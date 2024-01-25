First Merchants Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Per Share

MUNCIE, Ind., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME)

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Net income available to common stockholders was $42.0 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $0.71 compared to $70.3 million and $1.19 in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $55.9 million and $0.94 in the third quarter of 2023. Net income and diluted earnings per common share, excluding one-time charges of $12.7 million incurred during the quarter, totaled $51.6 million and $0.87, respectively.



Strong capital position with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.35 percent.



Total loans grew $202.6 million, or 6.6 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis, and $608.6 million, or 5.1 percent during the last twelve months when excluding the impact of a non-relationship commercial loan portfolio sale of $116.6 million that occurred during the second quarter.



Total deposits increased $174.9 million, or 4.8 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis, and $438.7 million, or 3.1 percent during the last twelve months.



Nonaccrual loans totaled $53.6 million compared to $53.1 million on a linked quarter basis.



The efficiency ratio totaled 63.26 percent for the quarter and 55.56% excluding $12.7 million of one-time charges incurred during the quarter.

Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "During a year where safety and soundness became the highest priority of stakeholders, we are very pleased with the positioning of our balance sheet. The Bank’s liquidity position improved by $585 million as cash increased by $300 million and borrowings declined by $285 million year over year. Our tangible common equity increased by $222 million driving our tangible common equity ratio from 7.37 percent to 8.44 percent and the allowance to loans continues to be top decile totaling 1.64 percent." Hardwick added, "Our team built this resilient balance sheet while also producing core loan growth of just over 5 percent and deposit growth of 3 percent. In a year with large bank failures, our company produced solid results with net income totaling $222 million, a strong ROA of 1.23%, and an efficiency ratio of 55%. These results are without any adjustments for one-time charges totaling $12.7 million which were incurred in the fourth quarter. The actions taken during the quarter to reduce costs will lead to an even more efficient franchise in 2024."

Fourth Quarter Financial Results:

First Merchants Corporation (the “Corporation”) has reported fourth quarter 2023 net income available to common stockholders of $42.0 million compared to $70.3 million during the same period in 2022. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $0.71 per share compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 result of $1.19 per share. The corporation incurred $12.7 million of one-time charges during the quarter including $4.3 million from an FDIC special assessment, $6.3 million from employee early retirement and severance costs, and $2.1 million from a lease termination.

Total assets equaled $18.3 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $12.5 billion. During the past twelve months, total loans grew by $608.6 million, or 5.1 percent and were offset by a non-relationship based commercial loan sale of $116.6 million that occurred in the second quarter. On a linked quarter basis, loans grew $202.6 million, or 6.6 percent annualized.

Investments securities, totaling $3.8 billion, decreased $452.4 million, or 10.6 percent, during the last twelve months and increased $97.6 million, or 10.5 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis. The increase during the fourth quarter was due to a $163.1 million increase in value of available for sale securities offset by bond sales of $43.3 million and security paydowns and maturities.

Total deposits equaled $14.8 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $438.7 million, or 3.1 percent, over the past twelve months. Total deposits increased $174.9 million, or 4.8 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis. During the quarter, customer deposits increased $280.0 million which was offset by a reduction in brokered deposits of $105.1 million. The loan to deposit ratio increased slightly to 84.4 percent at period end from 84.0 percent in the prior quarter.

The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $204.9 million as of quarter-end, or 1.64 percent of total loans, a decrease of $0.8 million from prior quarter. Loan charge-offs, net of recoveries, for the quarter totaled $3.1 million. Net charge-offs were offset with provision expense for loans recorded during the quarter of $2.3 million. Reserves for unfunded commitments totaling $19.5 million declined during the quarter due to reserve release of $0.8 million. Net provision expense for the quarter totaled $1.5 million. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.32 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of one basis point compared to 0.33 percent in the prior quarter.

Net interest income, totaling $130.1 million for the quarter, declined $3.3 million, or 2.5 percent, compared to prior quarter and decreased $18.9 million, or 12.7 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Stated net-interest margin on a tax equivalent basis totaling 3.16 percent, declined by 13 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2023 and decreased 56 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. During the quarter, increased deposit costs and a continued change in deposit mix offset the increase in earning asset yields reducing net-interest margin.

Noninterest income, totaling $26.4 million for the quarter, decreased $1.4 million, or 5.0 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023 but increased $2.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease from third quarter of 2023 was driven by lower gains on the sales of loans, higher realized losses on the sales of securities, and a negative valuation adjustment related to CRA investments. These declines were somewhat offset by an increase in fiduciary and wealth management fees and gains on bank-owned life insurance.

Noninterest expense totaled $108.1 million for the quarter, an increase of $14.2 million from the third quarter of 2023. The increase was from higher credit-related expenses and one-time charges totaling $12.7 million as described above.

The Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 13.67 percent, common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 11.35 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 8.44 percent, which was an increase of 75 basis points from prior quarter. These ratios continue to demonstrate the Corporation’s strong capital and liquidity position.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 112,649 $ 122,594 Interest-bearing deposits 436,080 126,061 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $245,000 and $245,000 3,811,364 4,263,788 Loans held for sale 18,934 9,094 Loans 12,486,027 12,003,894 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (204,934 ) (223,277 ) Net loans 12,281,093 11,780,617 Premises and equipment 133,896 117,118 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 41,769 38,525 Interest receivable 97,664 85,070 Goodwill and other intangibles 739,101 747,844 Cash surrender value of life insurance 306,301 308,311 Other real estate owned 4,831 6,431 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 99,883 111,222 Other assets 225,914 221,631 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,309,479 $ 17,938,306 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,500,062 $ 3,173,417 Interest-bearing 12,321,391 11,209,328 Total Deposits 14,821,453 14,382,745 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased — 171,560 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 157,280 167,413 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 712,852 823,674 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 158,644 151,298 Total Borrowings 1,028,776 1,313,945 Interest payable 18,912 7,530 Other liabilities 192,625 199,316 Total Liabilities 16,061,766 15,903,536 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125 125 Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference: Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000 25,000 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 59,424,122 and 59,170,583 shares 7,428 7,396 Additional paid-in capital 1,236,506 1,228,626 Retained earnings 1,154,624 1,012,774 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (175,970 ) (239,151 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,247,713 2,034,770 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,309,479 $ 17,938,306





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) December 31. December 31. 2023 2022 2023 2022 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 197,523 $ 156,102 $ 747,837 $ 470,468 Tax-exempt 8,197 6,930 31,954 25,124 Investment securities: Taxable 8,644 9,417 35,207 38,354 Tax-exempt 13,821 17,033 58,117 67,381 Deposits with financial institutions 8,034 959 17,719 2,503 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 771 541 3,052 1,176 Total Interest Income 236,990 190,982 893,886 605,006 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 96,655 33,516 306,092 62,939 Federal funds purchased 1 808 1,421 1,302 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 827 541 3,451 1,136 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,431 4,932 27,206 11,417 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 3,013 2,229 10,316 8,009 Total Interest Expense 106,927 42,026 348,486 84,803 NET INTEREST INCOME 130,063 148,956 545,400 520,203 Provision for credit losses 1,500 — 3,500 16,755 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 128,563 148,956 541,900 503,448 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 7,690 7,097 30,837 28,371 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 8,187 7,501 30,840 29,688 Card payment fees 4,437 4,533 18,862 20,207 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 4,111 2,087 15,659 10,055 Derivative hedge fees 1,049 326 3,385 3,388 Other customer fees 237 362 1,880 1,935 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 3,202 1,515 8,347 11,174 Net realized gains (losses) on sales of available for sale securities (2,317 ) 57 (6,930 ) 1,194 Other income (loss) (152 ) 672 2,722 1,929 Total Noninterest Income 26,444 24,150 105,602 107,941 NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 60,967 52,331 228,745 206,893 Net occupancy 9,089 6,638 29,859 26,211 Equipment 6,108 6,148 24,113 23,945 Marketing 2,647 3,157 7,427 7,708 Outside data processing fees 5,875 5,611 25,165 21,682 Printing and office supplies 402 390 1,552 1,588 Intangible asset amortization 2,182 2,303 8,743 8,275 FDIC assessments 7,557 2,295 14,674 10,235 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 1,743 197 3,318 823 Professional and other outside services 3,981 3,961 16,172 21,642 Other expenses 7,552 6,668 28,502 26,713 Total Noninterest Expenses 108,103 89,699 388,270 355,715 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 46,904 83,407 259,232 255,674 Income tax expense 4,425 12,647 35,446 33,585 NET INCOME 42,479 70,760 223,786 222,089 Preferred stock dividends 469 468 1,875 1,406 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 42,010 $ 70,292 $ 221,911 $ 220,683 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.71 $ 1.20 $ 3.74 $ 3.83 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.71 $ 1.19 $ 3.73 $ 3.81 Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 1.34 $ 1.25 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 59,556 59,384 59,489 57,950





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) $ 3,148 $ 3,425 $ 25,643 $ 2,674 AVERAGE BALANCES: Total Assets $ 18,397,200 $ 17,834,468 $ 18,186,507 $ 17,220,002 Total Loans 12,396,451 11,818,911 12,297,974 10,943,051 Total Earning Assets 17,222,714 16,702,944 16,991,787 15,985,691 Total Deposits 15,000,580 14,564,853 14,721,498 14,198,243 Total Stockholders' Equity 2,130,993 1,958,041 2,127,262 1,972,445 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 0.92 % 1.59 % 1.23 % 1.29 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 7.89 14.36 10.43 11.19 Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity 12.75 24.21 16.76 18.12 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 93.62 93.66 93.43 92.83 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.64 1.86 1.64 1.86 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.10 0.12 0.21 0.02 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 11.58 10.98 11.70 11.45 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.64 4.73 5.40 3.94 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 2.48 1.01 2.05 0.53 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.16 3.72 3.35 3.41 Efficiency Ratio 63.26 48.60 55.17 53.20 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 25.06 $ 21.45 $ 25.06 $ 21.45





NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Nonaccrual Loans $ 53,580 $ 53,102 $ 69,240 $ 46,576 $ 42,324 Troubled Debt Restructures (TDR) — — — — 224 Nonperforming Loans (NPL) 53,580 53,102 69,240 46,576 42,548 Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions 4,831 6,480 7,685 7,777 6,431 Nonperforming Assets (NPA) 58,411 59,582 76,925 54,353 48,979 90+ Days Delinquent 172 89 428 7,032 1,737 NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 58,583 $ 59,671 $ 77,353 $ 61,385 $ 50,716 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans $ 204,934 $ 205,782 $ 221,147 $ 223,052 $ 223,277 Quarterly Net Charge-offs 3,148 20,365 1,905 225 2,674 NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.32 % 0.33 % 0.43 % 0.30 % 0.27 % NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.32 % 0.33 % 0.43 % 0.34 % 0.28 % NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.47 % 0.48 % 0.63 % 0.44 % 0.41 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%) 1.64 % 1.67 % 1.80 % 1.82 % 1.86 % Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.10 % 0.66 % 0.06 % 0.01 % 0.12 %





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 112,649 $ 125,173 $ 108,975 $ 125,818 $ 122,594 Interest-bearing deposits 436,080 348,639 219,480 352,695 126,061 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 3,811,364 3,713,724 3,891,491 4,057,389 4,263,788 Loans held for sale 18,934 30,972 27,297 9,408 9,094 Loans 12,486,027 12,271,422 12,270,233 12,241,461 12,003,894 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (204,934 ) (205,782 ) (221,147 ) (223,052 ) (223,277 ) Net loans 12,281,093 12,065,640 12,049,086 12,018,409 11,780,617 Premises and equipment 133,896 132,441 114,402 115,857 117,118 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 41,769 41,797 41,842 41,878 38,525 Interest receivable 97,664 90,011 89,784 85,515 85,070 Goodwill and other intangibles 739,101 741,283 743,465 745,647 747,844 Cash surrender value of life insurance 306,301 306,106 307,020 309,090 308,311 Other real estate owned 4,831 6,480 7,685 7,777 6,431 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 99,883 135,521 113,724 103,070 111,222 Other assets 225,914 258,861 254,161 206,355 221,631 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,309,479 $ 17,996,648 $ 17,968,412 $ 18,178,908 $ 17,938,306 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,500,062 $ 2,554,984 $ 2,636,017 $ 2,964,355 $ 3,173,417 Interest-bearing 12,321,391 12,091,592 11,945,138 11,738,932 11,209,328 Total Deposits 14,821,453 14,646,576 14,581,155 14,703,287 14,382,745 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased — — — 20 171,560 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 157,280 152,537 152,472 179,067 167,413 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 712,852 713,384 723,480 823,577 823,674 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 158,644 158,665 151,325 151,312 151,298 Total Borrowings 1,028,776 1,024,586 1,027,277 1,153,976 1,313,945 Interest payable 18,912 16,473 13,595 11,979 7,530 Other liabilities 192,625 216,369 200,820 187,218 199,316 Total Liabilities 16,061,766 15,904,004 15,822,847 16,056,460 15,903,536 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125 125 125 125 125 Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference: Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding 7,428 7,425 7,412 7,407 7,396 Additional paid-in capital 1,236,506 1,234,402 1,233,593 1,231,532 1,228,626 Retained earnings 1,154,624 1,132,962 1,097,399 1,057,298 1,012,774 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (175,970 ) (307,270 ) (217,964 ) (198,914 ) (239,151 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,247,713 2,092,644 2,145,565 2,122,448 2,034,770 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,309,479 $ 17,996,648 $ 17,968,412 $ 18,178,908 $ 17,938,306





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 197,523 $ 191,705 $ 186,256 $ 172,353 $ 156,102 Tax-exempt 8,197 8,288 7,760 7,709 6,930 Investment securities: Taxable 8,644 8,590 8,886 9,087 9,417 Tax-exempt 13,821 13,947 14,279 16,070 17,033 Deposits with financial institutions 8,034 5,884 3,164 637 959 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 771 719 1,020 542 541 Total Interest Income 236,990 229,133 221,365 206,398 190,982 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 96,655 85,551 73,201 50,685 33,516 Federal funds purchased 1 — 123 1,297 808 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 827 797 979 848 541 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,431 6,896 6,815 7,064 4,932 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 3,013 2,506 2,412 2,385 2,229 Total Interest Expense 106,927 95,750 83,530 62,279 42,026 NET INTEREST INCOME 130,063 133,383 137,835 144,119 148,956 Provision for credit losses 1,500 2,000 — — — NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 128,563 131,383 137,835 144,119 148,956 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 7,690 7,975 7,813 7,359 7,097 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 8,187 7,394 7,397 7,862 7,501 Card payment fees 4,437 4,716 4,537 5,172 4,533 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 4,111 5,517 3,632 2,399 2,087 Derivative hedge fees 1,049 516 672 1,148 326 Other customer fees 237 384 742 517 362 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 3,202 1,761 2,096 1,288 1,515 Net realized gains (losses) on sales of available for sale securities (2,317 ) (1,650 ) (1,392 ) (1,571 ) 57 Other income (loss) (152 ) 1,229 822 823 672 Total Noninterest Income 26,444 27,842 26,319 24,997 24,150 NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 60,967 55,566 54,753 57,459 52,331 Net occupancy 9,089 6,837 6,674 7,259 6,638 Equipment 6,108 5,698 6,181 6,126 6,148 Marketing 2,647 2,369 1,102 1,309 3,157 Outside data processing fees 5,875 6,573 6,604 6,113 5,611 Printing and office supplies 402 333 434 383 390 Intangible asset amortization 2,182 2,182 2,182 2,197 2,303 FDIC assessments 7,557 2,981 2,740 1,396 2,295 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 1,743 677 916 (18 ) 197 Professional and other outside services 3,981 3,833 4,660 3,698 3,961 Other expenses 7,552 6,805 6,347 7,798 6,668 Total Noninterest Expenses 108,103 93,854 92,593 93,720 89,699 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 46,904 65,371 71,561 75,396 83,407 Income tax expense 4,425 9,005 10,699 11,317 12,647 NET INCOME 42,479 56,366 60,862 64,079 70,760 Preferred stock dividends 469 468 469 469 468 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 42,010 $ 55,898 $ 60,393 $ 63,610 $ 70,292 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.71 $ 0.95 $ 1.02 $ 1.07 $ 1.20 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.71 $ 0.94 $ 1.02 $ 1.07 $ 1.19 Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 59,556 59,503 59,448 59,441 59,384 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 0.92 % 1.24 % 1.34 % 1.42 % 1.59 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 7.89 10.38 11.29 12.21 14.36 Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity 12.75 16.54 18.04 19.82 24.21 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 93.62 93.36 93.38 93.35 93.66 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.64 1.67 1.80 1.82 1.86 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.10 0.66 0.06 0.01 0.12 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 11.58 11.87 11.78 11.56 10.98 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.64 5.55 5.36 5.06 4.73 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 2.48 2.26 1.97 1.48 1.01 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.16 3.29 3.39 3.58 3.72 Efficiency Ratio 63.26 53.91 52.21 51.72 48.60 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 25.06 $ 22.43 $ 23.34 $ 22.93 $ 21.45





LOANS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Commercial and industrial loans $ 3,670,948 $ 3,490,953 $ 3,531,395 $ 3,502,204 $ 3,437,126 Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers 263,414 233,838 230,003 219,598 241,793 Real estate loans: Construction 957,545 1,022,261 949,918 960,979 835,582 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 2,400,839 2,360,596 2,379,819 2,375,410 2,407,475 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 1,162,083 1,153,707 1,179,739 1,244,117 1,246,528 Residential 2,288,921 2,257,385 2,248,473 2,185,943 2,096,655 Home equity 617,571 609,352 614,366 621,354 630,632 Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 168,388 176,523 172,896 172,389 175,211 Public finance and other commercial loans 956,318 966,807 963,624 959,467 932,892 Loans 12,486,027 12,271,422 12,270,233 12,241,461 12,003,894 Allowance for credit losses - loans (204,934 ) (205,782 ) (221,147 ) (223,052 ) (223,277 ) NET LOANS $ 12,281,093 $ 12,065,640 $ 12,049,086 $ 12,018,409 $ 11,780,617





DEPOSITS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Demand deposits $ 7,965,862 $ 7,952,040 $ 8,045,455 $ 8,422,387 $ 8,448,797 Savings deposits 4,516,433 4,572,162 4,530,255 4,499,487 4,657,140 Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 1,408,985 1,280,607 1,160,303 1,040,379 742,539 Other certificates and time deposits 849,906 761,196 680,965 574,886 468,712 Brokered certificates of deposits 80,267 80,571 164,177 166,148 65,557 TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 14,821,453 $ 14,646,576 $ 14,581,155 $ 14,703,287 $ 14,382,745





ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - NON-GAAP (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - GAAP $ 42,010 $ 55,898 $ 60,393 $ 63,610 $ 70,292 $ 221,911 $ 220,683 Adjustments: PPP loan income (7 ) (8 ) (9 ) (25 ) (109 ) (49 ) (3,207 ) Acquisition-related expenses — — — — 413 — 16,531 Acquisition-related provision expense — — — — — — 16,755 Non-core expenses1 12,682 — — — — 12,682 — Tax on adjustments (3,088 ) 2 2 6 (75 ) (3,078 ) (7,376 ) Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - Non-GAAP $ 51,597 $ 55,892 $ 60,386 $ 63,591 $ 70,521 $ 231,466 $ 243,386 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 59,556 59,503 59,448 59,441 59,384 59,489 57,590 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - GAAP $ 0.71 $ 0.94 $ 1.02 $ 1.07 $ 1.19 $ 3.73 $ 3.81 Adjustments: PPP loan income — — — — (0.01 ) — (0.06 ) Acquisition-related expenses — — — — 0.01 — 0.28 Acquisition-related provision expense — — — — — — 0.30 Non-core expenses1 0.21 — — — — 0.21 — Tax on adjustments (0.05 ) — — — — (0.05 ) (0.13 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - Non-GAAP $ 0.87 $ 0.94 $ 1.02 $ 1.07 $ 1.19 $ 3.89 $ 4.20

1 - Non-core expenses include one-time charges consisting of $6.3 million from early retirement and severance costs, $4.3 million from the FDIC special assessment, and $2.1 million from a lease termination.

RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY - NON-GAAP (Dollars In Thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total Average Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 2,130,993 $ 2,154,232 $ 2,139,877 $ 2,083,125 $ 1,958,041 $ 2,127,262 $ 1,972,445 Less: Average Preferred Stock (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (18,875 ) Less: Average Intangible Assets, Net of Tax (734,007 ) (735,787 ) (737,489 ) (739,190 ) (741,632 ) (736,601 ) (699,803 ) Average Tangible Common Equity, Net of Tax (Non-GAAP) $ 1,371,861 $ 1,393,320 $ 1,377,263 $ 1,318,810 $ 1,191,284 $ 1,365,536 $ 1,253,767 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (GAAP) $ 42,010 $ 55,898 $ 60,393 $ 63,610 $ 70,292 $ 221,911 $ 220,683 Plus: Intangible Asset Amortization, Net of Tax 1,724 1,724 1,724 1,734 1,819 6,906 6,537 Tangible Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 43,734 $ 57,622 $ 62,117 $ 65,344 $ 72,111 $ 228,817 $ 227,220 Return on Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) 12.75 % 16.54 % 18.04 % 19.82 % 24.21 % 16.76 % 18.12 %

