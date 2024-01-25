Falco Announces Election of Directors and Closing of Its Senior Debt Transactions
MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) announces that the six (6) nominees listed in the management information circular dated December 11, 2023, were elected as directors of Falco.
Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual meeting of shareholders on January 24, 2024 are set out below:
|
ITEM No1
Nominee
|
Votes Cast
FOR
|
Percentage (%) of Votes Cast
FOR
|
Votes
AGAINST
|Percentage (%) of Votes AGAINST
|Mario Caron
|120,256,057
|99.612
|468,429
|0.388
|Alexander Dann
|96,494,823
|79.930
|24,229,663
|20.070
|Claude Dufresne
|120,250,663
|99.608
|473,823
|0.392
|Paola Farnesi
|120,221,703
|99.584
|502,783
|0.416
|Luc Lessard
|119,795,273
|99.230
|929,213
|0.770
|Chantal Sorel
|120,473,879
|99.792
|250,607
|0.208
Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year, with the following results:
|ITEM No2
|
Votes cast
FOR
|
Percentage (%) of Votes Cast
FOR
|
Votes
WITHHELD
|Percentage (%) of Votes WITHHELD
|Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor
|127,600,354
|99.977
|28,797
|0.023
Long-Term Incentive Plan Resolution
Shareholders approved the ordinary resolution with respect to the approval of the Corporation’s existing rolling 10% long-term incentive plan (“LTIP”). The results are as follows:
|ITEM No3
|
Votes Cast
FOR
|
Percentage (%) of Votes Cast
FOR
|
Votes
AGAINST
|Percentage (%) of Votes AGAINST
|Ordinary resolution to approve the Corporation’s LTIP
|102,167,254
|84.628
|18,557,232
|15.372
About Falco
Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns more than 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 70% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located under the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp. is Falco’s largest shareholder owning a 17.3% interest in the Corporation.
For further information, please contact:
Luc Lessard
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
514-261-3336
info@falcores.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, “forward looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”, the negative of these terms and similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain these terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set out in Falco’s annual and/or quarterly management discussion and analysis and in other of its public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as all assumptions regarding the foregoing. Undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frame or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Falco disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.