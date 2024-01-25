Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,112 in the last 365 days.

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates AMAM, HARP, JNPR, TARO

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Ambrx Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM)’s sale to Johnson & Johnson for $28.00 per share in cash. If you are an Ambrx shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP)’s sale to Merck for $23.00 per share in cash. If you are a Harpoon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR)’s sale to Hewlett Packard for $40.00 per share. If you are a Juniper shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO)’s sale to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for $43.00 per share in cash. If you are a Taro shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates AMAM, HARP, JNPR, TARO

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more