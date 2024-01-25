Submit Release
Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter Results

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2023 include:

  • An increase in net interest income of $0.7 million (1.7%) over the third quarter of 2023;
  • An increase in book value and tangible book value per share of $1.42 and $1.43 respectively;
  • Net growth in loans of $49.4 million (or 5.2% annualized) from September 30, 2023; and
  • The payment of a 23 cent per share dividend on common stock on November 13, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported fourth quarter 2023 net income of $13.7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, versus net income of $15.1 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported net income of $59.1 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, compared to net income of $63.4 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, in 2022.

William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “'Our fourth quarter performance capped off another remarkably strong year, with our organization performing exceptionally well despite continued challenges in the macroeconomic environment. For the fourth quarter of 2023, I am particularly pleased with the double digit annualized growth in our commercial loan portfolio, the year over year 4.1% growth in our core deposit base, the linked quarter growth in our net interest income and our strong asset quality metrics which enabled us to release a small amount of loan loss reserves. Significantly impacting our quarterly results was the change in price of the fair value of our capitalized mortgage servicing rights of $3.6 million ($0.14 per diluted share, after tax). Adding back this non-cash adjustment, our fourth quarter 2023 annualized return on assets was 1.26% versus 1.24% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. During 2023, we continued to make investments in talent and technology which we believe will enable us to consistently add new customers, grow our market share, generate profitable growth, and further increase the value of our franchise in 2024 and beyond.”

Significant items impacting comparable 2023 and 2022 results include the following:

  • Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of $(3.6) million ($(0.14) per diluted share, after taxes) and $(0.3) million ($(0.01) per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month and full-year ended December 31, 2023, respectively, as compared to $(0.5) million ($(0.02) per diluted share, after taxes) and $14.3 million ($0.53 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-months and full-year ended December 31, 2022, respectively.
  • The provision for credit losses was a credit of $0.6 million ($0.02 per diluted share, after taxes) and expense of $6.2 million ($0.23 per diluted share, after tax) in the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, respectively, as compared to an expense of $1.4 million ($0.05 per diluted share, after taxes) and expense of $5.3 million ($0.20 per diluted share, after tax) in the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, respectively.

Operating Results

The Company’s net interest income totaled $40.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 1.2% from the year-ago period, and up $0.7 million, or 1.7%, from the third quarter of 2023. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.26% during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 3.52% in the year-ago period, and 3.23% in the third quarter of 2023. The year-over-year quarterly decrease in net interest income was due to a decrease in the net interest margin that was partially offset by an increase in average earnings assets. Average interest-earning assets were $4.93 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $4.64 billion in the year ago quarter and $4.89 billion in the third quarter of 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, net interest income totaled $156.3 million, an increase of $6.8 million, or 4.5% from the prior year ended December 31, 2022. The Company’s net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 3.26% compared to 3.32% in 2022. The increase in net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to 2022 reflects an increase in average interest- earning assets that was partially offset by a decrease in the net interest margin.

Non-interest income totaled $9.1 million and $50.7 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, compared to $11.5 million and $61.9 million in the respective, comparable year ago periods. These changes were primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues.

Net gains on mortgage loans in the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, were approximately $2.0 million and $1.5 million, respectively. For the full year of 2023, net gains on mortgage loans totaled $7.4 million compared to $6.4 million in 2022. The increase in net gains on mortgage loans was due to a combination of higher profit margins on mortgage loan sales and an increase in the volume of mortgage loans sold.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated a loss of $2.4 million and a gain of $0.7 million in the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. For the full year of 2023 and 2022, mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $4.6 million and $18.8 million, respectively. The significant variances in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights attributed to a decrease in interest rates that resulted in a lower earnings rate on escrow deposits and an increase in prepayment speeds. Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

  Three months ended   Twelve months ended
  12/31/2023   12/31/2022   12/31/2023   12/31/2022
  (In thousands)
Mortgage loan servicing, net:              
Revenue, net $ 2,216     $ 2,180     $ 8,828     $ 8,577  
Fair value change due to price   (3,644 )     (503 )     (280 )     14,272  
Fair value change due to pay-downs   (1,014 )     (990 )     (3,922 )     (4,076 )
Total $ (2,442 )   $ 687     $ 4,626     $ 18,773  
 

Non-interest expenses totaled $31.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $32.1 million in the year-ago period. For the full year of 2023, non-interest expenses totaled $127.1 million versus $128.3 million in 2022.

The Company recorded an income tax expense of $4.2 million and $14.6 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, respectively. This compares to an income tax expense of $3.5 million and $14.4 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, respectively.

Asset Quality

A breakdown of non-performing loans by loan type is as follows:

  12/31/2023   12/31/2022   12/31/2021
Loan Type (Dollars in thousands)
Commercial $ 28     $ 38     $ 62  
Mortgage   6,425       4,745       4,914  
Installment   970       598       569  
Sub total   7,423       5,381       5,545  
Less - government guaranteed loans   2,191       1,660       435  
Total non-performing loans $ 5,232     $ 3,721     $ 5,110  
Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans   0.14 %     0.11 %     0.18 %
Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets   0.11 %     0.08 %     0.11 %
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans   1044.69 %     1409.16 %     924.70 %
                       

The provision for credit losses was credit of $0.6 million and an expense of $1.4 million in the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. The provision for credit losses was an expense of $6.2 million and $5.3 million in the full year of 2023 and 2022, respectively. The quarterly decrease in the provision for credit losses in 2023 compared to 2022, was primarily the result of a change in allocation rates due to subjective factors (prior year allocation rates were increased while current year rates decreased). The Company recorded loan net charge-offs of $0.2 million and $0.1 million in the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. At December 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses totaled $54.7 million, or 1.44% of total portfolio loans compared to $52.4 million, or 1.51% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2022.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital

Total assets were $5.26 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $263.9 million from December 31, 2022. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $3.79 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $3.47 billion at December 31, 2022. Deposits totaled $4.62 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $243.8 million from December 31, 2022. This increase is primarily due to growth in reciprocal, time and brokered time deposit account balances that were partially offset by decreases in non-interest bearing and savings and interest-bearing checking deposit account balances.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $169.8 million at December 31, 2023, versus $74.4 million at December 31, 2022. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $679.4 million at December 31, 2023, versus $779.35 million at December 31, 2022.

Total shareholders’ equity was $404.4 million at December 31, 2023, or 7.68% of total assets compared to $347.6 million or 6.95% at December 31, 2022. Tangible common equity totaled $374.1 million at December 31, 2023, or $17.96 per share compared to $316.7 million or $15.04 per share at December 31, 2022. The increase in shareholder equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of earnings retention and a decline in accumulated other comprehensive loss related to unrealized losses on securities available for sale.

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios 12/31/2023   12/31/2022   Well
Capitalized
Minimum
           
Tier 1 capital to average total assets   8.80 %     8.56 %     5.00 %
Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets   11.21 %     10.97 %     6.50 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   11.21 %     10.97 %     8.00 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   12.46 %     12.22 %     10.00 %
                       

At December 31, 2023, in addition to liquidity available from our normal operating, funding, and investing activities, we had unused credit lines with the FHLB and FRB of approximately $1.0 billion and $515.4 million, respectively. We also had approximately $813.8 million in fair value of unpledged securities AFS and HTM at December 31, 2023 which could be pledged for an estimated additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and FRB of approximately $754.6 million.

Share Repurchase Plan

On December 19, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2024 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2024 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2024. For the full year of 2023, the Company repurchased 298,601 shares at a weighted average price of $17.27 per share.

Earnings Conference Call

Brad Kessel, President and CEO, Gavin A. Mohr, CFO and Joel Rahn, EVP – Commercial Banking will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-833-470-1428 (Access Code # 216359). Also, the conference call will be accessible through an audio webcast with user-controlled slides via the following site/URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/712732859.

A playback of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (Access Code # 634318). The replay will be available through February 1, 2024.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.3 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are any statements or information that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements include statements about our anticipated future revenue and expenses and our future plans and prospects.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For example, deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to us, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. Our results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of our loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of our investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; and management’s ability to effectively manage the multitude of risks facing our business. Key risk factors that could affect our future results are described in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the other reports we file with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of our future results.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
   
  December 31,
    2023       2022  
  (unaudited)
  (In thousands, except share amounts)
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 68,208     $ 70,180  
Interest bearing deposits   101,573       4,191  
Cash and Cash Equivalents   169,781       74,371  
Securities available for sale   679,350       779,347  
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $318,606 at December 31, 2023 and $335,418 at December 31, 2022)   353,988       374,818  
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost   16,821       17,653  
Loans held for sale, carried at fair value   12,063       26,518  
Loans held for sale, carried at lower of cost or fair value         20,367  
Loans      
Commercial   1,679,731       1,466,853  
Mortgage   1,485,872       1,368,409  
Installment   625,298       630,090  
Total Loans   3,790,901       3,465,352  
Allowance for credit losses   (54,658 )     (52,435 )
Net Loans   3,736,243       3,412,917  
Other real estate and repossessed assets, net   569       455  
Property and equipment, net   35,523       35,893  
Bank-owned life insurance   54,341       55,204  
Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value   42,243       42,489  
Other intangibles   2,004       2,551  
Goodwill   28,300       28,300  
Accrued income and other assets   132,500       128,904  
Total Assets $ 5,263,726     $ 4,999,787  
       
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity      
Deposits      
Non-interest bearing $ 1,076,093     $ 1,269,759  
Savings and interest-bearing checking   1,905,701       1,973,308  
Reciprocal   832,020       602,575  
Time   524,325       321,492  
Brokered time   284,740       211,935  
Total Deposits   4,622,879       4,379,069  
Other borrowings   50,026       86,006  
Subordinated debt   39,510       39,433  
Subordinated debentures   39,728       39,660  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   107,134       108,023  
Total Liabilities   4,859,277       4,652,191  
       
Shareholders’ Equity      
Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding          
Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 20,835,633 shares at December 31, 2023 and 21,063,971 shares at December 31, 2022   317,483       320,991  
Retained earnings   159,108       119,368  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (72,142 )     (92,763 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity   404,449       347,596  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 5,263,726     $ 4,999,787  
 


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,       September, 30       December 31,     December 31,
    2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
  (unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest and fees on loans $ 54,333     $ 51,419     $ 42,093     $ 197,725     $ 139,057  
Interest on securities                  
Taxable   5,646       5,865       5,845       23,314       20,676  
Tax-exempt   3,434       3,409       2,807       13,209       8,391  
Other investments   1,948       1,739       233       5,429       884  
Total Interest Income   65,361       62,432       50,978       239,677       169,008  
INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Deposits   23,111       20,743       8,543       75,075       14,151  
Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures   2,139       2,262       1,833       8,273       5,296  
Total Interest Expense   25,250       23,005       10,376       83,348       19,447  
Net Interest Income   40,111       39,427       40,602       156,329       149,561  
Provision for credit losses   (617 )     1,350       1,390       6,210       5,341  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   40,728       38,077       39,212       150,119       144,220  
NON-INTEREST INCOME                  
Interchange income   3,336       4,100       3,402       13,996       13,955  
Service charges on deposit accounts   3,061       3,309       3,153       12,361       12,288  
Net gains (losses) on assets                  
Mortgage loans   1,961       2,099       1,486       7,436       6,431  
Securities available for sale                     (222 )     (275 )
Mortgage loan servicing, net   (2,442 )     2,668       687       4,626       18,773  
Other   3,181       3,435       2,740       12,479       10,737  
Total Non-interest Income   9,097       15,611       11,468       50,676       61,909  
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Compensation and employee benefits   19,049       19,975       20,394       78,965       81,007  
Data processing   2,909       3,071       2,670       11,862       10,183  
Occupancy, net   1,933       1,971       2,225       7,908       8,907  
Interchange expense   1,110       1,119       1,042       4,332       4,242  
Furniture, fixtures and equipment   974       927       933       3,756       4,007  
FDIC deposit insurance   796       677       572       3,005       2,142  
Communications   535       568       629       2,406       2,871  
Legal and professional   585       543       588       2,208       2,133  
Loan and collection   456       520       679       2,174       2,657  
Advertising   879       360       489       2,165       2,074  
Conversion related expense                           50  
Costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments   348       451       (77 )     424       599  
Other   2,304       1,854       1,947       7,914       7,469  
Total Non-interest Expense   31,878       32,036       32,091       127,119       128,341  
Income Before Income Tax   17,947       21,652       18,589       73,676       77,788  
Income tax expense   4,204       4,109       3,503       14,609       14,437  
Net Income $ 13,743     $ 17,543     $ 15,086     $ 59,067     $ 63,351  
Net income per common share                  
Basic $ 0.66     $ 0.84     $ 0.72     $ 2.82     $ 3.00  
Diluted $ 0.65     $ 0.83     $ 0.71     $ 2.79     $ 2.97  
 


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data
 
  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022
  (unaudited)
  (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended                  
Net interest income $ 40,111     $ 39,427     $ 38,350     $ 38,441     $ 40,602  
Provision for credit losses   (617 )     1,350       3,317       2,160       1,390  
Non-interest income   9,097       15,611       15,417       10,551       11,468  
Non-interest expense   31,878       32,036       32,248       30,957       32,091  
Income before income tax   17,947       21,652       18,202       15,875       18,589  
Income tax expense   4,204       4,109       3,412       2,884       3,503  
Net income $ 13,743     $ 17,543     $ 14,790     $ 12,991     $ 15,086  
                   
Basic earnings per share $ 0.66     $ 0.84     $ 0.70     $ 0.62     $ 0.72  
Diluted earnings per share   0.65       0.83       0.70       0.61       0.71  
Cash dividend per share   0.23       0.23       0.23       0.23       0.22  
                   
Average shares outstanding   20,840,680       20,922,431       21,040,349       21,103,831       21,064,556  
Average diluted shares outstanding   21,049,030       21,114,445       21,222,535       21,296,980       21,266,876  
                   
Performance Ratios                  
Return on average assets   1.04 %     1.34 %     1.18 %     1.06 %     1.21 %
Return on average equity   14.36       18.68       16.29       14.77       17.94  
Efficiency ratio (1)   64.27       57.52       59.26       62.07       60.82  
                   
As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1)                  
Interest income   5.29 %     5.10 %     4.89 %     4.66 %     4.41 %
Interest expense   2.03       1.87       1.65       1.34       0.89  
Net interest income   3.26       3.23       3.24       3.32       3.52  
                   
Average Balances                  
Loans $ 3,764,752     $ 3,694,534     $ 3,567,920     $ 3,494,169     $ 3,449,944  
Securities   1,027,240       1,071,211       1,111,670       1,146,075       1,164,809  
Total earning assets   4,928,697       4,892,208       4,763,295       4,696,786       4,637,475  
Total assets   5,233,666       5,192,114       5,044,746       4,988,440       4,934,859  
Deposits   4,612,797       4,577,796       4,447,843       4,417,106       4,350,748  
Interest bearing liabilities   3,635,771       3,554,179       3,415,621       3,304,868       3,159,374  
Shareholders' equity   379,614       372,667       364,143       356,720       333,610  
                                       
(1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.
                                       



INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data (continued)
 
  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022
  (unaudited)
  (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
End of Period                  
Capital                  
Tangible common equity ratio   7.15 %     6.67 %     6.75 %     6.60 %     6.37 %
Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss   8.31       8.20       8.09       7.95       7.98  
Average equity to average assets   7.20       7.18       7.22       7.15       6.76  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2)   13.71       13.58       13.66       13.80       13.62  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)   11.50       11.37       11.42       11.53       11.36  
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)   10.58       10.44       10.46       10.55       10.38  
Tier 1 capital to average assets (2)   9.04       8.94       8.97       8.92       8.86  
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 19.41     $ 17.99     $ 17.91     $ 17.40     $ 16.50  
Tangible common equity per share of common stock   17.96       16.53       16.45       15.94       15.04  
Total shares outstanding   20,835,633       20,850,455       20,943,694       21,138,303       21,063,971  
                   
Selected Balances                  
Loans $ 3,790,901     $ 3,741,486     $ 3,631,114     $ 3,509,809     $ 3,465,352  
Securities   1,033,338       1,043,540       1,092,703       1,137,103       1,154,165  
Total earning assets   4,954,696       4,884,720       4,830,185       4,860,696       4,688,246  
Total assets   5,263,726       5,200,018       5,135,564       5,138,934       4,999,787  
Deposits   4,622,879       4,585,612       4,487,636       4,544,749       4,379,069  
Interest bearing liabilities   3,676,050       3,573,187       3,501,280       3,481,511       3,274,409  
Shareholders' equity   404,449       374,998       375,162       367,714       347,596  
 
(2) December 31, 2023 are Preliminary.
 



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE")              
               
Net interest income $ 40,111     $ 40,602     $ 156,329     $ 149,561  
Add: taxable equivalent adjustment   178       453       900       1,878  
Net interest income - taxable equivalent $ 40,289     $ 41,055     $ 157,229     $ 151,439  
Net interest margin (GAAP) (1)   3.25 %     3.48 %     3.24 %     3.28 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) (2)   3.26 %     3.52 %     3.26 %     3.32 %
               
Adjusted Return on Average Assets              
               
Net income $ 13,743     $ 15,086          
Add: change in price of capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net of tax   2,879       397          
Adjusted net income $ 16,622     $ 15,483          
Average assets $ 5,233,666     $ 4,934,859          
Adjusted return on average assets (1)   1.26 %     1.24 %        
 
(1) Quarter to date are Annualized.
 
(2) 2023 taxable equivalent adjustments have been updated.
 


Tangible Common Equity Ratio

  December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022
  (Dollars in thousands)
Common shareholders' equity $ 404,449     $ 374,998     $ 375,162     $ 367,714     $ 347,596  
Less:                  
Goodwill   28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300  
Other intangibles   2,004       2,141       2,278       2,415       2,551  
Tangible common equity   374,145       344,557       344,584       336,999       316,745  
Addition:                  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss for regulatory purposes   66,344       86,507       74,712       75,013       86,966  
Tangible common equity excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments $ 440,489     $ 431,064     $ 419,296     $ 412,012     $ 403,711  
                   
Total assets $ 5,263,726     $ 5,200,018     $ 5,135,564     $ 5,138,934     $ 4,999,787  
Less:                  
Goodwill   28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300  
Other intangibles   2,004       2,141       2,278       2,415       2,551  
Tangible assets   5,233,422       5,169,577       5,104,986       5,108,219       4,968,936  
Addition:                  
Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and derivatives, net of tax   66,344       86,507       74,712       75,013       86,966  
Tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments $ 5,299,766     $ 5,256,084     $ 5,179,698     $ 5,183,232     $ 5,055,902  
                   
Common equity ratio   7.68 %     7.21 %     7.31 %     7.16 %     6.95 %
Tangible common equity ratio   7.15 %     6.67 %     6.75 %     6.60 %     6.37 %
Tangible common equity ratio excluding other comprehensive loss   8.31 %     8.20 %     8.09 %     7.95 %     7.98 %
                   
Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock:
                   
Common shareholders' equity $ 404,449     $ 374,998     $ 375,162     $ 367,714     $ 347,596  
Tangible common equity $ 374,145     $ 344,557     $ 344,584     $ 336,999     $ 316,745  
Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands)   20,836       20,850       20,944       21,138       21,064  
                   
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 19.41     $ 17.99     $ 17.91     $ 17.40     $ 16.50  
Tangible common equity per share of common stock $ 17.96     $ 16.53     $ 16.45     $ 15.94     $ 15.04  

The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.

Contact: William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933
Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929

