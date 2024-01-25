Seth Goldberg joins BUCKLER Securities LLC as Managing Director - Rates Sales and Trading

VERO BEACH, Fla., and GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BUCKLER Securities LLC (“BUCKLER”) is pleased to announce that Seth Goldberg has joined as Managing Director - Rates Sales and Trading.



About Seth Goldberg

Mr. Goldberg has over 32 years of Wall Street finance experience and has been a Director - U.S. Government Bond Trader at Natwest Markets Securities, Scotia Bank and TD securities starting in 2009. He has also previously served as a Market Risk Officer. Mr. Goldberg earned his MBA from New York University, his M.S. in Operations Research from Stanford University and his B.S. in Statistics from Lehigh University.

Richard Misiano, Buckler Chief Executive Officer said “We are excited to have Seth join BUCKLER as Managing Director. His leadership, knowledge and expertise will help BUCKLER increase our ability to serve our current and future customers as we continue to build the BUCKLER franchise.” Andrew Lazar, Buckler’s Head of Rates Sales added "Seth's experience as a U.S. Treasury market maker and thought leader in the sell-side Rates Relative Value space adds another dimension to Buckler's client-facing capabilities. We look forward to Seth engaging with and bringing valuable intellectual capital to our customer partners as we launch the next phase of our cash U.S. Treasury trading business."

About BUCKLER

BUCKLER is a Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority registered broker-dealer that specializes in providing long and short-term liquidity solutions. As a repo dealer, BUCKLER provides its clients with financing for mortgage backed, agency and treasury securities. In addition, as a netting member of the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation approved to trade and clear General Collateral Finance repo, BUCKLER can help mitigate risk and source the most liquid collateral available through diverse counterparties. BUCKLER also offers trading and investment banking services, with expertise in the underwriting of public offerings and private placements.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Interested parties may find additional information regarding BUCKLER on the website www.bucklerllc.com, or by directing requests to: BUCKLER Securities LLC., 3001 Ocean Drive, Suite 201, Vero Beach, Florida 32963.

Additional Contact:

BUCKLER Securities LLC

5 Greenwich Office Park

Suite 350

Greenwich, CT 06831

203-633-2216



