ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results; Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $17.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $19.9 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $31.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.46 for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $0.51 for the third quarter of 2023 and $0.79 for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net income available to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share from the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a $2.1 million FDIC special assessment recognized during the fourth quarter of 2023, a $1.2 million increase in the provision for credit losses and a $0.5 million decrease in net interest income, partially offset by a $1.0 million decrease in income tax expense and a $0.6 million increase in noninterest income.  The decrease in net income available to common stockholders from the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a $16.2 million decrease in net interest income, a $4.5 million increase in noninterest expenses, which included the $2.1 million FDIC special assessment, partially offset by a $6.1 million decrease in income tax expense, a $0.7 million increase in noninterest income and a $0.6 million decrease in the provision for credit losses. Full-year 2023 net income available to common stockholders was $81.0 million, compared to $119.2 million for 2022. Diluted earnings per share for the full-year 2023 was $2.07, compared with $3.01 for 2022.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.50 (excluding the FDIC special assessment) for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $0.51 for the third quarter of 2023 and $0.79 for the fourth quarter of 2022. Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) as a percent of average assets was 1.24% (excluding the FDIC special assessment), 1.24% and 2.02% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “While 2023 was marked by significant challenges in the banking industry, I’m proud to report that with the strength of our balance sheet, our culture and the commitment to our clients, we were able to stay the course and continue on the path that has made ConnectOne a success since our inception nearly twenty years ago. Earnings, without a doubt, were challenged by the Fed’s unprecedented tightening, causing net interest margins to contract materially. Yet, we were able to increase our tangible book value per share in 2023 by more than 6%, build capital, maintain solid credit quality with best-in-class efficiency, attract new talent to the organization, and continue our investment in technology initiatives.  At ConnectOne, we ran counter to industry trends, and remained steadfast to our strategy of building relationship-focused business, rewarding our lending and support teams, and organically and opportunistically building our geographic reach. This philosophy positions us to outperform in 2024 and beyond.”

“Reflecting our long-standing focus on relationship-based lending, we had solid sequential C&I loan growth of 6.8% during the fourth quarter and stabilized noninterest-bearing demand deposits.  We remain disciplined, maintaining our sound approach to both credit as well as spreads and, given the market, currently anticipate continued gradual growth in 2024.” Mr. Sorrentino added, “Trends for net interest margin, which compressed by 5 basis points sequentially during the fourth quarter, seem to be stabilizing. We’re seeing a flattening of deposit costs and anticipate that the margin will widen as the Fed eases its interest rate stance.”

“Dating back to year-end 2021, prior to the Fed tightening, our tangible book value has increased by $3.02, or more than 15%,” Mr. Sorrentino commented. “Additionally, while ConnectOne’s efficiency ratio has been impacted by compressing margins, our annualized expenses remain below 1.5% of average assets, placing us in the top tier of efficiency among banks.”

Mr. Sorrentino concluded, “Looking ahead, we have the financial strength, balance sheet, and talent to support our approach and enter 2024 confident in our ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities to enhance ConnectOne’s valuable franchise.”  

Dividend Declarations

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock and declared a cash dividend on its outstanding preferred stock.

A cash dividend on common stock of $0.17 will be paid on March 1, 2024, to common stockholders of record on February 15, 2024. A dividend of $0.328125 per depositary share, representing a 1/40th interest in the Company’s 5.25% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, will also be paid on March 1, 2024 to preferred stockholders of record on February 15, 2024.

Operating Results

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $62.6 million, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 0.9%, from the third quarter of 2023 due to a 5 basis-point contraction in the net interest margin to 2.71% from 2.76%, partially offset by an $82.7 million, or 0.9%, increase in average interest-earning assets. The net interest margin contraction was due to a 22 basis-point increase in the average cost of deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand, to 3.14%, and was partially offset by an 18 basis-point increase in the loan portfolio yield to 5.81%. The increase in average interest-earning assets from the third quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to a $99.0 million increase in average loans, partially offset by a decrease in average cash and cash equivalents of $24.0 million.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by $16.1 million, or 20.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022 resulted primarily from a 77 basis-point decrease in the net interest margin to 2.71% from 3.48%, partially offset by an increase in interest-earning assets of $0.2 billion. The contraction of the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to a 168 basis-point increase in the average costs of deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a 61 basis-point increase in the loan portfolio yield.

Noninterest income was $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Included in noninterest income were net gains (losses) on equity securities of $0.6 million, $(0.3) million, and $(0.1) million for the fourth quarter of 2023, third quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022, respectively. Excluding the equity securities gains (losses), adjusted noninterest income was $3.6 million, $3.8 million and $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, third quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022, respectively. The $0.2 million decrease in adjusted noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 when compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a decrease in net gains on loans held-for-sale of $0.2 million. The net gains on loans held-for-sale consisted primarily of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans. The $0.1 million increase in adjusted noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an increase in net gains on loans held-for-sale, primarily SBA, of $0.3 million and an increase in BOLI of $0.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in deposit, loan, and other income of $0.3 million.

Noninterest expenses totaled $37.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, $35.8 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $33.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Included in noninterest expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 was a $2.1 million FDIC special assessment. Excluding the assessment, adjusted noninterest expenses totaled $35.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted noninterest expenses were flat from the third quarter of 2023. The following components made up the change between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2023: an increase of $0.7 million in information technology and communication, offset by decreases in professional and consulting of $0.3 million, marketing and advertising of $0.2 million and salaries and employee benefits of $0.2 million. The increase in adjusted noninterest expenses of $2.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to increases in information technology and communications of $1.5 million, FDIC insurance of $1.0 million, salaries and employee benefits of $0.3 million, and other expenses of $0.3 million, partially offset by decreases in professional and consulting of $0.6 million and marketing and advertising of $0.1 million. The increase in information technology and communications when compared to the third quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022 is primarily attributable to additional investments in technology, equipment, and software.

Income tax expense was $6.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The effective tax rates for the fourth quarter of 2023, third quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022 were 24.4%, 25.2% and 27.5%, respectively.  The decrease in the effective tax rate when compared to the third quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022 is largely attributable to lower taxable income.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses was $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in the provision for credit losses between the third and fourth quarter of 2023 primarily reflected loan growth.

During the current quarter the Company charged-off $3.9 million of previously-reserved-for taxi medallion loans. The taxi charge-off had no impact on credit loss provisioning or earnings, it increased the annualized quarterly charge-off rate and reduced nonaccrual loans. Total nonperforming assets, which include nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, were $52.5 million as of December 31, 2023, $56.1 million as of September 30, 2023 and $44.7 million as of December 31, 2022. Nonaccrual loans were $52.5 million as of December 31, 2023, $56.1 million as of September 30, 2023 and $44.5 million as of December 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.53% as of December 31, 2023, 0.58% as of September 30, 2023 and 0.46% as of December 31, 2022. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.63%, 0.69% and 0.55%, as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The annualized net loan charge-offs ratio was 0.43% (0.24%, excluding the above-mentioned taxi charge-off) for the fourth quarter of 2023, 0.12% for the third quarter of 2023 and 0.23% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses represented 0.98%, 1.08%, and 1.12% of loans receivable as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 156.1% as of December 31, 2023, 157.4% as of September 30, 2023 and 203.6% as of December 31, 2022. Criticized and Classified loans as a percentage of total loans decreased to 1.35% as of December 31, 2023 from 1.44% as of September 30, 2023, and 2.25% as of December 31, 2022.

Selected Balance Sheet Items

The Company’s total assets were $9.856 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $211 million from December 31, 2022.  The increase in total assets was primarily due to an increase in loans receivable of $245 million, partially offset by decreases in interest-bearing deposits with banks of $25 million and investment securities of $18 million. Loans receivable was $8.345 billion as of December 31, 2023 and $8.100 billion as of December 31, 2022. Total deposits were $7.536 billion, an increase of $180 million from December 31, 2022.

The Company’s total stockholders’ equity was $1.217 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $38 million from December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in retained earnings of $55 million, partially offset by an increase in treasury stock of $17 million. As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 9.25% and $23.14, respectively, increases from 9.04% and $21.71, respectively, as of December 31, 2022. Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $214.2 million as of December 31, 2023, and $215.7 million as of December 31, 2022.

Share Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 102,200 shares of common stock at an average price of $21.17, leaving 923,488 shares authorized for repurchase under the current Board approved repurchase program. The Company may repurchase shares from time-to-time in the open market, in privately negotiated stock purchases or pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable federal securities laws. The share repurchase plan does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and the plan may be modified or suspended at any time at the Company's discretion. 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP measures. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on January 25, 2024 to review the Company's financial performance and operating results. The conference call dial-in number is 1-646-307-1583, access code 9727224. Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the "Investor Relations" link on the Company's website https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 25, 2024 and ending on Thursday, February 1, 2024 by dialing 1-647-362-9199, access code 9727224. An online archive of the webcast will be available following the completion of the conference call at https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., is a modern financial services company that operates, through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank, and the Bank’s fintech subsidiary, BoeFly, Inc. ConnectOne Bank is a high-performing commercial bank offering a full suite of banking & lending products and services that focus on small to middle-market businesses. BoeFly, Inc. is a fintech marketplace that connects borrowers in the franchise space with funding solutions through a network of partner banks. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "CNOB," and information about ConnectOne may be found at https://www.connectonebank.com.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Item 1A – Risk Factors of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as supplemented by the Company’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area, changes in accounting principles and guidelines and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its employees and operations, and its customers. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:
William S. Burns
Senior Executive Vice President & CFO
201.816.4474: bburns@cnob.com

Media Contact:
Shannan Weeks 
MWW 
732.299.7890: sweeks@mww.com 


CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.  AND SUBSIDIARIES      
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION    
(in thousands)      
       
  December 31,   December 31,
  2023
   2022
  (unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 61,421     $ 61,629  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   181,293       206,686  
Cash and cash equivalents   242,714       268,315  
       
Investment securities   617,162       634,884  
Equity securities   18,564       15,811  
       
Loans held-for-sale   -       13,772  
       
Loans receivable   8,345,145       8,099,689  
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans   81,974       90,513  
Net loans receivable   8,263,171       8,009,176  
       
Investment in restricted stock, at cost   51,457       46,604  
Bank premises and equipment, net   30,779       27,800  
Accrued interest receivable   49,108       46,062  
Bank owned life insurance   237,644       231,328  
Right of use operating lease assets   12,007       10,179  
Other real estate owned   -       264  
Goodwill   208,372       208,372  
Core deposit intangibles   5,874       7,312  
Other assets   118,751       125,069  
Total assets $ 9,855,603     $ 9,644,948  
       
LIABILITIES      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,259,364     $ 1,501,614  
Interest-bearing   6,276,838       5,855,008  
Total deposits   7,536,202       7,356,622  
Borrowings   933,579       857,622  
Subordinated debentures, net   79,439       153,255  
Operating lease liabilities   13,171       11,397  
Other liabilities   76,592       87,301  
Total liabilities   8,638,983       8,466,197  
       
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES      
       
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Preferred stock   110,927       110,927  
Common stock   586,946       586,946  
Additional paid-in capital   33,182       30,126  
Retained earnings   590,970       535,915  
Treasury stock   (70,296 )     (52,799 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (35,109 )     (32,364 )
Total stockholders' equity   1,216,620       1,178,751  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,855,603     $ 9,644,948  
       


CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES              
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME              
(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)              
               
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  12/31/23   12/31/22   12/31/23   12/31/22
Interest income              
Interest and fees on loans $ 120,636   $ 104,952     $ 453,992     $ 352,993  
Interest and dividends on investment securities:              
Taxable   4,280     4,225       16,666       12,712  
Tax-exempt   1,166     1,185       4,641       3,893  
Dividends   912     712       3,662       1,655  
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   1,963     1,395       11,104       2,493  
Total interest income   128,957     112,469       490,065       373,746  
Interest expense              
Deposits   59,332     26,543       206,176       50,561  
Borrowings   7,803     7,917       28,783       21,066  
Total interest expense   67,135     34,460       234,959       71,627  
               
Net interest income   61,822     78,009       255,106       302,119  
Provision for credit losses   2,700     3,300       8,200       17,750  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   59,122     74,709       246,906       284,369  
               
Noninterest income              
Deposit, loan and other income   1,545     1,894       6,098       7,472  
Income on bank owned life insurance   1,635     1,528       6,316       5,597  
Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale   472     176       1,704       1,695  
Net losses on equity securities   557     (90 )     (117 )     (1,521 )
Total noninterest income   4,209     3,508       14,001       13,243  
               
Noninterest expenses              
Salaries and employee benefits   22,010     21,676       88,223       80,717  
Occupancy and equipment   2,708     2,603       10,884       9,865  
FDIC insurance   3,900     830       8,365       2,881  
Professional and consulting   1,587     2,157       7,547       8,053  
Marketing and advertising   323     454       1,965       1,692  
Information technology and communications   4,148     2,694       14,340       11,108  
Amortization of core deposit intangible   348     409       1,438       1,685  
Increase in value of acquisition price   -     -       -       1,516  
Other expenses   2,821     2,489       11,187       8,871  
Total noninterest expenses   37,845     33,312       143,949       126,388  
               
Income before income tax expense   25,486     44,905       116,958       171,224  
Income tax expense   6,213     12,348       29,955       46,013  
Net income   19,273     32,557       87,003       125,211  
Preferred dividends   1,509     1,509       6,036       6,036  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 17,764   $ 31,048     $ 80,967     $ 119,175  
               
Earnings per common share:              
Basic $ 0.46   $ 0.79     $ 2.08     $ 3.03  
Diluted   0.46     0.79       2.07       3.01  


ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.
                   
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.                  
SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES                  
                   
  As of
  Dec. 31,   Sep. 30,   Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,
  2023
   2023
   2023
   2023
   2022
Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands)
Total assets $ 9,855,603     $ 9,678,885     $ 9,723,963     $ 9,960,467     $ 9,644,948  
Loans receivable:                  
Commercial $ 1,564,768     $ 1,464,479     $ 1,462,245     $ 1,403,865     $ 1,455,316  
Commercial real estate   3,342,603       3,288,704       3,237,559       3,245,990       3,170,760  
Multifamily   2,566,904       2,559,927       2,604,230       2,600,251       2,641,886  
Commercial construction   620,496       622,748       596,362       630,469       574,139  
Residential   256,041       251,416       254,405       259,166       264,748  
Consumer   1,029       936       1,416       1,435       2,312  
Gross loans   8,351,841       8,188,210       8,156,217       8,141,176       8,109,161  
Net deferred loan fees   (6,696 )     (7,101 )     (7,677 )     (9,057 )     (9,472 )
Loans receivable   8,345,145       8,181,109       8,148,540       8,132,119       8,099,689  
Loans held-for-sale   -       -       1,089       11,197       13,772  
Total loans $ 8,345,145     $ 8,181,109     $ 8,149,629     $ 8,143,316     $ 8,113,461  
                   
Investment and equity securities $ 635,726     $ 599,544     $ 630,769     $ 647,026     $ 650,695  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   214,246       214,594       214,941       215,312       215,684  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,259,364     $ 1,224,125     $ 1,356,293     $ 1,345,265     $ 1,501,614  
Time deposits   2,531,371       2,522,210       2,621,148       2,706,662       2,394,190  
Other interest-bearing deposits   3,745,467       3,692,160       3,560,856       3,701,249       3,460,818  
Total deposits $ 7,536,202     $ 7,438,495     $ 7,538,297     $ 7,753,176     $ 7,356,622  
                   
Borrowings $ 933,579     $ 887,590     $ 827,601     $ 852,611     $ 857,622  
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs)   79,439       79,313       79,187       79,060       153,255  
Total stockholders' equity   1,216,620       1,188,154       1,199,397       1,190,970       1,178,751  
                   
Quarterly Average Balances                  
Total assets $ 9,690,746     $ 9,625,625     $ 9,765,582     $ 9,700,530     $ 9,490,477  
Loans receivable:                  
Commercial (including PPP loans) $ 1,510,634     $ 1,471,006     $ 1,427,153     $ 1,442,180     $ 1,456,247  
Commercial real estate (including multifamily)   5,874,854       5,821,794       5,847,147       5,813,388       5,758,594  
Commercial construction   630,468       625,640       611,492       606,214       558,086  
Residential   253,200       253,114       256,924       261,560       261,969  
Consumer   6,006       4,972       6,733       3,894       4,630  
Gross loans   8,275,162       8,176,526       8,149,449       8,127,236       8,039,526  
Unearned net origination fees   (6,894 )     (7,387 )     (8,591 )     (9,664 )     (9,666 )
Loans receivable   8,268,268       8,169,139       8,140,858       8,117,572       8,029,860  
Loans held-for-sale   31       171       8,516       13,463       7,933  
Total loans $ 8,268,299     $ 8,169,310     $ 8,149,374     $ 8,131,035     $ 8,037,793  
                   
Investment and equity securities $ 602,287     $ 628,429     $ 642,915     $ 649,744     $ 650,479  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   214,472       214,822       215,182       215,556       215,951  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,248,132     $ 1,275,325     $ 1,347,268     $ 1,451,654     $ 1,610,044  
Time deposits   2,495,091       2,606,122       2,658,673       2,357,332       2,035,362  
Other interest-bearing deposits   3,747,093       3,723,561       3,640,939       3,565,904       3,558,881  
Total deposits $ 7,490,316     $ 7,605,008     $ 7,646,880     $ 7,374,890     $ 7,204,287  
                   
Borrowings $ 823,123     $ 651,112     $ 756,303     $ 941,266     $ 913,960  
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs)   79,356       79,230       79,104       103,637       153,205  
Total stockholders' equity   1,198,389       1,202,647       1,197,043       1,191,216       1,165,588  
                   
  Three Months Ended
  Dec. 31,   Sep. 30,   Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,
  2023
   2023
   2023
   2023
   2022
  (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Net interest income $ 61,822     $ 62,357     $ 63,843     $ 67,084     $ 78,009  
Provision for credit losses   2,700       1,500       3,000       1,000       3,300  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   59,122       60,857       60,843       66,084       74,709  
Noninterest income                  
Deposit, loan and other income   1,545       1,605       1,545       1,403       1,894  
Income on bank owned life insurance   1,635       1,597       1,553       1,531       1,528  
Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale   472       633       550       49       176  
Net gains (losses) on equity securities   557       (273 )     (210 )     (191 )     (90 )
Total noninterest income   4,209       3,562       3,438       2,792       3,508  
Noninterest expenses                  
Salaries and employee benefits   22,010       22,251       21,726       22,236       21,676  
Occupancy and equipment   2,708       2,738       2,677       2,761       2,603  
FDIC insurance   1,800       1,800       1,715       950       830  
Professional and consulting   1,587       1,834       1,932       2,194       2,157  
Marketing and advertising   323       554       556       532       454  
Information technology and communications   4,148       3,487       3,644       3,061       2,694  
Amortization of core deposit intangible   348       347       371       372       409  
Other expenses   2,821       2,773       2,829       2,764       2,489  
Total noninterest expenses (excluding FDIC special assessment)   35,745       35,784       35,450       34,870       33,312  
                   
FDIC special assessment   2,100       -       -       -       -  
Total noninterest expenses   37,845       35,784       35,450       34,870       33,312  
                   
Income before income tax expense   25,486       28,635       28,831       34,006       44,905  
Income tax expense   6,213       7,228       7,437       9,077       12,348  
Net income   19,273       21,407       21,394       24,929       32,557  
Preferred dividends   1,509       1,509       1,509       1,509       1,509  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 17,764     $ 19,898     $ 19,885     $ 23,420     $ 31,048  
                   
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   38,651,391       38,829,681       39,016,839       39,300,733       39,378,137  
Diluted EPS $ 0.46     $ 0.51     $ 0.51     $ 0.59     $ 0.79  
                   
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings to Pre-tax and Pre-provision Net Revenue                
Net income $ 19,273     $ 21,407     $ 21,394     $ 24,929     $ 32,557  
Income tax expense   6,213       7,228       7,437       9,077       12,348  
Provision for credit losses   2,700       1,500       3,000       1,000       3,300  
Pre-tax and pre-provision net revenue $ 28,186     $ 30,135     $ 31,831     $ 35,006     $ 48,205  
                   
Return on Assets Measures                  
Average assets $ 9,690,746     $ 9,625,625     $ 9,765,582     $ 9,700,530     $ 9,490,477  
Return on avg. assets   0.79 %     0.88 %     0.88 %     1.04 %     1.36 %
Return on avg. assets (pre-tax and pre-provision)   1.15       1.24       1.31       1.46       2.02  
                   
  Three Months Ended
  Dec. 31,   Sep. 30,   Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,
   2023    2023    2023    2023    2022
Return on Equity Measures (dollars in thousands)
Average stockholders' equity $ 1,198,389     $ 1,202,647     $ 1,197,043     $ 1,191,216     $ 1,165,588  
Less: average preferred stock   (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )
Average common equity $ 1,087,462     $ 1,091,720     $ 1,086,116     $ 1,080,289     $ 1,054,661  
Less: average intangible assets   (214,472 )     (214,822 )     (215,182 )     (215,556 )     (215,951 )
Average tangible common equity $ 872,990     $ 876,898     $ 870,934     $ 864,733     $ 838,710  
                   
Return on avg. common equity (GAAP)   6.48 %     7.23 %     7.34 %     8.79 %     11.68 %
Return on avg. tangible common equity ("TCE") (non-GAAP)(1)   8.18       9.11       9.28       11.11       14.82  
Return on avg. tangible common equity (pre-tax and pre-provision)   12.92       13.74       14.78       16.54       22.94  
                   
Efficiency Measures                  
Total noninterest expenses $ 37,845     $ 35,784     $ 35,450     $ 34,870     $ 33,312  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   (348 )     (347 )     (371 )     (372 )     (409 )
FDIC special assessment   (2,100 )     -       -       -       -  
Operating noninterest expense $ 35,397     $ 35,437     $ 35,079     $ 34,498     $ 32,903  
                   
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 62,627     $ 63,208     $ 64,627     $ 67,828     $ 78,773  
Noninterest income   4,209       3,562       3,438       2,792       3,508  
Net losses on equity securities   (557 )     273       210       191       90  
Operating revenue $ 66,279     $ 67,043     $ 68,275     $ 70,811     $ 82,371  
                   
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(2)   53.4 %     52.9 %     51.4 %     48.7 %     39.9 %
                   
Net Interest Margin                  
Average interest-earning assets $ 9,172,165     $ 9,089,431     $ 9,228,079     $ 9,174,167     $ 8,972,063  
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)   62,627       63,208       64,627       67,828       78,773  
Net interest margin (GAAP)   2.71 %     2.76 %     2.81 %     3.00 %     3.48 %
                   
(1)Earnings available to common stockholders excluding amortization of intangible assets divided by average tangible common equity.    
(2)Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue.                  
                   
  As of
  Dec. 31,   Sep. 30,   Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,
   2023    2023    2023    2023    2022
Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Stockholders equity $ 1,216,620     $ 1,188,154     $ 1,199,397     $ 1,190,970     $ 1,178,751  
Less: preferred stock   (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )
Common equity $ 1,105,693     $ 1,077,227     $ 1,088,470     $ 1,080,043     $ 1,067,824  
Less: intangible assets   (214,246 )     (214,594 )     (214,941 )     (215,312 )     (215,684 )
Tangible common equity $ 891,447     $ 862,633     $ 873,529     $ 864,731     $ 852,140  
                   
Total assets $ 9,855,603     $ 9,678,885     $ 9,723,963     $ 9,960,467     $ 9,644,948  
Less: intangible assets   (214,246 )     (214,594 )     (214,941 )     (215,312 )     (215,684 )
Tangible assets $ 9,641,357     $ 9,464,291     $ 9,509,022     $ 9,745,155     $ 9,429,264  
                   
Common shares outstanding   38,519,770       38,621,970       38,966,652       39,179,051       39,243,123  
                   
Common equity ratio (GAAP)   11.22 %     11.13 %     11.19 %     10.84 %     11.07 %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(3)   9.25       9.11       9.19       8.87       9.04  
                   
Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp):                  
Leverage ratio   10.86 %     10.86 %     10.62 %     10.60 %     10.68 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio   10.62       10.64       10.55       10.55       10.30  
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio   11.95       11.98       11.90       11.92       11.66  
Risk-based total capital ratio   13.77       13.90       13.83       13.85       14.45  
                   
Regulatory capital ratios (Bank):                  
Leverage ratio   11.20 %     11.23 %     10.95 %     10.62 %     10.64 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio   12.31       12.38       12.26       11.92       11.60  
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio   12.31       12.38       12.26       11.92       11.60  
Risk-based total capital ratio   13.28       13.43       13.33       13.27       13.02  
                   
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 28.70     $ 27.89     $ 27.93     $ 27.57     $ 27.21  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(4)   23.14       22.34       22.42       22.07       21.71  
                   
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries):                  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):                  
Charge-offs $ 8,960     $ 2,487     $ 1,118     $ 4,484     $ 4,456  
Recoveries   -       (8 )     (76 )     (1 )     -  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 8,960     $ 2,479     $ 1,042     $ 4,483     $ 4,456  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans receivable (annualized)   0.43 %     0.12 %     0.05 %     0.22 %     0.23 %
                   
Asset Quality                  
Nonaccrual loans $ 52,524     $ 56,059     $ 51,496     $ 47,667     $ 44,454  
Other real estate owned   -       -       -       -       264  
Nonperforming assets $ 52,524     $ 56,059     $ 51,496     $ 47,667     $ 44,718  
                   
Allowance for credit losses - loans ("ACL") $ 81,974     $ 88,230     $ 89,205     $ 87,002     $ 90,513  
Loans receivable   8,345,145       8,181,109       8,148,540       8,132,119       8,099,689  
                   
Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable   0.63 %     0.69 %     0.63 %     0.59 %     0.55 %
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets   0.53       0.58       0.53       0.48       0.46  
ACL as a % of loans receivable   0.98       1.08       1.09       1.07       1.12  
ACL as a % of nonaccrual loans   156.1       157.4       173.2       182.5       203.6  
                   
(3)Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets                  
(4)Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end                


CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.                            
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS                            
(dollars in thousands)                            
                             
  For the Quarter Ended  
  December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022  
  Average         Average         Average      
Interest-earning assets: Balance Interest Rate(7)   Balance Interest Rate(7)   Balance Interest Rate(7)
Investment securities(1) (2) $ 723,433   $ 5,757   3.16 %   $ 723,408   $ 5,566   3.05 %   $ 743,917   $ 5,725   3.05 %
Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale(2) (3) (4)   8,268,299     121,130   5.81       8,169,310     115,954   5.63       8,037,793     105,402   5.20  
Federal funds sold and interest-                            
bearing deposits with banks   134,168     1,963   5.80       158,155     2,110   5.29       142,489     1,394   3.88  
Restricted investment in bank stock   46,265     912   7.82       38,558     907   9.33       47,864     712   5.90  
Total interest-earning assets $ 9,172,165     129,762   5.61     $ 9,089,431     124,537   5.44       8,972,063     113,233   5.01  
Allowance for loan losses   (88,861 )           (89,966 )           (91,621 )      
Noninterest-earning assets   607,442             626,160             610,035        
Total assets $ 9,690,746           $ 9,625,625           $ 9,490,477        
                             
Interest-bearing liabilities:                            
Time deposits   2,495,091     26,486   4.21       2,606,122     25,437   3.87     $ 2,035,362     11,601   2.26  
Other interest-bearing deposits   3,747,093     32,846   3.48       3,723,561     30,606   3.26       3,558,881     14,942   1.67  
Total interest-bearing deposits   6,242,184     59,332   3.77       6,329,683     56,043   3.51       5,594,243     26,543   1.88  
                             
Borrowings   823,123     6,467   3.12       651,112     3,950   2.41       913,960     5,665   2.46  
Subordinated debentures, net   79,356     1,313   6.56       79,230     1,312   6.57       153,205     2,217   5.74  
Finance lease   1,546     23   5.90       1,603     24   5.94       1,760     35   7.89  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   7,146,209     67,135   3.73       7,061,628     61,329   3.45       6,663,168     34,460   2.05  
                             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   1,248,132             1,275,325             1,610,044        
Other liabilities   98,016             86,025             51,677        
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   1,346,148             1,361,350             1,661,721        
Stockholders' equity   1,198,389             1,202,647             1,165,588        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,690,746           $ 9,625,625           $ 9,490,477        
                             
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)     62,627             63,208             78,773      
Net interest spread(5)     1.89 %       1.99 %       2.96 %
                             
Net interest margin(6)     2.71 %       2.76 %       3.48 %
                             
Tax equivalent adjustment     (805 )           (851 )           (764 )    
Net interest income   $ 61,822           $ 62,357           $ 78,009      
                             
(1)Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.                          
(2)Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using 21% federal tax rate.                    
(3)Includes loan fee income.                            
(4)Loans include nonaccrual loans.                            
(5)Represents difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing            
liabilities and is presented on a tax equivalent basis.                          
(6)Represents net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average total interest-earning assets.              
(7)Rates are annualized.                            

 


