the human spirit.

Question for Mitchell: Why is Team Ignite interested in examining the health of healthcare to transform veteran care?

Answer: BEM Enterprises LLC, doing business as Team Ignite, is a global management consulting company and trusted advisor to the world's leading businesses, governments, and institutions. In addition, it serves leading providers in energy and utility consulting, data, analytics, and organizational strategy.

We acknowledge that veteran care encompasses a wide range of services and support offered to individuals who have served in the military encompassing both physical and mental well-being. It recognizes the unique experiences and challenges that I and other veterans face due to our service and aims to provide us with the resources needed to live healthy and fulfilled lives. However, we believe more can be done to address issues and veteran care can learn from other healthcare leaders.

Sound healthcare is essential to enrich the quality of life for all who have served this great nation. Under-performing veteran care is a barrier to the fabric of innovation and human experience.

Question for Mitchell: What compelled your company to team up with Mona?

Answer: As a veteran, product of an underserved community, advocate of exceptional healthcare, innovative solutions compelled me to team up with Mona. I am very familiar with the mental, physical, emotional, and psychological impact healthcare has on a veteran.

Additionally, my passion for problem-solving led me to team up with Mona to further examine the health of healthcare to transform veteran care. Furthermore, she is an advocate of innovative ideas and process improvement methodologies that can enhance health services, outcomes, and operational processes that strengthen the future of healthcare.

Question for Miliner: In your view, what are the biggest challenges facing the healthcare industry today globally?

Answer: The healthcare industry is still feeling the earthquake aftershock and remains trailing in the wake of COVID-19. The ripple effects of budgetary pressures, lack of adequate staffing resources, and the inability to expeditiously implement advanced technology and software solutions are being felt across the United States and around the globe.

Question for Miliner: What are your thoughts on the current state of patient engagement and satisfaction in healthcare?

Answer: Consumerism in healthcare is at an all-time high. Patients have options for their care depending on the cost of services, location, and ease of access. If they believe in the quality of care and reputation of the health system, it will most likely result in a patient-centric experience. The voice of the patient matters, and it goes beyond whether patients are satisfied with their care. Consumerism also encompasses one’s experience with a health system before, during, and after their encounter.

Question for Miliner: What are the biggest opportunities or challenges you foresee for healthcare organizations in fostering a culture of employee well-being and engagement?

Answer: With the ongoing global workforce shortages because of the pandemic, it is more important than ever for health systems to invest in creating a culture of engagement, well-being, and empowerment. When employees are engaged, they are connected to the organization’s mission, vision, and values.

The opportunity here is for organizations to prioritize their workforce because the human resource is the most valuable asset a health system has to offer. An engaged workforce equals higher productivity, stronger collegial relationships, increased retention rates, and ultimately an environment made up of employees providing world-class patient care.

Question for Miliner: What advice would you offer to other health system executives and organizations to improve their operational outcomes?

Answer: The best advice I can offer is a call to action. Bold, courageous, and unconventional thinking is seated at the table and waiting for all healthcare executives across the globe to exercise this muscle even more.

The notation of “thinking outside of the box” should really be coined as “blue sky visioning.” The last time I looked up, there were no barriers or guard rails in the sky, so it’s time to get rid of the box altogether.

The other piece of advice I would offer to healthcare executives is to rethink, redesign, and reconstruct their operations to look like where the organization is headed and not where it has historically been.

In conclusion, Mona Miliner, and Team Ignite, through their ongoing support of the healthcare industry, will continue to provide thought-provoking information to help leaders in the healthcare industry.

Team Ignite invites you to join “ignite the fire within.” Visit the following websites: https://teamignite.us/home-2/founder-and-speaker/ and https://www.pennstatehealth.org/locations/milton-s-hershey-medical-center/administrative-leadership.

