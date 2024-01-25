Asia Broadband Announces Imminent Launch of New Proprietary and Upgraded AABB Wallet and Important User Advisory

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is thrilled to announce the imminent launch of its new proprietary and enhanced AABB Wallet. This cutting-edge wallet is strategically designed to elevate user experiences by drastically reducing costs, expediting transaction processing time with increased security and transparency. The development of the upgraded AABB Wallet has been a meticulous process, shaped by real-world feedback from the AABBG user community and optimizes user interactions. This marks a significant milestone achievement for AABB, underscoring the Company's dedication to user-centric innovation and state-of-the-art crypto technology.



Following the recent migration and conversion of AABBG tokens from the Ethereum blockchain to the Algorand blockchain, AABB's distinctive mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency, AABBG.ALGO, will soon find its new home in the advanced new AABB Wallet.



Notably, the new system exclusively supports AABBG, ALGO, BTC, ETH, USDC, and USDT. Users are urged to relocate any non-supported assets from their current wallets promptly.



Action Required:



For users holding tokens in their current AABB Wallets that are not on the above list of supported tokens in the new AABB Wallet, we ask users to withdrawal all their non-supported tokens to another wallet as soon as possible before the launch of the new AABB Wallet.



The Company expresses sincere appreciation for the continued interest of users in the unique mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency, AABBG. We eagerly anticipate ushering in a new era of user-friendly, secure, and efficient blockchain solutions.



For further details about the upcoming wallet release and user advisory, our customer support team is available at Support@aabbgoldtoken.com to assist with inquiries and provide guidance during this transition.

About AABBG Token

AABBG Token is a unique mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency blockchain project dedicated to revolutionizing gold investment holdings by leveraging cutting-edge technology and decentralized solutions. With a commitment to transparency, efficiency, and user empowerment, AABBG Token aims to redefine the future of gold-based transactions with its innovative blockchain platform.

About Asia Broadband



Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet, the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club non-fungible token collection, a proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange and a cryptocurrency payment gateway solution PayAABB.com. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

Contact the Company at:



