NV5 Acquires CHW Professional Consultants, Strengthening Florida Infrastructure Design and Survey Services

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has acquired CHW Professional Consultants (CHW), a leading provider of engineering and infrastructure consulting services in Florida. Founded in 1988, CHW operates out of four offices in Gainesville, Ocala, Jacksonville, and Fort Myers, complementing NV5’s existing Florida offices by bringing full-service engineering capabilities and densifying NV5’s platform throughout the state.

CHW’s 130 employees specialize in surveying and mapping, civil and transportation engineering, landscape architecture, program management, planning, and environmental services. The company’s target sectors include transportation authorities, utilities, healthcare, educational institutions, and private sector development.

“The acquisition of CHW strengthens our ability to support infrastructure and development in the fastest growing regions of Florida and gives NV5 access to premier public and private sector clients,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “CHW’s technical expertise and strong leadership team will deliver expanded services to our clients and enhanced drivers for accelerated organic growth throughout the state.”

“We are pleased to join NV5 as it gives our clients access to new services and technical expertise and will provide exciting career growth opportunities for our valued CHW team members,” said Robert Walpole, CEO and President of CHW.

About CHW Professional Consultants

CHW Professional Consultants is a full-service civil consulting company headquartered in Gainesville, Florida. For over 35 years, CHW surveyors, planners, designers, engineers, and inspectors have delivered expertise to support essential infrastructure and development for communities they serve. For additional information, please visit www.chw-inc.com.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact



NV5 Global, Inc.

Jack Cochran

Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ir@nv5.com