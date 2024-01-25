Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,525 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,157 in the last 365 days.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Quarterly and Year-End 2023 Earnings

OAK RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $20.1 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.30 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income of $33.6 million and diluted EPS of $0.51 for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the fourth quarter of 2023, annualized return on average assets was 0.73%, annualized return on average common equity was 6.97% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 9.23%.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported net income of $84.7 million, a 21% decrease compared to $107.4 million for 2022, resulting in return on average assets of 0.78%, return on average common equity of 7.48%, and return on average tangible common equity of 9.94% for 2023. For 2023, the Company reported diluted EPS of $1.29 compared to diluted EPS of $1.63 for 2022.

The current year results include a $30.9 million decrease in net interest income, a decrease in noninterest income of $3.0 million, and an increase in provision for credit losses of $4.5 million offset in part by a decrease in non-interest expenses of $5.2 million. Fourth quarter 2023 results were negatively impacted by a $16.3 million, or 20%, decrease in net interest income and a $4.7 million increase in the provision for credit losses partially offset by a $2.4 million decrease in non-interest expenses compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO commented on the yearly financial results: "Despite a challenging economic environment in 2023, we are very pleased with our continued loan growth of 6% and our continued stellar asset quality as loan charge-offs for the year were negligible. Our deposit base was resilient throughout the banking crisis which speaks to our core deposit customer focus. I want to thank all of the Lakeland associates for their incredible contributions and unwavering customer support during this uncertain period."

Regarding the announced merger with Provident Financial Services, Inc. ("Provident Financial"), Mr. Shara continued, "We are actively engaged in discussions with our regulators concerning the merger. Both Provident Financial and Lakeland have agreed to extend the merger deadline to March 31, 2024, to allow additional time to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals. We look forward to closing the transaction as soon as possible following the receipt of the approvals."

Full Year 2023 Highlights

  • Loans grew $477.8 million or 6% during the year with commercial real estate loans increasing $263.0 million, or 5%, and residential mortgages increasing $220.2 million, or 29%.
  • Net interest margin for 2023 decreased 47 basis points to 2.77% compared to 2022 due primarily to the increase in the market rate environment and the resulting movement of customers from lower rate interest-bearing transaction accounts to higher rate time deposits.
  • The provision for credit losses of $13.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased $4.5 million from $8.5 million for 2022. The Company recorded a charge-off of $6.6 million for subordinated debt securities issued by Signature Bank which failed in first quarter of 2023.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 declined from previous periods as a result of an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by an increase in the yields of interest-earning assets driven by the increase in market interest rates. The increasing rate environment also has resulted in a change to customers' banking behaviors causing them to move funds from lower yielding interest-bearing transaction accounts to higher yielding time deposits.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $65.3 million decreased $16.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Net interest income of $281.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 decreased from $312.6 million for 2022, a decline of $30.9 million, or 10%.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 of 2.52% decreased 76 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and declined 16 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2023. Net interest margin for the full year of 2023 of 2.77% decreased 47 basis points compared to 3.24% for 2022.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 4.93% compared to 4.31% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 4.86% for the third quarter of 2023. The yield on interest-earning assets for 2023 was 4.77% compared to 3.77% for 2022 resulting primarily from an increase in the yields on interest-earning assets.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 3.25% compared to 1.50% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2.96% for the third quarter of 2023. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 2.74% compared to 0.80% during the same period in 2022.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $237,000 to $6.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 from $7.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Commissions and fees in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $537,000 compared to the same period in 2022 due primarily to decreases in investment commission income. Gain on sales of loans in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased $236,000. Gain on equity securities increased from $11,000 in fourth quarter 2022 to $391,000 in fourth quarter 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, noninterest income decreased $3.0 million to $25.1 million compared to 2022. Gains on sales of loans decreased from $2.8 million in 2022 to $1.5 million in 2023 resulting from lower sale volume of residential mortgages. Service charges on deposit accounts decreased $646,000 compared to 2022 due primarily to decreases in interchange income as a result of the provisions of the Durbin amendment which became effective for Lakeland in the third quarter of 2023. Commissions and fees in 2023 decreased $1.9 million compared to 2022 due to decreases in investment commission income and commercial loan fees. Income on bank owned life insurance decreased $530,000 due primarily to death benefits received during 2022. Offsetting these decreases in noninterest income was an increase in gain (loss) on equity securities which increased to a gain of $110,000 in 2023 from a loss of $1.3 million in 2022.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $43.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $2.4 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Compensation and employee benefit expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $1.8 million, or 7%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 as a result of a decline in headcount related to the anticipated merger with Provident Financial. Data processing expense increased $486,000 due primarily to credits received from service providers in the fourth quarter of 2022. FDIC insurance costs increased $660,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023 from $690,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 relating to Lakeland's asset size exceeding $10 billion. In the fourth quarter of 2023, merger-related costs included $129,000 for the proposed merger with Provident Financial, compared to $533,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, noninterest expense decreased $5.2 million to $183.0 million compared to $188.2 million for 2022 due primarily to merger-related expenses of $864,000 for 2023 compared to $8.6 million in 2022. Merger-related expenses in 2022 included $4.6 million related to the Company's acquisition of 1st Constitution Bancorp, as well as $4.0 million related to the anticipated transaction with Provident Financial. Data processing expense increased from $6.2 million to $7.6 million for the same reason noted in the quarterly comparison.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 26.1% compared to 27.1% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate for 2023 and 2022 was 23.5% and 25.4%, respectively. The effective tax rate declined from 2022 to 2023 as a result in a decline in pretax income and the resulting increase of tax advantaged items as a percent of pretax income.

Financial Condition

At December 31, 2023, total assets were $11.14 billion, an increase of $354.7 million, or 3%, compared to December 31, 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, total loans increased $477.8 million to $8.34 billion, while investment securities decreased $184.5 million to $1.85 billion. On the funding side, total deposits increased $13.8 million, while borrowings increased $285.8 million to $1.23 billion for the year ended December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2023, total loans as a percent of total deposits was 97.2%.

Asset Quality

At December 31, 2023, non-performing assets increased to $26.0 million, 0.23% of total assets, compared to $17.4 million, 0.16% of total assets, at December 31, 2022. Non-performing assets increased $12.5 million from the linked quarter as a result of one construction loan totaling $12.7 million being placed in non-accrual late in fourth quarter. Non-accrual loans as a percent of total loans increased to 0.31% at December 31, 2023 compared to 0.22% at December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $77.2 million, 0.92% of total loans compared to $70.3 million, 0.89% of total loans, at December 31, 2022. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company had net charge-offs of $242,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, compared to net charge-offs of $79,000, or 0.00% of average loans, annualized, for the same period in 2022. Provision for credit losses on loans for the fourth quarter of 2023 was a provision of $2.2 million compared to a provision of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. There was no provision for credit losses on investments for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to a benefit of $3.9 million for the same period in 2022.

Capital

At December 31, 2023, stockholders' equity increased 5% to $1.2 billion as compared to $1.1 billion at December 31, 2022. Lakeland Bancorp remains above regulatory “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.27% at December 31, 2023. Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share were $17.98 and $13.69, respectively, compared to $17.09 and $12.76 at December 31, 2022 (see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible book value). On January 23, 2024, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per share to be paid on February 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of February 5, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information disclosed in this document includes various forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipates,” “projects,” “intends,” “estimates,” “expects,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition to the specific risk factors disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements: changes in the financial services industry and the U.S. and global capital markets; inflation and other changes in economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s markets; the nature and timing of actions of the Federal Reserve Board and other regulators; the nature and timing of legislation and regulation affecting the financial services industry; government intervention in the U.S. financial system; changes in federal and state tax laws; changes in levels of market interest rates, which may affect demand for our products and the value of our financial instruments; pricing pressures on loan and deposit products; credit risks of the Company’s lending and leasing activities; successful implementation, deployment and upgrades of new and existing technology, systems, services and products; customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services; competition; failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger of 1st Constitution Bancorp into Lakeland Bancorp and the merger of 1st Constitution Bank into Lakeland Bank; and expenses related to our proposed merger with Provident Financial, unexpected delays related to the merger, inability to obtain regulatory approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger, and failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the continuing effects that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. Any statements made by the Company that are not historical facts should be considered to be forward-looking statements. The Company is not obligated to update and does not undertake to update any of its forward-looking statements made herein.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

Specifically, the Company also uses an efficiency ratio that is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio that the Company uses excludes amortization of core deposit intangibles, and, where applicable, long-term debt prepayment fees and merger-related expenses. Income for the non-GAAP ratio is increased by the favorable effect of tax-exempt income and excludes gains and losses from the sale of investment securities, which can vary from period to period. The Company uses this ratio because it believes the ratio provides a relevant measure to compare the operating performance period to period.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. See accompanying "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Supplemental Information – Reconciliation of Net Income" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

About Lakeland

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which had $11.14 billion in total assets at December 31, 2023. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, N.Y., the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as one of New Jersey's Best-In State Banks by Forbes and Statista, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com or 973-697-6140 for more information.

Thomas J. Shara Thomas F. Splaine
President & CEO EVP & CFO


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Income Statement              
Net interest income $ 65,308     $ 81,640     $ 281,681     $ 312,615  
(Provision) benefit for credit losses   (1,950 )     2,760       (13,052 )     (8,514 )
Gain on sales of loans   505       269       1,513       2,765  
Gain (loss) on equity securities   391       11       110       (1,302 )
Other noninterest income   5,890       6,743       23,515       26,636  
Merger-related expenses   (129 )     (533 )     (864 )     (8,606 )
Other noninterest expense   (42,864 )     (44,837 )     (182,110 )     (179,602 )
Pretax income   27,151       46,053       110,793       143,992  
Provision for income taxes   (7,083 )     (12,476 )     (26,053 )     (36,623 )
Net income $ 20,068     $ 33,577     $ 84,740     $ 107,369  
               
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.31     $ 0.51     $ 1.29     $ 1.64  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.30     $ 0.51     $ 1.29     $ 1.63  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.145     $ 0.145     $ 0.580     $ 0.570  
Weighted average shares - basic   65,064       64,854       65,039       64,624  
Weighted average shares - diluted   65,258       65,222       65,217       64,918  
               
Selected Operating Ratios              
Annualized return on average assets   0.73 %     1.26 %     0.78 %     1.04 %
Annualized return on average common equity   6.97 %     12.19 %     7.48 %     9.80 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1)   9.23 %     16.42 %     9.94 %     13.17 %
Annualized yield on interest-earning assets   4.93 %     4.31 %     4.77 %     3.77 %
Annualized cost of interest-bearing liabilities   3.25 %     1.50 %     2.74 %     0.80 %
Annualized net interest spread   1.68 %     2.81 %     2.03 %     2.97 %
Annualized net interest margin   2.52 %     3.28 %     2.77 %     3.24 %
Efficiency ratio (1)   58.45 %     49.67 %     58.38 %     51.79 %
Stockholders' equity to total assets           10.50 %     10.28 %
Book value per common share         $ 17.98     $ 17.09  
Tangible book value per common share (1)         $ 13.69     $ 12.76  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)           8.20 %     7.88 %
               
Asset Quality Ratios         December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022
Ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans           0.92 %     0.89 %
Non-performing loans to total loans           0.31 %     0.22 %
Non-performing assets to total assets           0.23 %     0.16 %
Net charge-offs to average loans           %     0.10 %
(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures            
               
Selected Balance Sheet Data at Period End           2023       2022  
Loans         $ 8,343,861     $ 7,866,050  
Allowance for credit losses on loans           77,163       70,264  
Investment securities           1,852,873       2,037,386  
Total assets           11,138,567       10,783,840  
Total deposits           8,581,238       8,567,471  
Short-term borrowings           714,152       728,797  
Other borrowings           519,705       219,264  
Stockholders' equity           1,169,369       1,108,587  


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31,
    2023     2022     2023     2022
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data              
Loans $ 8,304,747   $ 7,729,510   $ 8,094,267   $ 7,376,839
Investment securities   1,955,407     2,145,252     2,037,915     2,128,870
Interest-earning assets   10,354,079     9,923,173     10,234,821     9,694,234
Total assets   10,963,641     10,534,884     10,837,396     10,307,245
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   1,829,996     2,240,197     1,918,633     2,267,867
Savings deposits   699,199     1,001,870     803,762     1,094,399
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   4,229,019     4,389,672     4,140,942     4,373,830
Time deposits   1,926,436     1,100,911     1,724,672     922,935
Total deposits   8,684,650     8,732,650     8,588,009     8,659,031
Short-term borrowings   423,629     311,875     649,551     197,557
Other borrowings   519,635     219,202     298,379     218,811
Total interest-bearing liabilities   7,797,918     7,023,530     7,617,306     6,807,532
Stockholders' equity   1,142,031     1,092,720     1,132,656     1,095,861


  Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
   
      Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)     2023     2022       2023     2022  
Interest Income                
Loans and fees   $ 114,678   $ 95,295     $ 432,038   $ 325,001  
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks     1,293     449       5,309     1,295  
Taxable investment securities and other     11,905     10,769       47,476     35,352  
Tax exempt investment securities     1,450     1,666       6,215     5,895  
  Total Interest Income     129,326     108,179       491,038     367,543  
Interest Expense                
Deposits     52,175     21,767       163,095     44,253  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase     5,791     2,771       33,564     3,658  
Other borrowings     6,052     2,001       12,698     7,017  
  Total Interest Expense     64,018     26,539       209,357     54,928  
Net Interest Income     65,308     81,640       281,681     312,615  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses     1,950     (2,760 )     13,052     8,514  
  Net Interest Income after Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses     63,358     84,400       268,629     304,101  
Noninterest Income                
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,710     2,840       10,339     10,985  
Commissions and fees     1,706     2,243       7,225     9,116  
Income on bank owned life insurance     837     862       3,450     3,980  
Gain (loss) on equity securities     391     11       110     (1,302 )
Gain on sales of loans     505     269       1,513     2,765  
Swap income     482     466       1,596     1,576  
Other income     155     332       905     979  
  Total Noninterest Income     6,786     7,023       25,138     28,099  
Noninterest Expense                
Compensation and employee benefits     25,137     26,914       108,874     108,167  
Premises and equipment     7,447     7,657       31,304     30,882  
FDIC insurance     1,350     690       5,294     2,724  
Data processing     1,744     1,258       7,563     6,238  
Merger-related expenses     129     533       864     8,606  
Other operating expenses     7,186     8,318       29,075     31,591  
  Total Noninterest Expense     42,993     45,370       182,974     188,208  
Income before provision for income taxes     27,151     46,053       110,793     143,992  
Provision for income taxes     7,083     12,476       26,053     36,623  
Net Income   $ 20,068   $ 33,577     $ 84,740   $ 107,369  
Per Share of Common Stock                
Basic earnings   $ 0.31   $ 0.51     $ 1.29   $ 1.64  
Diluted earnings   $ 0.30   $ 0.51     $ 1.29   $ 1.63  
Dividends   $ 0.145   $ 0.145     $ 0.580   $ 0.570  


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
(dollars in thousands)   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
    (Unaudited)    
Assets        
Cash   $ 293,366     $ 223,299  
Interest-bearing deposits due from banks     27,289       12,651  
Total cash and cash equivalents     320,655       235,950  
Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value (allowance for credit losses of $0 at December 31, 2023 and $310 at December 31, 2022)     946,282       1,054,312  
Investment securities held to maturity (estimated fair value of $702,563 at December 31, 2023 and $760,455 at December 31, 2022, allowance for credit losses of $146 at December 31, 2023 and $107 at December 31, 2022)     836,377       923,308  
Equity securities, at fair value     17,697       17,283  
Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost     52,517       42,483  
Loans held for sale     664       536  
Loans, net of deferred fees     8,343,861       7,866,050  
Less: Allowance for credit losses     77,163       70,264  
Net loans     8,266,698       7,795,786  
Premises and equipment, net     52,846       55,429  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     16,008       20,052  
Accrued interest receivable     37,508       33,374  
Goodwill     271,829       271,829  
Other identifiable intangible assets     7,058       9,088  
Bank owned life insurance     159,862       156,985  
Other assets     152,566       167,425  
Total Assets   $ 11,138,567     $ 10,783,840  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Liabilities        
Deposits:        
Noninterest-bearing   $ 1,781,619     $ 2,113,289  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts     4,832,171       5,246,005  
Time deposits $250 thousand and under     1,458,640       901,505  
Time deposits over $250 thousand     508,808       306,672  
Total deposits     8,581,238       8,567,471  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase     714,152       728,797  
Other borrowings     325,000       25,000  
Subordinated debentures     194,705       194,264  
Operating lease liabilities     16,891       21,449  
Other liabilities     137,212       138,272  
Total Liabilities     9,969,198       9,675,253  
Stockholders' Equity        
Common stock, no par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 65,161,310 shares and outstanding 65,030,275 shares at December 31, 2023 and issued 65,002,738 shares and outstanding 64,871,703 shares at December 31, 2022     858,857       855,425  
Retained earnings     376,044       329,375  
Treasury shares, at cost, 131,035 shares at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022     (1,452 )     (1,452 )
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     (64,080 )     (74,761 )
Total Stockholders' Equity     1,169,369       1,108,587  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 11,138,567     $ 10,783,840  


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
    For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Income Statement                    
Net interest income   $ 65,308     $ 68,906     $ 71,542     $ 75,925     $ 81,640  
(Provision) benefit for credit losses     (1,950 )     (1,262 )     (1,947 )     (7,893 )     2,760  
Gain on sales of loans     505       349       229       430       269  
Gain (loss) on equity securities     391       (294 )     (135 )     148       11  
Other noninterest income     5,890       5,363       6,575       5,687       6,743  
Merger-related expenses     (129 )     (198 )     (242 )     (295 )     (533 )
Other noninterest expense     (42,864 )     (44,170 )     (46,766 )     (48,310 )     (44,837 )
Pretax income     27,151       28,694       29,256       25,692       46,053  
Provision for income taxes     (7,083 )     (6,455 )     (6,628 )     (5,887 )     (12,476 )
Net income   $ 20,068     $ 22,239     $ 22,628     $ 19,805     $ 33,577  
                     
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.31     $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.30     $ 0.51  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.30     $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.30     $ 0.51  
Dividends paid per common share   $ 0.145     $ 0.145     $ 0.145     $ 0.145     $ 0.145  
Dividends paid   $ 9,521     $ 9,521     $ 9,529     $ 9,500     $ 9,505  
Weighted average shares - basic     65,064       65,064       65,059       64,966       64,854  
Weighted average shares - diluted     65,258       65,222       65,173       65,228       65,222  
                     
Selected Operating Ratios                    
Annualized return on average assets     0.73 %     0.81 %     0.84 %     0.75 %     1.26 %
Annualized return on average common equity     6.97 %     7.76 %     8.03 %     7.17 %     12.19 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1)     9.23 %     10.29 %     10.67 %     9.57 %     16.42 %
Annualized net interest margin     2.52 %     2.68 %     2.83 %     3.07 %     3.28 %
Efficiency ratio (1)     58.45 %     58.43 %     58.82 %     57.84 %     49.67 %
Common stockholders' equity to total assets     10.50 %     10.16 %     10.38 %     10.40 %     10.28 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     8.20 %     7.86 %     8.02 %     8.02 %     7.88 %
Tier 1 risk-based ratio     11.51 %     11.31 %     11.43 %     11.33 %     11.24 %
Total risk-based ratio     14.11 %     13.87 %     14.03 %     13.93 %     13.83 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.27 %     9.24 %     9.17 %     9.13 %     9.16 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio     11.00 %     10.80 %     10.90 %     10.81 %     10.71 %
Book value per common share   $ 17.98     $ 17.46     $ 17.40     $ 17.33     $ 17.09  
Tangible book value per common share (1)   $ 13.69     $ 13.17     $ 13.10     $ 13.01     $ 12.76  

(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
    For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Selected Balance Sheet Data at Period End                
Loans   $ 8,343,861     $ 8,294,057     $ 8,101,287     $ 7,952,553     $ 7,866,050  
Allowance for credit losses on loans     77,163       75,159       73,965       71,403       70,264  
Investment securities     1,852,873       1,860,996       1,938,611       1,994,927       2,037,386  
Total assets     11,138,567       11,176,809       10,897,966       10,837,241       10,783,840  
Total deposits     8,581,238       8,602,503       8,444,681       8,536,943       8,567,471  
Short-term borrowings     714,152       728,769       938,718       813,328       728,797  
Other borrowings     519,705       519,596       219,486       219,376       219,264  
Stockholders' equity     1,169,369       1,135,627       1,131,702       1,126,580       1,108,587  
                     
Loans                    
Non owner occupied commercial   $ 2,987,959     $ 2,980,811     $ 2,991,124     $ 2,943,897     $ 2,906,014  
Owner occupied commercial     1,283,221       1,299,977       1,201,049       1,205,635       1,246,189  
Multifamily     1,408,905       1,361,628       1,314,255       1,275,771       1,260,814  
Non owner occupied residential     213,986       208,560       205,818       210,203       218,026  
Commercial, industrial and other     638,507       632,531       594,401       562,287       606,276  
Paycheck Protection Program     387       388       389       390       435  
Construction     302,745       333,998       354,918       404,994       380,100  
Equipment finance     179,171       174,946       173,469       161,889       151,575  
Residential mortgages     985,768       956,535       922,109       857,427       765,552  
Consumer and home equity     343,212       344,683       343,755       330,060       331,069  
Total loans   $ 8,343,861     $ 8,294,057     $ 8,101,287     $ 7,952,553     $ 7,866,050  
                     
Deposits                    
Noninterest-bearing   $ 1,781,619     $ 1,857,324     $ 1,866,252     $ 1,998,590     $ 2,113,289  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts     4,832,171       4,862,246       4,775,184       4,918,041       5,246,005  
Time deposits     1,967,448       1,882,933       1,803,245       1,620,312       1,208,177  
Total deposits   $ 8,581,238     $ 8,602,503     $ 8,444,681     $ 8,536,943     $ 8,567,471  
                     
Total loans to total deposits ratio     97.2 %     96.4 %     95.9 %     93.2 %     91.8 %
                     
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data                    
Loans   $ 8,304,747     $ 8,167,362     $ 7,999,285     $ 7,900,426     $ 7,729,510  
Investment securities     1,955,407       2,013,153       2,068,073       2,117,076       2,145,252  
Interest-earning assets     10,354,079       10,276,375       10,214,142       10,091,341       9,923,173  
Total assets     10,963,641       10,875,553       10,808,261       10,698,807       10,534,884  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     1,829,996       1,871,516       1,935,776       2,040,070       2,240,197  
Savings deposits     699,199       759,232       830,836       928,796       1,001,870  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts     4,229,019       4,103,217       4,007,867       4,224,024       4,389,672  
Time deposits     1,926,436       1,856,266       1,722,935       1,385,661       1,100,911  
Total deposits     8,684,650       8,590,231       8,497,414       8,578,551       8,732,650  
Short-term borrowings     423,629       744,582       813,471       617,611       311,875  
Other borrowings     519,635       232,573       219,425       219,308       219,202  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     7,797,918       7,695,870       7,594,534       7,375,400       7,023,530  
Stockholders' equity     1,142,031       1,137,387       1,130,563       1,120,356       1,092,720  


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
    For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Average Annualized Yields (Taxable Equivalent Basis) and Costs            
Assets                    
Loans     5.48 %     5.42 %     5.22 %     5.10 %     4.84 %
Taxable investment securities and other     2.87 %     2.84 %     2.74 %     2.61 %     2.41 %
Tax-exempt securities     2.49 %     2.49 %     2.45 %     2.41 %     2.36 %
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts     5.46 %     5.41 %     5.41 %     4.00 %     3.68 %
Total interest-earning assets     4.93 %     4.86 %     4.71 %     4.56 %     4.31 %
Liabilities                    
Savings accounts     0.20 %     0.24 %     0.26 %     0.28 %     0.29 %
Interest-bearing transaction accounts     2.89 %     2.60 %     2.16 %     1.85 %     1.46 %
Time deposits     4.34 %     3.78 %     3.39 %     2.71 %     1.77 %
Borrowings     4.91 %     5.04 %     4.80 %     4.46 %     3.52 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3.25 %     2.96 %     2.59 %     2.11 %     1.50 %
Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis)     1.68 %     1.90 %     2.12 %     2.45 %     2.81 %
Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)     2.52 %     2.68 %     2.83 %     3.07 %     3.28 %
Annualized cost of deposits     2.38 %     2.08 %     1.73 %     1.38 %     0.99 %
Asset Quality Data                    
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans                    
Balance at beginning of period   $ 75,159     $ 73,965     $ 71,403     $ 70,264     $ 68,879  
Provision for credit losses on loans     2,246       1,327       2,422       1,213       1,464  
Charge-offs     (265 )     (217 )     (148 )     (139 )     (138 )
Recoveries     23       84       288       65       59  
Balance at end of period   $ 77,163     $ 75,159     $ 73,965     $ 71,403     $ 70,264  
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries)                    
Non owner occupied commercial   $     $     $     $     $  
Owner occupied commercial                 (6 )            
Multifamily                              
Non owner occupied residential                              
Commercial, industrial and other     (7 )           (163 )     (35 )     (24 )
Construction                 13              
Equipment finance     83       136       12       46       51  
Residential mortgages     128                          
Consumer and home equity     38       (3 )     4       63       52  
Net (recoveries) charge-offs   $ 242     $ 133     $ (140 )   $ 74     $ 79  


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
    For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022
Non-Performing Assets                    
Non owner occupied commercial   $ 769     $ 798     $ 864     $ 908     $ 618  
Owner occupied commercial     6,849       7,026       8,076       8,757       9,439  
Multifamily     1,096       1,106       266       584        
Non owner occupied residential                 41             441  
Commercial, industrial and other     401       217       1,737       2,221       2,978  
Construction     12,698                   980       980  
Equipment financing     518       626       644       379       114  
Residential mortgages     2,400       2,319       1,954       1,918       2,011  
Consumer and home equity     1,232       1,331       2,486       1,131       781  
Total non-accrual loans     25,963       13,423       16,068       16,878       17,362  
Total non-performing assets   $ 25,963     $ 13,423     $ 16,068     $ 16,878     $ 17,362  
                     
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing   $     $     $     $     $  
Loans restructured and still accruing                             2,640  
Ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     0.92 %     0.91 %     0.91 %     0.90 %     0.89 %
Total non-accrual loans to total loans     0.31 %     0.16 %     0.20 %     0.21 %     0.22 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets     0.23 %     0.12 %     0.15 %     0.16 %     0.16 %
Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans     0.01 %     0.01 %     (0.01) %     %     %


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
 
    At or for the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Calculation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share                
Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP   $ 1,169,369     $ 1,135,627     $ 1,131,702     $ 1,126,580     $ 1,108,587  
Less: Goodwill     271,829       271,829       271,829       271,829       271,829  
Less: Other identifiable intangible assets     7,058       7,559       8,060       8,572       9,088  
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP   $ 890,482     $ 856,239     $ 851,813     $ 846,179     $ 827,670  
Shares outstanding at end of period     65,030       65,030       65,028       65,017       64,872  
Book value per share - GAAP   $ 17.98     $ 17.46     $ 17.40     $ 17.33     $ 17.09  
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP   $ 13.69     $ 13.17     $ 13.10     $ 13.01     $ 12.76  
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets                
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP   $ 890,482     $ 856,239     $ 851,813     $ 846,179     $ 827,670  
Total assets at end of period - GAAP   $ 11,138,567     $ 11,176,809     $ 10,897,966     $ 10,837,241     $ 10,783,840  
Less: Goodwill     271,829       271,829       271,829       271,829       271,829  
Less: Other identifiable intangible assets     7,058       7,559       8,060       8,572       9,088  
Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP   $ 10,859,680     $ 10,897,421     $ 10,618,077     $ 10,556,840     $ 10,502,923  
Common equity to assets - GAAP     10.50 %     10.16 %     10.38 %     10.40 %     10.28 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP     8.20 %     7.86 %     8.02 %     8.02 %     7.88 %
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity                
Net income - GAAP   $ 20,068     $ 22,239     $ 22,628     $ 19,805     $ 33,577  
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP   $ 1,142,031     $ 1,137,387     $ 1,130,563     $ 1,120,356     $ 1,092,720  
Less: Average goodwill     271,829       271,829       271,829       271,829       271,829  
Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets     7,383       7,887       8,353       8,904       9,386  
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP   $ 862,819     $ 857,671     $ 850,381     $ 839,623     $ 811,505  
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP     6.97 %     7.76 %     8.03 %     7.17 %     12.19 %
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP     9.23 %     10.29 %     10.67 %     9.57 %     16.42 %
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio                    
Total noninterest expense   $ 42,993     $ 44,368     $ 47,008     $ 48,605     $ 45,370  
Less:                    
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     500       501       512       516       581  
Merger-related expenses     129       198       242       295       533  
Noninterest expense, as adjusted   $ 42,364     $ 43,669     $ 46,254     $ 47,794     $ 44,256  
Net interest income   $ 65,308     $ 68,906     $ 71,542     $ 75,925     $ 81,640  
Total noninterest income     6,786       5,418       6,669       6,265       7,023  
Total revenue   $ 72,094     $ 74,324     $ 78,211     $ 82,190     $ 88,663  
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities     385       408       422       436       443  
Total revenue, as adjusted   $ 72,479     $ 74,732     $ 78,633     $ 82,626     $ 89,106  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP     58.45 %     58.43 %     58.82 %     57.84 %     49.67 %


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
 
    For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)     2023       2022  
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity        
Net income - GAAP   $ 84,740     $ 107,369  
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP   $ 1,132,656     $ 1,095,861  
Less: Average goodwill     271,829       270,246  
Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets     8,127       10,192  
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP   $ 852,700     $ 815,423  
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP     7.48 %     9.80 %
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP     9.94 %     13.17 %
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio        
Total noninterest expense   $ 182,974     $ 188,208  
Less:        
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     2,029       2,351  
Merger-related expenses     864       8,606  
Noninterest expense, as adjusted   $ 180,081     $ 177,251  
Net interest income   $ 281,681     $ 312,615  
Noninterest income     25,138       28,099  
Total revenue   $ 306,819     $ 340,714  
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities     1,652       1,567  
Total revenue, as adjusted   $ 308,471     $ 342,281  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP     58.38 %     51.79 %

Primary Logo

You just read:

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Quarterly and Year-End 2023 Earnings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more