The Bank of Bennington Expands Partnership with nCino to Include Consumer Lending
Community bank brings together lines of business from mortgage to consumer to harness benefits of a single platform
WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, today announced that The Bank of Bennington (Bennington) has adopted nCino’s Consumer Banking Solution, expanding its established relationship with nCino and driving an omnichannel experience across the Bank’s personal banking and mortgage lending business.
After seeing efficiency gains in its mortgage operations as a result of its use of nCino’s Mortgage Suite, Bennington saw the value in utilizing a single platform across business lines and made the strategic decision to implement the nCino Consumer Banking Solution.
By combining nCino’s cloud-based solutions with Bennington’s commitment to its customers, the partnership serves to enhance the banking experience by offering a seamless and consistent journey, whether a customer is applying for a mortgage or a consumer loan, solidifying its stance as a technology-driven community bank.
“Our partnership with nCino has already yielded significant improvements in our mortgage operations,” said Shannon McLenithan, Senior Vice President of Retail Lending at The Bank of Bennington. “Expanding the relationship to include consumer lending was the best next step for us. We’re committed to providing the best possible experience for our customers, and with nCino’s platform, which spans multiple business lines, we can do just that.”
“Our partnership with The Bank of Bennington exemplifies our commitment to delivering transformative solutions to financial institutions of all sizes,” commented Will Cameron, Senior Vice President of Community and Regional Banking at nCino. “We’re proud to support the Bank as they continue to innovate and enhance their customer experience and look forward to our continued partnership.”
About nCino
nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, nCino helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernize and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,800 financial services providers globally. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.
About Bank of Bennington
The Bank of Bennington, founded in 1917, is a full-service mutual community bank headquartered in Bennington, VT with branches in Manchester, Bennington, Arlington and Rutland, VT. Known for its customer service, financial strength, and community involvement, the bank offers financial planning services and an array of deposit and loan products including checking, savings, certificates of deposit, retirement plans, and loan accounts for personal and commercial customers. Bauer Financial, an independent bank-rating service, has awarded The Bank of Bennington their 5-star ‘superior’ rating for over thirty consecutive years.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.