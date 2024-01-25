North America Supply Chain as a Service Market Analysis, Size, Trends, Growth, Forecast, Top Players Accenture, GEODIS

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"North America Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) Market by Component, Application, Organization Size, and Industry Verticals: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"

The North America Supply Chain as a Service market size was valued at $4,478.20 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $7,854.40 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025.

North America Supply Chain as a Service market trends include significant growth of the retail industry driven by factors such as proliferation of mobile devices and internet penetration in emerging economies with increase in requirement for managing logistics services among several end users. In addition, rise in consumer expectations is expected to fuel the growth of the North America SCaaS Market. Moreover, rise in need of strategic planning and better visibility of inventory allow retailers to allocate stocks and meet the customer requirements, which is expected to fuel the demand for supply chain services. However, security concerns pertaining to enterprise critical information among end users is the major factor that impedes the market growth.

Furthermore, integration of blockchain technology and omni-channel supply chain approach are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the North America Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) market.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of North America Supply Chain as a Service Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, North America Supply Chain as a Service Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

Accenture

CEVA Logistics

DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post DHL Group)

FedEx Corporation

GEODIS (SNCF Mobilits Group)

Kuehne+Nagel

TATA Consultancy Services Limited

United Parcel Service (UPS)

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Zensar Technologies Ltd., and Many More

U.S. accounted for the highest share of the North America Supply Chain as a Service market size in 2017 and is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period owing to presence of major market players in the country. In addition, the advancements in transportation and logistics industry is also a major factor fueling the U.S. market. Further, Canada is also expected to attain the highest CAGR for the North America SCaaS Market Share during the forecast period. The growth of Canada is mainly attributed to rise in imports and exports with the U.S.

Growth in the retail industry and rise in customer expectations are expected to boost the market growth in the upcoming years. Also, integration of blockchain technology is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the North America SCaaS Market as it is expected to support in connecting many systems and partners in the supply chain.

