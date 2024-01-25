LED Lighting, EV Charging and Maintenance Solutions Provider Orion Hosts Q3 Call Wed., February 7th at 10am ET

MANITOWOC, Wis., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging station solutions, will host a conference call and webcast to review its fiscal 2024 third quarter results on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Orion will release results prior to the market’s opening that morning.



Webcast / Call Details

Date / Time: Wednesday, February 7th at 10:00 a.m. ET Webcast / Replay: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qy3xvvja Live Call Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIef444d967570409582fe6bf2e68c1e6e Pre-register using above URL to receive dial-in number and a unique PIN. Simply re-register if you lose the dial-in or PIN #.

About Orion Energy Systems (www.orionlighting.com)

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization.

