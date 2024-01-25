Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter Results

Fourth Quarter Highlights



Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2023 include:

An increase in net interest income of $0.7 million (1.7%) over the third quarter of 2023;

An increase in book value and tangible book value per share of $1.42 and $1.43 respectively;

Net growth in loans of $49.4 million (or 5.2% annualized) from September 30, 2023; and

The payment of a 23 cent per share dividend on common stock on November 13, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported fourth quarter 2023 net income of $13.7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, versus net income of $15.1 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported net income of $59.1 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, compared to net income of $63.4 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, in 2022.

William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “'Our fourth quarter performance capped off another remarkably strong year, with our organization performing exceptionally well despite continued challenges in the macroeconomic environment. For the fourth quarter of 2023, I am particularly pleased with the double digit annualized growth in our commercial loan portfolio, the year over year 4.1% growth in our core deposit base, the linked quarter growth in our net interest income and our strong asset quality metrics which enabled us to release a small amount of loan loss reserves. Significantly impacting our quarterly results was the change in price of the fair value of our capitalized mortgage servicing rights of $3.6 million ($0.14 per diluted share, after tax). Adding back this non-cash adjustment, our fourth quarter 2023 annualized return on assets was 1.26% versus 1.24% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. During 2023, we continued to make investments in talent and technology which we believe will enable us to consistently add new customers, grow our market share, generate profitable growth, and further increase the value of our franchise in 2024 and beyond.”

Significant items impacting comparable 2023 and 2022 results include the following:

Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of $(3.6) million ($(0.14) per diluted share, after taxes) and $(0.3) million ($(0.01) per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month and full-year ended December 31, 2023, respectively, as compared to $(0.5) million ($(0.02) per diluted share, after taxes) and $14.3 million ($0.53 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-months and full-year ended December 31, 2022, respectively.

The provision for credit losses was a credit of $0.6 million ($0.02 per diluted share, after taxes) and expense of $6.2 million ($0.23 per diluted share, after tax) in the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, respectively, as compared to an expense of $1.4 million ($0.05 per diluted share, after taxes) and expense of $5.3 million ($0.20 per diluted share, after tax) in the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, respectively.

Operating Results

The Company’s net interest income totaled $40.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 1.2% from the year-ago period, and up $0.7 million, or 1.7%, from the third quarter of 2023. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.26% during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 3.52% in the year-ago period, and 3.23% in the third quarter of 2023. The year-over-year quarterly decrease in net interest income was due to a decrease in the net interest margin that was partially offset by an increase in average earnings assets. Average interest-earning assets were $4.93 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $4.64 billion in the year ago quarter and $4.89 billion in the third quarter of 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, net interest income totaled $156.3 million, an increase of $6.8 million, or 4.5% from the prior year ended December 31, 2022. The Company’s net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 3.26% compared to 3.32% in 2022. The increase in net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to 2022 reflects an increase in average interest- earning assets that was partially offset by a decrease in the net interest margin.

Non-interest income totaled $9.1 million and $50.7 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, compared to $11.5 million and $61.9 million in the respective, comparable year ago periods. These changes were primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues.

Net gains on mortgage loans in the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, were approximately $2.0 million and $1.5 million, respectively. For the full year of 2023, net gains on mortgage loans totaled $7.4 million compared to $6.4 million in 2022. The increase in net gains on mortgage loans was due to a combination of higher profit margins on mortgage loan sales and an increase in the volume of mortgage loans sold.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated a loss of $2.4 million and a gain of $0.7 million in the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. For the full year of 2023 and 2022, mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $4.6 million and $18.8 million, respectively. The significant variances in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights attributed to a decrease in interest rates that resulted in a lower earnings rate on escrow deposits and an increase in prepayment speeds. Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

Three months ended Twelve months ended 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 (In thousands) Mortgage loan servicing, net: Revenue, net $ 2,216 $ 2,180 $ 8,828 $ 8,577 Fair value change due to price (3,644 ) (503 ) (280 ) 14,272 Fair value change due to pay-downs (1,014 ) (990 ) (3,922 ) (4,076 ) Total $ (2,442 ) $ 687 $ 4,626 $ 18,773

Non-interest expenses totaled $31.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $32.1 million in the year-ago period. For the full year of 2023, non-interest expenses totaled $127.1 million versus $128.3 million in 2022.

The Company recorded an income tax expense of $4.2 million and $14.6 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, respectively. This compares to an income tax expense of $3.5 million and $14.4 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, respectively.

Asset Quality

A breakdown of non-performing loans by loan type is as follows:

12/31/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Loan Type (Dollars in thousands) Commercial $ 28 $ 38 $ 62 Mortgage 6,425 4,745 4,914 Installment 970 598 569 Sub total 7,423 5,381 5,545 Less - government guaranteed loans 2,191 1,660 435 Total non-performing loans $ 5,232 $ 3,721 $ 5,110 Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans 0.14 % 0.11 % 0.18 % Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets 0.11 % 0.08 % 0.11 % Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans 1044.69 % 1409.16 % 924.70 %

The provision for credit losses was credit of $0.6 million and an expense of $1.4 million in the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. The provision for credit losses was an expense of $6.2 million and $5.3 million in the full year of 2023 and 2022, respectively. The quarterly decrease in the provision for credit losses in 2023 compared to 2022, was primarily the result of a change in allocation rates due to subjective factors (prior year allocation rates were increased while current year rates decreased). The Company recorded loan net charge-offs of $0.2 million and $0.1 million in the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. At December 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses totaled $54.7 million, or 1.44% of total portfolio loans compared to $52.4 million, or 1.51% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2022.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital

Total assets were $5.26 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $263.9 million from December 31, 2022. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $3.79 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $3.47 billion at December 31, 2022. Deposits totaled $4.62 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $243.8 million from December 31, 2022. This increase is primarily due to growth in reciprocal, time and brokered time deposit account balances that were partially offset by decreases in non-interest bearing and savings and interest-bearing checking deposit account balances.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $169.8 million at December 31, 2023, versus $74.4 million at December 31, 2022. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $679.4 million at December 31, 2023, versus $779.35 million at December 31, 2022.

Total shareholders’ equity was $404.4 million at December 31, 2023, or 7.68% of total assets compared to $347.6 million or 6.95% at December 31, 2022. Tangible common equity totaled $374.1 million at December 31, 2023, or $17.96 per share compared to $316.7 million or $15.04 per share at December 31, 2022. The increase in shareholder equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of earnings retention and a decline in accumulated other comprehensive loss related to unrealized losses on securities available for sale.

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Well

Capitalized

Minimum Tier 1 capital to average total assets 8.80 % 8.56 % 5.00 % Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets 11.21 % 10.97 % 6.50 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.21 % 10.97 % 8.00 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.46 % 12.22 % 10.00 %

At December 31, 2023, in addition to liquidity available from our normal operating, funding, and investing activities, we had unused credit lines with the FHLB and FRB of approximately $1.0 billion and $515.4 million, respectively. We also had approximately $813.8 million in fair value of unpledged securities AFS and HTM at December 31, 2023 which could be pledged for an estimated additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and FRB of approximately $754.6 million.

Share Repurchase Plan

On December 19, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2024 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2024 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2024. For the full year of 2023, the Company repurchased 298,601 shares at a weighted average price of $17.27 per share.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are any statements or information that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements include statements about our anticipated future revenue and expenses and our future plans and prospects.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For example, deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to us, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. Our results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of our loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of our investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; and management’s ability to effectively manage the multitude of risks facing our business. Key risk factors that could affect our future results are described in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the other reports we file with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of our future results.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) (In thousands, except share amounts) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 68,208 $ 70,180 Interest bearing deposits 101,573 4,191 Cash and Cash Equivalents 169,781 74,371 Securities available for sale 679,350 779,347 Securities held to maturity (fair value of $318,606 at December 31, 2023 and $335,418 at December 31, 2022) 353,988 374,818 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 16,821 17,653 Loans held for sale, carried at fair value 12,063 26,518 Loans held for sale, carried at lower of cost or fair value — 20,367 Loans Commercial 1,679,731 1,466,853 Mortgage 1,485,872 1,368,409 Installment 625,298 630,090 Total Loans 3,790,901 3,465,352 Allowance for credit losses (54,658 ) (52,435 ) Net Loans 3,736,243 3,412,917 Other real estate and repossessed assets, net 569 455 Property and equipment, net 35,523 35,893 Bank-owned life insurance 54,341 55,204 Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value 42,243 42,489 Other intangibles 2,004 2,551 Goodwill 28,300 28,300 Accrued income and other assets 132,500 128,904 Total Assets $ 5,263,726 $ 4,999,787 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 1,076,093 $ 1,269,759 Savings and interest-bearing checking 1,905,701 1,973,308 Reciprocal 832,020 602,575 Time 524,325 321,492 Brokered time 284,740 211,935 Total Deposits 4,622,879 4,379,069 Other borrowings 50,026 86,006 Subordinated debt 39,510 39,433 Subordinated debentures 39,728 39,660 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 107,134 108,023 Total Liabilities 4,859,277 4,652,191 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 20,835,633 shares at December 31, 2023 and 21,063,971 shares at December 31, 2022 317,483 320,991 Retained earnings 159,108 119,368 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (72,142 ) (92,763 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 404,449 347,596 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 5,263,726 $ 4,999,787





INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September, 30 December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) INTEREST INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts) Interest and fees on loans $ 54,333 $ 51,419 $ 42,093 $ 197,725 $ 139,057 Interest on securities Taxable 5,646 5,865 5,845 23,314 20,676 Tax-exempt 3,434 3,409 2,807 13,209 8,391 Other investments 1,948 1,739 233 5,429 884 Total Interest Income 65,361 62,432 50,978 239,677 169,008 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 23,111 20,743 8,543 75,075 14,151 Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures 2,139 2,262 1,833 8,273 5,296 Total Interest Expense 25,250 23,005 10,376 83,348 19,447 Net Interest Income 40,111 39,427 40,602 156,329 149,561 Provision for credit losses (617 ) 1,350 1,390 6,210 5,341 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 40,728 38,077 39,212 150,119 144,220 NON-INTEREST INCOME Interchange income 3,336 4,100 3,402 13,996 13,955 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,061 3,309 3,153 12,361 12,288 Net gains (losses) on assets Mortgage loans 1,961 2,099 1,486 7,436 6,431 Securities available for sale — — — (222 ) (275 ) Mortgage loan servicing, net (2,442 ) 2,668 687 4,626 18,773 Other 3,181 3,435 2,740 12,479 10,737 Total Non-interest Income 9,097 15,611 11,468 50,676 61,909 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and employee benefits 19,049 19,975 20,394 78,965 81,007 Data processing 2,909 3,071 2,670 11,862 10,183 Occupancy, net 1,933 1,971 2,225 7,908 8,907 Interchange expense 1,110 1,119 1,042 4,332 4,242 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 974 927 933 3,756 4,007 FDIC deposit insurance 796 677 572 3,005 2,142 Communications 535 568 629 2,406 2,871 Legal and professional 585 543 588 2,208 2,133 Loan and collection 456 520 679 2,174 2,657 Advertising 879 360 489 2,165 2,074 Conversion related expense — — — — 50 Costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments 348 451 (77 ) 424 599 Other 2,304 1,854 1,947 7,914 7,469 Total Non-interest Expense 31,878 32,036 32,091 127,119 128,341 Income Before Income Tax 17,947 21,652 18,589 73,676 77,788 Income tax expense 4,204 4,109 3,503 14,609 14,437 Net Income $ 13,743 $ 17,543 $ 15,086 $ 59,067 $ 63,351 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.84 $ 0.72 $ 2.82 $ 3.00 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.83 $ 0.71 $ 2.79 $ 2.97





INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Data December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Net interest income $ 40,111 $ 39,427 $ 38,350 $ 38,441 $ 40,602 Provision for credit losses (617 ) 1,350 3,317 2,160 1,390 Non-interest income 9,097 15,611 15,417 10,551 11,468 Non-interest expense 31,878 32,036 32,248 30,957 32,091 Income before income tax 17,947 21,652 18,202 15,875 18,589 Income tax expense 4,204 4,109 3,412 2,884 3,503 Net income $ 13,743 $ 17,543 $ 14,790 $ 12,991 $ 15,086 Basic earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.84 $ 0.70 $ 0.62 $ 0.72 Diluted earnings per share 0.65 0.83 0.70 0.61 0.71 Cash dividend per share 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.22 Average shares outstanding 20,840,680 20,922,431 21,040,349 21,103,831 21,064,556 Average diluted shares outstanding 21,049,030 21,114,445 21,222,535 21,296,980 21,266,876 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.04 % 1.34 % 1.18 % 1.06 % 1.21 % Return on average equity 14.36 18.68 16.29 14.77 17.94 Efficiency ratio (1) 64.27 57.52 59.26 62.07 60.82 As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1) Interest income 5.29 % 5.10 % 4.89 % 4.66 % 4.41 % Interest expense 2.03 1.87 1.65 1.34 0.89 Net interest income 3.26 3.23 3.24 3.32 3.52 Average Balances Loans $ 3,764,752 $ 3,694,534 $ 3,567,920 $ 3,494,169 $ 3,449,944 Securities 1,027,240 1,071,211 1,111,670 1,146,075 1,164,809 Total earning assets 4,928,697 4,892,208 4,763,295 4,696,786 4,637,475 Total assets 5,233,666 5,192,114 5,044,746 4,988,440 4,934,859 Deposits 4,612,797 4,577,796 4,447,843 4,417,106 4,350,748 Interest bearing liabilities 3,635,771 3,554,179 3,415,621 3,304,868 3,159,374 Shareholders' equity 379,614 372,667 364,143 356,720 333,610 (1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.







INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Data (continued) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) End of Period Capital Tangible common equity ratio 7.15 % 6.67 % 6.75 % 6.60 % 6.37 % Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss 8.31 8.20 8.09 7.95 7.98 Average equity to average assets 7.20 7.18 7.22 7.15 6.76 Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 13.71 13.58 13.66 13.80 13.62 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 11.50 11.37 11.42 11.53 11.36 Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 10.58 10.44 10.46 10.55 10.38 Tier 1 capital to average assets (2) 9.04 8.94 8.97 8.92 8.86 Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 19.41 $ 17.99 $ 17.91 $ 17.40 $ 16.50 Tangible common equity per share of common stock 17.96 16.53 16.45 15.94 15.04 Total shares outstanding 20,835,633 20,850,455 20,943,694 21,138,303 21,063,971 Selected Balances Loans $ 3,790,901 $ 3,741,486 $ 3,631,114 $ 3,509,809 $ 3,465,352 Securities 1,033,338 1,043,540 1,092,703 1,137,103 1,154,165 Total earning assets 4,954,696 4,884,720 4,830,185 4,860,696 4,688,246 Total assets 5,263,726 5,200,018 5,135,564 5,138,934 4,999,787 Deposits 4,622,879 4,585,612 4,487,636 4,544,749 4,379,069 Interest bearing liabilities 3,676,050 3,573,187 3,501,280 3,481,511 3,274,409 Shareholders' equity 404,449 374,998 375,162 367,714 347,596 (2) December 31, 2023 are Preliminary.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Net interest income $ 40,111 $ 40,602 $ 156,329 $ 149,561 Add: taxable equivalent adjustment 178 453 900 1,878 Net interest income - taxable equivalent $ 40,289 $ 41,055 $ 157,229 $ 151,439 Net interest margin (GAAP) (1) 3.25 % 3.48 % 3.24 % 3.28 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) (2) 3.26 % 3.52 % 3.26 % 3.32 % Adjusted Return on Average Assets Net income $ 13,743 $ 15,086 Add: change in price of capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net of tax 2,879 397 Adjusted net income $ 16,622 $ 15,483 Average assets $ 5,233,666 $ 4,934,859 Adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.26 % 1.24 % (1) Quarter to date are Annualized. (2) 2023 taxable equivalent adjustments have been updated.





Tangible Common Equity Ratio

December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) Common shareholders' equity $ 404,449 $ 374,998 $ 375,162 $ 367,714 $ 347,596 Less: Goodwill 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 Other intangibles 2,004 2,141 2,278 2,415 2,551 Tangible common equity 374,145 344,557 344,584 336,999 316,745 Addition: Accumulated other comprehensive loss for regulatory purposes 66,344 86,507 74,712 75,013 86,966 Tangible common equity excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments $ 440,489 $ 431,064 $ 419,296 $ 412,012 $ 403,711 Total assets $ 5,263,726 $ 5,200,018 $ 5,135,564 $ 5,138,934 $ 4,999,787 Less: Goodwill 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 Other intangibles 2,004 2,141 2,278 2,415 2,551 Tangible assets 5,233,422 5,169,577 5,104,986 5,108,219 4,968,936 Addition: Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and derivatives, net of tax 66,344 86,507 74,712 75,013 86,966 Tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments $ 5,299,766 $ 5,256,084 $ 5,179,698 $ 5,183,232 $ 5,055,902 Common equity ratio 7.68 % 7.21 % 7.31 % 7.16 % 6.95 % Tangible common equity ratio 7.15 % 6.67 % 6.75 % 6.60 % 6.37 % Tangible common equity ratio excluding other comprehensive loss 8.31 % 8.20 % 8.09 % 7.95 % 7.98 % Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock: Common shareholders' equity $ 404,449 $ 374,998 $ 375,162 $ 367,714 $ 347,596 Tangible common equity $ 374,145 $ 344,557 $ 344,584 $ 336,999 $ 316,745 Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 20,836 20,850 20,944 21,138 21,064 Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 19.41 $ 17.99 $ 17.91 $ 17.40 $ 16.50 Tangible common equity per share of common stock $ 17.96 $ 16.53 $ 16.45 $ 15.94 $ 15.04

The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.