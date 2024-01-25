Dural Graft Market Is Projected To Reach A Value Of US$ 1,643.3 Million By 2034: Fact.MR Report

Innovation in Dural Graft to Minimize the Response of Inflammation After Surgery Creating Favorable Opportunity for Market Players

The global dural graft market is estimated at US$ 881.10 million in 2024, and it is projected to grow steadily with a 6.40% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 1,643.3 million by 2034.



The aging population worldwide has contributed to a significant increase in the incidences of age-related problems, especially those associated with the central nervous system. This has substantially surged the demand for dural grafts in the medicare industry as they offer critical solutions in addressing specific challenges related to neurosurgical procedures in older people.

Hospitals are witnessing a surge in patients requiring neurosurgical interventions, and this is one of the main reasons why they are the largest consumers of dural grafts. Hospitals use dural grafts as integral components in advanced neurosurgical procedures to address neurological disorders, including brain tumors, spinal stenosis, and traumatic brain injuries, particularly in an aging population.

Technological innovations in the medicare industry can be considered as one of the key drivers for the exponential expansion of the dural graft market. Medical practitioners are increasingly incorporating these innovations to enhance patient outcomes, reduce postoperative complications, and offer minimally invasive alternatives. This has further led to the escalation of market growth for dural grafts in the medicare industry all over the world.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 1,643.3 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.40% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 40 Tables No. of Figures 200 Figures

“Companies involved in the dural graft market must invest in developing dural grafts with enhanced biocompatibility and durability. This will ensure improved patient outcomes and reduce the risk of complications in the procedures," opines a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global dural graft market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.40% from 2024 to 2034.

The North American dural graft market is expected to record a modest CAGR of 5.70% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States holds a dominant share of 91.90% of the dural graft market in the North American region.

China dominates the global dural graft market in the East Asian region, valued at US$ 93 million in 2024.

The dural graft industry in the United States is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.60% from 2024 to 2034.

Based on the end-use category, the hospitals segment held a 56.80% market share in 2024.

The traumatic brain and spine injury segment dominates the dural graft market with a 50.80% share in 2024, based on the indication.



Competitive Landscape

The globalization of the medicare sector, particularly accelerated by the effects of the pandemic, has brought about a noticeable influx of new start-ups entering the dural graft market. The presence of start-ups creates opportunities for innovation in dural graft technology, materials, and manufacturing processes. As, hospitals, clinics, and research institutions heavily rely on well-established companies for a consistent and reliable supply of dural grafts.

Despite the influx of start-ups, the dominance of established companies poses challenges for new entrants, requiring them to differentiate themselves through unique offerings and competitive strategies. Companies like Cook Medical, Integra Lifesciences, Corporation, and B Braun Cousin Biotech hold a prominent position in the global dural graft market.

Country-wise Analysis

Why is the United States Leading the Dural graft Market in the North American Region?

"Robust Healthcare Infrastructure, Combined with a Significant Presence of Key Market Players, to Foster Market Expansion."

In 2024, the North American market reached a valuation of US$ 272 million, capturing a revenue share of 30.9%. It is anticipated to witness further growth at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% until 2034. Specifically, the United States' dural graft industry is valued at US$ 250 million in 2024, with an estimated CAGR of 5.6% expected through 2034.

The United States boasts a sophisticated healthcare system with robust diagnostic capabilities. The nation possesses a well-established network of healthcare facilities, laboratories, and diagnostic centers equipped with state-of-the-art technologies. This infrastructure facilitates neurological surgeries involving dural grafts. Moreover, the United States is home to key players in the neurosurgical and medical device industries, contributing to the advancement and innovation in this field.

