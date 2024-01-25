MENA Family/indoor Entertainment Centers Market Opportunities & Challenges in Latest Research Report for Business Growth

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “MENA Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market by Visitor Demographic, Facility Size, Revenue Source, Application, and Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027,”

The MENA family/indoor entertainment centers market was valued at $618.65 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,685.36 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Surge in per capita disposable income, availability of diversified gaming & entertainment options, and favorable youth demographics in the MENA region are the key factors that drive the growth of the MENA family indoor entertainment centers market. However, shift in preference of tech-savvy consumers toward home gaming & mobile devices, high initial cost of FECs, and increase in ticket prices majorly restrict the market growth.

On the contrary, continuous launch of new FECs supporting family activities and integration of food & beverage and games such as participatory play are anticipated to create significant opportunities for growth of the family/indoor entertainment centers market. Moreover, substantial rise in investments by malls to attract consumers and integration of augmented reality (AR) & virtual reality (VR) gaming zones in FECs are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of MENA Family/indoor Entertainment Centers Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, MENA Family/indoor Entertainment Centers Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

Dave & Buster’s

CEC Entertainment, Inc.

Kidzania

Funcity

SMAAASH Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Legoland

CAVU Designwerks Inc.

a Majid Al Futtaim Company (Magic Planet)

Landmark Group

Adventureland and Many More

The study includes MENA family/indoor entertainment centers market trends, MENA family entertainment centers market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The Egypt family/indoor entertainment centers market is expected to witness highest growth rate in the upcoming years, as the Government of Egypt has taken tremendous efforts in the recent years to provide solutions for problems related to foreign investments, and investors are now prominently seeking new projects in the country.

Furthermore, in 2017, Egypt passed a new investment law, which offers investors a range of incentives to include tax breaks and rebates to simplify procedures and guarantee encouragement of new investors internationally. Thus, such initiatives taken by government are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the family entertainment centers market in Middle East.

