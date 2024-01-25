World premiere: Porsche takes the all-electric 2024 Macan to a new level

Porsche is launching its second all-electric model: the new Macan with powertrains of up to 470 kW (630 HP) delivers E-Performance on any terrain and a high level of day-to-day usability. Sports-car-like performance figures are matched by high-performance fast charging at up to 270 kW.

Two versions of the all-electric SUV celebrate their world premiere

Fully electric powertrains with up to 630 hp and 833 lb.-ft.

100 kWh battery and up to 270 kW charging performance

Porsche Driver Experience with new operating system and AR technology

High level of everyday practicality and a maximum towing capacity of up to 2,000 kilograms

Toronto/Singapore, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Toronto/Singapore. Ten years after its launch, the Porsche Macan is heading into its second model generation, now in all-electric form. Through its progressive, timeless design, characteristic Porsche performance, and high everyday practicality, the new Macan 4 and the new Macan Turbo aim to completely fulfill the requirements of Porsche customers choosing an SUV. “We are taking the Macan to a completely new level – with exceptional E-Performance, the new Driver Experience, and a very impressive design,” said Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG, on the occasion of the world premiere in Singapore.



“Our aim is to offer the sportiest model in its segment with the all-electric Macan,” says Jörg Kerner, Vice President Product Line Macan. Porsche exclusively uses the latest generation of permanently excited PSM electric motors on the front and rear axles to achieve excellent efficiency and enable optimum reproducibility of the power output.



The numbers alone indicate top-class E-Performance: In combination with Launch Control, the Macan 4 produces up to 300 kW (402 hp) of overboost power, while the Macan Turbo generates up to 470 kW (630 hp). A maximum torque of 479 and 833 lb-ft, respectively. This guarantees excellent driving performance. The Macan 4 accelerates from a standstill to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, while the Macan Turbo takes just 3.3 seconds. The two models achieve top speeds of 220 and 260 km/h, respectively.



New Premium Platform Electric with 800-volt architecture

The electric motors draw their energy from a lithium-ion battery in the underbody, with a gross capacity of 100 kWh, of which up to 95 kWh can be actively used. The HV battery is a central component of the newly developed Premium Platform Electric (PPE) with 800-volt architecture, used by Porsche for the first time in the new Macan.



The DC charging capability is up to 270 kW. The battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent within approximately 21 minutes at a compatible fast-charging station under ideal conditions. At 400-volt charging stations, a high-voltage switch in the battery enables bank charging by effectively splitting the 800-volt battery into two batteries, each with a nominal voltage of 400 volts. This enables particularly efficient charging without an additional HV booster, at up to 135 kW. AC charging at up to 11 kW is possible depending on the external charging hardware used.



Regenerative braking allows up to 240 kW of power to be recuperated via the electric motors while driving. The Integrated Power Box also contributes to the efficiency of the new Macan models, while also saving weight and space. The innovative and compact IPB combines three components – the on-board AC charger, the high-voltage heater and the DC/DC converter.



Sporty proportions and coupé-like lines

Thanks to the sharper proportions and Porsche Design DNA, the new Macan models look dynamic and dominant. “With the all-electric Macan, we are presenting the first Porsche that we are taking electric from an established product identity,” says Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche. “The new Macan is clearly recognizable by its brand identity as part of the Porsche product family. The classic Porsche proportions have been further developed and optimally adapted to the challenges of an electric vehicle. This has further heightened the sporty, modern, and dynamic appearance of the Macan. The design makes it clear: The Macan remains the sports car in its segment, even in electric form.”



The shallow pitch of the front hood and the strongly pronounced wings give the entry-level SUV, which is 4,784 mm long, 1,938 mm wide, and 1,622 mm high, a dynamic appearance even when stationary. The new Macan can be fitted with up to 22-inch wheels with staggered tire fitment. The wheelbase, which is 86 mm longer than the previous model (2,893 mm), is offset by short overhangs at the front and rear. The headlights are divided into two parts: the flat upper light unit with four-point daytime running lights is embedded in the wings and emphasizes the width of the car. The main headlight module with optional matrix LED technology is positioned slightly lower in the front end. The characteristic Porsche flyline forms a unit with the flat rear window. In combination with the frameless doors with characteristic side blades, the result is a sleek, sporty design. Strongly pronounced shoulders give the rear a muscular look. The Porsche logo now sits in the centre of the sculptural 3D light strip.



Active and passive aerodynamics for greater range

Porsche combines its design DNA with optimized aerodynamics. Thanks to the Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA) with active and passive elements and a drag coefficient of 0.25, the new Macan is one of the most streamlined SUVs on the market. The PAA system includes the adaptive rear spoiler, active cooling flaps on the front air intakes and flexible covers on the fully sealed underbody. Air curtains below the headlight module and the low-slung front end optimize the air flow. At the rear, lateral tear-off edges and the louvered diffuser ensure aerodynamic efficiency.



Two luggage compartments and increased interior space

The new Macan is a performance-oriented SUV with a high level of practicality for everyday use, high-quality equipment and spacious configuration. Electrification has led to increased luggage space in the Macan. Depending on the model and equipment fitted, the capacity behind the rear seat bench is up to 540 litres (cargo mode). In addition, there is the ‘frunk’, a second luggage compartment under the bonnet with a capacity of 84 litres. This amounts to 127 litres more than the previous model. If the rear seat backrest is folded down completely, the rear luggage compartment capacity increases to up to 1,348 litres. The maximum towing capacity of 2,000 kg rounds off the highly practical qualities of the new Macan.



Depending on the model and equipment fitted, the driver and front passenger now sit up to 28 mm lower than before, while the rear passengers sit up to 15 mm lower with increased legroom. The interior is unmistakably Porsche: the width of the cockpit is emphasised by an integrated black panel. The rising design of the centre console heightens the impression of a low and performance-focused position in the vehicle. At the same time, large windows give a light and airy feel to the interior space. In addition to the modern digital user interfaces, there are also select analogue control elements – for example, on the air vents and the air conditioning controls. An LED light strip is integrated into the thoughtfully designed trim strip of the cockpit and doors. It acts as both ambient lighting and a communication light. Depending on the situation, it provides information or warnings – such as for greetings, charging processes or in conjunction with the driver assistance systems. The equipment in the new Macan enables a high degree of customisation.



Porsche also aims to use more ecological materials in its cars. A proportion of such materials is used in selected parts in the interior of the all-electric Macan.



Driver experience: high computing power and connectivity

The Macan is equipped with the latest-generation display and operating concept with up to three screens, including the free-standing 12.6-inch, curved-design instrument cluster and the 10.9-inch central display. For the first time, the passenger can also view information, adjust settings on the infotainment system or stream video content while the car is being driven via their own optional 10.9-inch screen. For the first time, the Porsche Driver Experience also includes a head-up display with augmented reality technology. Virtual elements such as navigation arrows are visually integrated seamlessly into the real world. The image appears to the driver at a distance of 10 metres and corresponds to the size of an 87-inch display.



The new-generation infotainment system is based on Android Automotive OS. The standard Porsche Communication Management (PCM) in the new Macan takes computing performance to a new level. For example, the “Hey Porsche” voice assistant suggests routes, including charging stops, at lightning speed. In the new Porsche App Centre, passengers can directly access popular apps from third-party providers and install them directly in the new Macan.



First Macan with optional rear-axle steering and two-valve dampers

Porsche developed the Macan with a keen focus on quintessential Porsche driving dynamics and a characteristic steering feel. “Thanks to its particularly sporty seat position and low centre of gravity, as well as its impressive driving dynamics and steering precision, the new Macan delivers a real sports car feeling,” explains Product Line Vice President Jörg Kerner.



Both the Macan 4 and the Macan Turbo have all-wheel drive. The two electric motors are controlled via the power electronics in almost real time. The electronically controlled Porsche Traction Management (ePTM) operates around five times faster than a conventional all-wheel drive system and can respond to slip within 10 milliseconds. In addition, the all-wheel drive distribution is governed by the selected driving program. Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), an electronically controlled differential lock on the rear axle, also contributes to the traction, driving stability, and lateral dynamics of the Macan Turbo.



Both Macan models come equipped with air suspension and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) electronic damping control as standard. PASM now also features dampers with two-valve technology. The more expansive damper map results in a wider spectrum between comfort and performance, resulting in much more distinctive characteristics between the different drive programs.



For the first time, the Macan is available with optional rear-axle steering, with a maximum steering angle of five degrees. It enables a compact turning circle of 11.1 metres in urban traffic and when manoeuvring, while simultaneously enabling exceptional driving stability at higher speeds, ably assisted by the consistent and precise front-axle steering for which the brand is known.



Available to order now, with delivery in the second half of the year

Since 2014, Porsche has delivered more than 800,000 examples of the Macan worldwide. The new Macan will be produced at the Porsche Plant Leipzig. Canadian pricing for the Macan 4 starts at $99,300, while the Macan Turbo begins at $125,300. The new Macan can be ordered now, with the first deliveries expected to begin during the second half of the year. Transport Canada efficiency and range figures will be available closer to delivery date.





About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 70 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's more than 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 23 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.



At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.





Further information, as well as film and photo material, is available in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.de

Follow us: https://www.instagram.com/porschecanada | https://www.linkedin.com/company/porsche-cars-canada-ltd | https://www.porsche.com/canada/en/wechat | https://www.youtube.com/user/Porschefacebook.com/Porsche | https://www.pinterest.ca/porsche

For Porsche apps: https://www.porsche.com/usa/apps-and-entertainment/apps/



Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at https://presse.porsche.de/









Attachments

Patrick Saint-Pierre Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. +1-647-531-2992 patrick.saint-pierre@porsche.ca