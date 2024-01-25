CamScanner Reinforces its Unyielding Commitment to Data Protection and Customer Privacy on World Data Privacy Day 2024

New York, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CamScanner, a global leader in document scanning app with over 300 million users, is commemorating World Data Privacy Day 2024 by reasserting its unwavering commitment to keeping users’ data private and secure.



World Data Privacy Day is a global event that takes place on January 28th every year, with a theme of "Respecting Privacy, Safeguarding Data and Enabling Trust.” It aims to raise awareness and promote best practices for data protection and privacy. More than 50 countries across the globe, including the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, France and Hungary, celebrate the day each year.



An app that allows iOS and Android devices to be used as document scanners, CamScanner has adhered to the spirit of World Data Privacy Day by prioritizing the protection of customer data since the app’s launch nearly 14 years ago. Renowned for its state-of-the-art document scanning technology, CamScanner upholds the highest standards of data protection, as evidenced by its ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications and rigorous compliance with various governing bodies across the globe.



ISO 27001 is the world's most-recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS), which outlines policies and procedures to manage threats to information security, such as hacks, cyber-attacks, theft and data leaks. Having been ISO 27001-certified, CamScanner follows all training, monitoring, auditing, incident response and communications in compliance with the standard to uphold the highest level of customer protection and data privacy.



CamScanner went a step further in adding ISO 27701 certification, which requires compliant companies to establish and implement a Privacy Information Management System (PIMS). As an extension of ISO 27001, ISO 27701 focuses on enhancing an ISMS with privacy controls that ensure the privacy rights of individuals for organizations that are either Personally Identifiable Information (PII) Controllers and/or PII Processors.



In having both ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications, CamScanner is at the forefront of the most international and up-to-date data privacy standards and codes of conduct, demonstrating the company’s global leadership in data privacy compliance.



CamScanner also pays special attention to both federal and state-mandated privacy protection laws across the world. It commits to full compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and the Brazilian privacy statute, Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados (LGPD).



From a practical use and logistics standpoint, CamScanner protects user privacy by incorporating a password protection feature. This allows users to secure their files with passwords, ensuring that only authorized parties can access them. This feature is particularly useful in safeguarding sensitive information in shared documents.



In addition, CamScanner offers dedicated email help for customers to inquire about data privacy or submit personal information requests at any time. Users can send an email to support@camscanner.com to make their requests or for any other answers to any personal data privacy questions.



“At CamScanner, we take data privacy very seriously, which is why we’re proud to be at the forefront of promoting practices that protect our users,” said Kevin Cao, General Manager of CamScanner. “We stand in solidarity with the international community on World Data Privacy Day, an incredibly significant annual event in our industry.”



Moving forward, CamScanner will continue to pursue best practices in data privacy and consumer protection while maintaining compliance with laws and certifications that promote safe and high-quality experiences for all of its users across the globe.



