Military Aircraft Communication Avionics Market Size Worth $35.0 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 4.05%: AMR

Military aircraft communication avionics Market

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Military Aircraft Communication Avionics Market generated $23.9 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $35.0 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The military aircraft communication avionics industry holds a great potential backed by an increase in defense budget expenditure across the globe and advancements in communication technologies, supporting military applications. Major countries such as the U.S., China, Russia, and the UK are extensively increasing their military research and development budgets to integrate novel technologies in their existing aircraft fleet and to increase operational efficiency. With maturing web 3.0 and gradual integration of web 4.0, comprehensive, secure, and efficient communication channel has become the need of the hour. The satellite communication (SATCOM) segment is expected to witness maximum growth potential during the forecast period as they provide security beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) communication capacities. For instance, in March 2020, the U.S. Space Force (USSF) launched the Advanced Extremely High-Frequency satellite (AEHF-6) to strengthen its military communication network.

Based on aircraft type, the combat aircraft contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the segments including special mission aircraft, tanker and transport aircraft, combat helicopters, and training aircraft and helicopters.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The Key players operating in the military aircraft communication avionics market are 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐨, 𝐀𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐲𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐀𝐄 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦, 𝐁𝐨𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐂𝐨𝐛𝐡𝐚𝐦 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐋𝟑𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐑𝐚𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩.

Increase in geopolitical conflicts worldwide, rise in defense budgets, and demand to modernize communication avionics of existing aircraft fleet drive the growth of the global military aircraft communication avionics market. However, the shortage in supply of electronics chips restrains the market growth. On the other hand, rise in investments in the semiconductor industry by governments and private companies present new opportunities in the coming years.

By aircraft type, the market is categorized into combat aircraft, special mission aircraft, tanker & transport aircraft, combat helicopters, and training aircraft & helicopters. Depending on the component, the military aircraft communication avionics market is fragmented into Antenna, Transponder, Receiver, Transmitter, and Display & Processors. The sales channel segment will include original equipment manufacturer (OEM), and aftermarket. The solution segment is divided into satellite communication (SATCOM), very high frequency & ultra-high frequency (VHF & UHF), and high frequency & medium frequency (HF & MF).

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By aircraft type, the combat aircraft segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By component, the antenna segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is expected to grow at lucrative growth rate during the forecast period (2021-2030).

By solution, the SATCOM segment leads the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on sales channel, the aftermarket segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around half of the global military aircraft communication avionics market, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The research also discusses the OEM segment.

