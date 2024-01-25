The Bank of Bennington Expands Partnership with nCino to Include Consumer Lending

Community bank brings together lines of business from mortgage to consumer to harness benefits of a single platform

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, today announced that The Bank of Bennington (Bennington) has adopted nCino’s Consumer Banking Solution, expanding its established relationship with nCino and driving an omnichannel experience across the Bank’s personal banking and mortgage lending business.

After seeing efficiency gains in its mortgage operations as a result of its use of nCino’s Mortgage Suite, Bennington saw the value in utilizing a single platform across business lines and made the strategic decision to implement the nCino Consumer Banking Solution.

By combining nCino’s cloud-based solutions with Bennington’s commitment to its customers, the partnership serves to enhance the banking experience by offering a seamless and consistent journey, whether a customer is applying for a mortgage or a consumer loan, solidifying its stance as a technology-driven community bank.

“Our partnership with nCino has already yielded significant improvements in our mortgage operations,” said Shannon McLenithan, Senior Vice President of Retail Lending at The Bank of Bennington. “Expanding the relationship to include consumer lending was the best next step for us. We’re committed to providing the best possible experience for our customers, and with nCino’s platform, which spans multiple business lines, we can do just that.”

“Our partnership with The Bank of Bennington exemplifies our commitment to delivering transformative solutions to financial institutions of all sizes,” commented Will Cameron, Senior Vice President of Community and Regional Banking at nCino. “We’re proud to support the Bank as they continue to innovate and enhance their customer experience and look forward to our continued partnership.”

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, nCino helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernize and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,800 financial services providers globally. For more information, visit www.ncino.com .

About Bank of Bennington

The Bank of Bennington, founded in 1917, is a full-service mutual community bank headquartered in Bennington, VT with branches in Manchester, Bennington, Arlington and Rutland, VT. Known for its customer service, financial strength, and community involvement, the bank offers financial planning services and an array of deposit and loan products including checking, savings, certificates of deposit, retirement plans, and loan accounts for personal and commercial customers. Bauer Financial, an independent bank-rating service, has awarded The Bank of Bennington their 5-star ‘superior’ rating for over thirty consecutive years.