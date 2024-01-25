PHILIPPINES, January 25 - Press Release

January 25, 2024 Constitutional amendments now being pushed through People's Initiative, threat to 'checks and balance' in gov't -- Bong Go In an ambush interview on Wednesday, January 24, after attending the 42nd anniversary celebration of the Lung Center of the Philippines, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his strong opposition to the ongoing People's Initiative, highlighting a united front from the Senate and raising concerns about the implications for the Filipino people and the country's democratic framework. Go elaborated on the unanimous decision by the Senate against the ongoing People's Initiative through a manifesto signed by all of the senators on Tuesday. "Unanimously, 24-0 pumirma po sa manifesto... lahat po ng senador ay tutol dito sa People's Initiative dahil alam naman natin na, I'm sure, na hindi po na-explain nang mabuti sa publiko yan kung ano yung napapaloob do'n sa pinapapirma sa kanila," said Go. The senator emphasized the importance of safeguarding the constitution and the Senate as an institution, to ensure there are 'checks and balances' in government. He added that any proposed amendment to the constitution must focus on the welfare of ordinary Filipino citizens and not for political gain of anyone. "Protect the constitution, the Senate as an institution, and our democracy. Protect the will of the people, protect the interest of the people," he asserted. "Unahin po natin ang interes ng ordinaryong mamamayang Pilipino. Hindi po ang pulitiko ang dapat na makikinabang dito. That has been my position at hindi po nagbago yan. Unahin po natin ang interes ng mga mahihirap nating kababayan." he added. The Senate manifesto emphasizes the risks associated with the current PI's proposal that the Senate and the House of Representatives vote jointly rather than separately as a constituent assembly on constitutional amendments. "Kung ang nakalagay doon is voting jointly na po ang gagawin, papano po yung checks and balances ng gobyerno," he questioned. Go also emphasized the critical yet equal roles of the Lower House and the Upper House which is the Senate in the legislative process of the Philippines. "Kaya nga po tayo may Lower House, kaya nga po mayroon tayong Senado para kapag ipinasa ang batas, o yung bill sa Lower House ay may magtse-check rin po sa Senado," he stated. "Kaya nga po mayroon tayong bicameral conference, nagpupulong po kung ano ang mga hindi napagkasunduan na mga provisions ay pwedeng pag-usapan," Go explained. This process ensures that both houses of Congress have an equal say in the final form of any legislation. "Eh kung jointly na po mawawalan po ng saysay ang Senado. Mawawalan po ng karapatan ang Senado. Mawawalan po ng boses ang Pilipino," he asserted. According to Go, such a change would undermine the Senate's role and ability to represent the Filipino people. He further stressed the nationwide mandate that senators carry. "Kami po ay ibinoto ng buong Pilipinas, nationwide po 'yan. Kami po ay boses ng buong Pilipinas," he remarked. "Kung voting jointly na po, magiging outnumbered na po kami. Mawawalan po ng saysay ang Senado. Buburahin po ang Senado kapag ganun po ang mangyayari at mawawalan po ng saysay ang demokrasya," Go added. Go also welcomed the proposal of holding a Senate probe on alleged bribery conducted to gain signatures from voters for the People's Initiative and said he would be willing to participate. "Papakinggan natin nang mabuti ang totoong nangyari. Kung may pinapirma at sinuhulan, that's another story. Hindi po yan will ng Filipino people. Kapag sinuhulan mo may violation na po yan, bribery po yan at hindi na po yan free will of the Filipino people," he said. "Dapat po 'pag pinapirma yung talagang naiintindihan po ng Pilipino kung ano ang pinapirmahan sa kanila. Dapat po ay maintindihan nila kung ano ang nakalagay doon," added the senator. Go supported calls for a thorough investigation into the reports of bribery and coercion related to the People's Initiative. "Dapat malaman kung mayro'ng suhulan na nangyari o free will ba ito ng Pilipino na pumirma po sila. Eh kung free will po walang problema at kung totoong naintindihan po nila ang kanilang pinirmahan," he explained. "And panawagan ko let's protect the constitution, we must protect the constitution," concluded Go.