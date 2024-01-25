Falco Announces Election of Directors and Closing of Its Senior Debt Transactions

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) announces that the six (6) nominees listed in the management information circular dated December 11, 2023, were elected as directors of Falco.



Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual meeting of shareholders on January 24, 2024 are set out below:

ITEM No1

Nominee Votes Cast

FOR Percentage (%) of Votes Cast

FOR Votes

AGAINST Percentage (%) of Votes AGAINST Mario Caron 120,256,057 99.612 468,429 0.388 Alexander Dann 96,494,823 79.930 24,229,663 20.070 Claude Dufresne 120,250,663 99.608 473,823 0.392 Paola Farnesi 120,221,703 99.584 502,783 0.416 Luc Lessard 119,795,273 99.230 929,213 0.770 Chantal Sorel 120,473,879 99.792 250,607 0.208



Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year, with the following results:

ITEM No2 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%) of Votes Cast

FOR Votes

WITHHELD Percentage (%) of Votes WITHHELD Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor 127,600,354 99.977 28,797 0.023



Long-Term Incentive Plan Resolution

Shareholders approved the ordinary resolution with respect to the approval of the Corporation’s existing rolling 10% long-term incentive plan (“LTIP”). The results are as follows:

ITEM No3 Votes Cast

FOR Percentage (%) of Votes Cast

FOR Votes

AGAINST Percentage (%) of Votes AGAINST Ordinary resolution to approve the Corporation’s LTIP 102,167,254 84.628 18,557,232 15.372



About Falco

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns more than 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 70% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located under the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp. is Falco’s largest shareholder owning a 17.3% interest in the Corporation.

For further information, please contact:

Luc Lessard

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

514-261-3336

info@falcores.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, “forward looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”, the negative of these terms and similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain these terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set out in Falco’s annual and/or quarterly management discussion and analysis and in other of its public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as all assumptions regarding the foregoing. Undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frame or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Falco disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.