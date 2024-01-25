Submit Release
Reviva Pharmaceuticals to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Lytham Partners 2024 Investor Select Conference

CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) ("Reviva" or the "Company"), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Reviva, will participate in a fireside chat moderated by Jim Molloy, Senior Analyst at Alliance Global Partners, at the Lytham Partners 2024 Investor Select Conference. Management will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors.

Company Webcast

The webcasted fireside chat will take place at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 1, 2024. The webcast can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham10/rvph/2120192 or on the Company's website at https://revivapharma.com/.The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/select2024invreg/.

Further information on the conference is available at https://lythampartners.com/select2024.

About Reviva

Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva's current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system, respiratory and metabolic diseases. Reviva's pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.

Corporate Contact:
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD
www.revivapharma.com

Investor Relations Contact:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Bruce Mackle
bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Kristin Politi
kpoliti@lifescicomms.com
(646) 876-4783


Primary Logo

