IBN Welcomes Seamus Byrne as Its Canadian Director of Business Development and Partnerships

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, is pleased to announce that Seamus Byrne, a highly accomplished business strategy professional based in New Brunswick, Canada, has joined IBN as its Canadian Director of Business Development and Partnerships. Byrne’s three decades of successful capital market experience in corporate development and investor relations, in both the private and public sectors, will be an asset to both IBN and its growing list of client partners.

"I look forward to working closely with Matt Ernst, Director of Corporate Sales, and the entire IBN team, especially since IBN was the driving force behind the marketing successes of several companies that I helped take public,” said Byrne. “I’m confident that I can add value to the IBN team. My intention is to leverage my network of contacts in various sectors of the capital markets plus form new business relationships that augment IBN’s reach and impact in North America."

Byrne previously led the development and operations of several different organizations and has raised over CAD$100 million, and driven market capitalizations for public companies worth more than CAD$2 billion. He has participated in financing and IPOs for numerous cannabis companies including The Green Organic Dutchman, Organigram, Emblem, Plus Products and Hemp Fusion. Byrne earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and international development studies from Dalhousie University.

“We are thrilled to have Seamus join the IBN team. He brings a wealth of insights and knowledge, as well as proven success throughout his career to IBN’s sales organization,” said Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations for IBN. “Seamus will be an integral part of our business development strategy in Canada as our Canadian Director of Business Development and Partnerships. We look forward in seeing him soon at IBN Events and conferences in Canada and North America.”

IBN covers and attends numerous events each year, engaging with the investment community and creating visibility for its client partners, all of which help fuel IBN’s continued growth.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients. Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full scale distribution to a growing social media audience ; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

