Valley National Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the fourth quarter 2023 of $71.6 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, as compared to the fourth quarter 2022 net income of $177.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, and net income of $141.3 million, or $0.27 per diluted common share, for the third quarter 2023. Excluding all non-core items, our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $116.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2023, $182.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2022, and $136.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted common share, for the third quarter 2023. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our adjusted net income in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.

Key Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter 2023:

  • Loan Portfolio: Loan growth in most categories remained at modest levels during the fourth quarter 2023 due to the ongoing impact of elevated market interest rates and other factors. Total loans increased $112.8 million, or 1.0 percent on an annualized basis, to $50.2 billion at December 31, 2023 from September 30, 2023, mainly as a result of well-controlled organic loan growth in the commercial real estate and consumer loan categories. Annualized loan growth totaled 7.0 percent for the year ended December 31, 2023. See the "Loans" section below for more details.
  • Allowance and Provision for Credit Losses for Loans: The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $465.6 million and $462.3 million at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively, representing 0.93 percent and 0.92 percent of total loans at each respective date. During the fourth quarter 2023, the provision for credit losses for loans was $20.7 million as compared to $9.1 million and $7.3 million for the third quarter 2023 and fourth quarter 2022, respectively. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.
  • Credit Quality: Net loan charge-offs totaled $17.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023 as compared to $5.5 million and $22.4 million for the third quarter 2023 and fourth quarter 2022, respectively. The loan charge-offs in the fourth quarter 2023 were primarily due to partial charge-offs of certain non-performing loan relationships in the commercial loan categories. Total accruing past due loans increased $12.1 million to $91.6 million, or 0.18 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2023 as compared to $79.5 million, or 0.16 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2023. Non-accrual loans represented 0.58 percent and 0.52 percent of total loans at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.
  • Deposits: Total deposits decreased $642.5 million to $49.2 billion at December 31, 2023 as compared to $49.9 billion at September 30, 2023. During the fourth quarter 2023, a $2.4 billion reduction in indirect customer time deposits was partially offset by $1.7 billion of direct customer deposit inflows across the franchise. See the "Deposits" section below for more details.
  • Net Interest Income and Margin: Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $398.6 million for the fourth quarter 2023 decreased $15.1 million and $68.7 million as compared to the third quarter 2023 and fourth quarter 2022, respectively. Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased by 9 basis points to 2.82 percent in the fourth quarter 2023 as compared to 2.91 percent for the third quarter 2023. The decline in both net interest income and margin as compared to the linked third quarter reflects the ongoing repricing of our interest bearing deposits, net of a 7 basis point increase in the yield of average interest earnings assets for the fourth quarter 2023. See the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below for more details.
  • Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income decreased $6.0 million to $52.7 million for the fourth quarter 2023 as compared to the third quarter 2023 mainly due to a $6.8 million decrease in net gains on sales of assets (primarily caused by the net gain on sale of non-branch offices during the third quarter 2023).
  • Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense increased $73.3 million to $340.4 million for the fourth quarter 2023 as compared to the third quarter 2023 largely due to non-core charges of $50.3 million and $10.0 million related to the FDIC special assessment and the termination of certain technology contracts, respectively, during the fourth quarter 2023. Professional and legal fees increased $8.1 million as compared to the third quarter 2023 due, in part, to elevated consulting expenses related to our new core banking system implemented in early October 2023, as well as additional non-core legal reserves and settlement charges totaling a combined $3.5 million during the fourth quarter 2023.
  • Income Tax Expense: Our effective tax rate was 19.6 percent for the fourth quarter 2023 as compared to 27.5 percent for the third quarter 2023. The decrease was mostly due to an increase in tax credits caused by additional tax credit investments during the fourth quarter 2023.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Our efficiency ratio was 60.70 percent for the fourth quarter 2023 as compared to 56.72 percent and 49.30 percent for the third quarter 2023 and fourth quarter 2022, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.
  • Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets (ROA), shareholders’ equity (ROE), and tangible ROE were 0.47 percent, 4.31 percent, and 6.21 percent for the fourth quarter 2023, respectively. Annualized ROA, ROE, and tangible ROE, adjusted for non-core items, were 0.76 percent, 7.01 percent, and 10.10 percent for the fourth quarter 2023, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.

In January 2024, we entered an agreement to sell our commercial premium finance lending business and a significant portion of its outstanding loan portfolio. This line of business represented $274.7 million, or 0.55 percent of our total loans outstanding at December 31, 2023. Actual loans to be sold as part of this transaction will be identified shortly before the close date. Loans retained from this line of business are expected to mostly run-off at their normal maturity dates over the next 12 months. The pending transaction is expected to close during the first quarter 2024 and is not anticipated to be material to our operations or financial statements.

Ira Robbins, CEO, commented, "The year of 2023 presented significant challenges for most of the banking industry and Valley. That said, I am pleased with our ability to respond to the challenges early in the year, and find opportunities to enhance our funding and capital position as the year progressed. This, along with our asset quality, is a testament to our dedicated associates and diversified business model."

Mr. Robbins continued, "As we look forward to 2024, we will continue our efforts to build the value of our franchise with a focus on our key strategic priorities, including further diversifying our loan portfolio, enhancing our core funding base, and lastly improving our non-interest income sources. We believe that these initiatives, and a continued emphasis on providing premier relationship banking services, will further differentiate Valley as a leading regional bank."

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis totaling $398.6 million for the fourth quarter 2023 decreased $15.1 million and $68.7 million as compared to the third quarter 2023 and fourth quarter 2022, respectively. The decrease as compared to the third quarter 2023 was mainly due to increased interest rates on most interest bearing deposit products, partially offset by higher loan yields and a decline in average time deposit balances. As a result of the higher cost of deposits, total interest expense increased $20.3 million to $420.9 million for the fourth quarter 2023 as compared to the third quarter 2023. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis increased $5.2 million to $819.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023 as compared to the third quarter 2023. The increase in the fourth quarter 2023 was mostly due to higher yields on both new originations and adjustable rate loans in our portfolio, as well as higher yields on investments, partially offset by a decline in average interest bearing deposits with banks as overnight excess cash liquidity was reduced as compared to the third quarter 2023.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 2.82 percent for the fourth quarter 2023 decreased 9 basis points and 75 basis points from 2.91 percent and 3.57 percent, respectively, for the third quarter 2023 and fourth quarter 2022. The decrease as compared to the third quarter 2023 was largely driven by higher interest rates on interest bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in the yield on average interest earning assets. Our cost of total average deposits was 3.13 percent for the fourth quarter 2023 as compared to 2.94 percent for the third quarter 2023. The overall cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased by 21 basis points to 4.13 percent for the fourth quarter 2023 as compared to the linked third quarter 2023 primarily driven by the continued rise in market interest rates on deposits. The yield on average interest earning assets increased by 7 basis points to 5.80 basis points on a linked quarter basis largely due to the increased yield of the loan portfolio. The yield on average loans increased to 6.10 percent for the fourth quarter 2023 from 6.03 percent for the third quarter 2023 mostly due to the higher level of market interest rates on new originations and adjustable rate loans.

Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings

Loans. Total loans modestly increased to approximately $112.8 million to $50.2 billion at December 31, 2023 from September 30, 2023 mainly due to well-controlled organic loan growth in the commercial real estate and consumer loan categories. Total commercial real estate (including construction) loans increased $95.7 million or 1.2 percent on an annualized basis during the fourth quarter 2023. Automobile loans increased by $34.4 million, or 8.7 percent on an annualized basis during the fourth quarter 2023 partly due to an uptick in demand for commercial vehicle financing. At December 31, 2023, the residential mortgage loan portfolio totaled $5.6 billion and remained relatively unchanged as compared to September 30, 2023. During the fourth quarter 2023, we sold $49.9 million of residential mortgage loans originated for sale as compared to $80.8 million in the third quarter 2023.

Deposits. Total deposits decreased $642.5 million to approximately $49.2 billion at December 31, 2023 from September 30, 2023 mainly due to a decline of $1.9 billion in time deposits, partially offset by a $1.4 billion increase in savings, NOW and money market deposits. The decrease in time deposits was largely due to maturities of indirect customer time deposits, which were partially offset by the origination of new direct time deposits. The increase in savings, NOW and money market deposits was mostly broad-based, reflecting strong customer inflows from both our physical branch and online delivery channels, as well as our niche deposit businesses. Non-interest bearing balances remained relatively stable as compared to September 30, 2023, as outflows slowed significantly during the fourth quarter 2023. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW, and money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 23 percent, 50 percent and 27 percent of total deposits as of December 31, 2023, respectively, as compared to 24 percent, 46 percent and 30 percent of total deposits as of September 30, 2023, respectively.

Other Borrowings. Short-term borrowings increased $828.0 million to approximately $917.8 million at December 31, 2023 as compared to September 30, 2023 mainly due to greater utilization of FHLB advances as part of our liquidity management strategies as of December 31, 2023 and a corresponding decline in indirect customer time deposits (see the "Deposits" section above). Long-term borrowings totaled $2.3 billion at December 31, 2023 and remained relatively unchanged as compared to September 30, 2023.

Credit Quality

Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). Total NPAs, consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets increased $33.1 million to $293.4 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $260.3 million at September 30, 2023 largely due to higher non-accrual loan balances within commercial loans categories. Non-accrual commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans increased $16.4 million and $12.3 million, respectively, as compared to September 30, 2023. These increases were mostly driven by a few new non-performing loan relationships, partially offset by full repayments of two non-accrual commercial real estate loans totaling $12.7 million during the fourth quarter 2023. Non-accrual loans represented 0.58 percent of total loans at December 31, 2023 as compared to 0.52 percent of total loans at September 30, 2023. Within non-accrual commercial real estate loans at December 31, 2023, one loan totaling $9.1 million, net of partial charge-offs of $1.5 million during the fourth quarter 2023, was paid off in early January 2024.

Accruing Past Due Loans. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) increased $12.1 million to $91.6 million, or 0.18 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2023 as compared to $79.5 million, or 0.16 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2023. Loans 30 to 59 days past due increased $11.8 million to $59.2 million at December 31, 2023 as compared to September 30, 2023 largely due to higher residential mortgage delinquencies, partially offset by declines in commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans within this early stage delinquency category. Loans 90 days or more past due totaled $13.1 million at December 31, 2023 as compared to $12.4 million at September 30, 2023. All loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest are well-secured and in the process of collection.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments. The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022:

    December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
        Allocation       Allocation       Allocation
        as a % of       as a % of       as a % of
    Allowance   Loan   Allowance   Loan   Allowance   Loan
    Allocation   Category   Allocation   Category   Allocation   Category
    ($ in thousands)
Loan Category:                      
Commercial and industrial loans $ 133,359   1.44 %   $ 133,988   1.44 %   $ 139,941   1.59 %
Commercial real estate loans:                      
  Commercial real estate   194,820   0.69       191,562   0.68       200,421   0.78  
  Construction   54,778   1.47       53,485   1.40       58,987   1.59  
Total commercial real estate loans   249,598   0.78       245,047   0.77       259,408   0.88  
Residential mortgage loans   42,957   0.77       44,621   0.80       39,020   0.73  
Consumer loans:                      
  Home equity   3,429   0.61       3,689   0.67       4,333   0.86  
  Auto and other consumer   16,737   0.58       14,830   0.52       15,953   0.57  
Total consumer loans   20,166   0.59       18,519   0.55       20,286   0.61  
Allowance for loan losses   446,080   0.89       442,175   0.88       458,655   0.98  
Allowance for unfunded credit commitments   19,470         20,170         24,600    
Total allowance for credit losses for loans $ 465,550       $ 462,345       $ 483,255    
Allowance for credit losses for                      
loans as a % loans     0.93 %       0.92 %       1.03 %

Our loan portfolio, totaling $50.2 billion at December 31, 2023, had net loan charge-offs totaling $17.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023 as compared to $5.5 million and $22.4 million for the third quarter 2023 and the fourth quarter 2022, respectively. Gross charge-offs totaled $22.6 million for the fourth quarter 2023 and largely consisted of partial loan charge-offs in the commercial loan categories, including approximately $4.7 million of gross loan charge-offs related to our premium finance lending business expected to be sold during the first quarter 2024.

The allowance for credit losses for loans, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and unfunded credit commitments, as a percentage of total loans was 0.93 percent at December 31, 2023, 0.92 percent at September 30, 2023 and 1.03 percent at December 31, 2022. During the fourth quarter 2023, the provision for credit losses for loans totaled $20.7 million as compared to $9.1 million for the third quarter 2023 and $7.3 million for the fourth quarter 2022. The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter 2023 reflects, among other factors, an increase in quantitative reserves largely related to classified loans within the commercial portfolios and higher specific reserves associated with collateral dependent loans, partially offset by lower qualitative and economic forecast reserves at December 31, 2023.

Capital Adequacy

Valley's regulatory capital ratios continue to reflect its well-capitalized position. Valley's total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital, common equity Tier 1 capital, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 11.76 percent, 9.72 percent, 9.29 percent, and 8.16 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2023.

Investor Conference Call

Valley will host a conference call with investors and the financial community at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Standard Time, today to discuss the fourth quarter 2023 earnings and related matters. Interested parties should pre-register using this link: https://register.vevent.com/register to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com/ and archived on Valley’s website through February 29, 2024.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $61 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about our business, new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “intend,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” “may,” “estimate,” “outlook,” “project” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • the impact of monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government and its agencies, including in response to higher inflation, which could have a material adverse effect on our clients, as well as our business, our employees, and our ability to provide services to our customers;
  • the impact of a potential U.S. Government shutdown, default by the U.S. government on its debt obligations, or related credit-rating downgrades, on economic activity in the markets in which we operate and, in general, on levels of end market demand in the economy;
  • the impact of unfavorable macroeconomic conditions or downturns, instability or volatility in financial markets, unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, increased business disruptions or failures, reductions in employment, and other potential negative effects on our business, employees or clients caused by factors outside of our control, such as geopolitical instabilities or events (including the Israel-Hamas war); natural and other disasters (including severe weather events); health emergencies; acts of terrorism or other external events;
  • risks associated with our acquisition of Bank Leumi Le-Israel Corporation (Bank Leumi USA), including (i) the inability to realize expected cost savings and synergies from the acquisition in the amounts or timeframe anticipated and (ii) greater than expected costs or difficulties relating to integration as part of Valley's new core banking system implemented in the fourth quarter 2023;
  • the impact of potential instability within the U.S. financial sector in the aftermath of the banking failures in 2023, including the possibility of a run on deposits by a coordinated deposit base, and the impact of the actual or perceived soundness, or concerns about the creditworthiness of other financial institutions, including any resulting disruption within the financial markets, increased expenses, including FDIC insurance premiums, or adverse impact on our stock price, deposits or our ability to borrow or raise capital;
  • the impact of negative public opinion regarding Valley or banks in general that damages our reputation and adversely impacts business and revenues;
  • the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base;
  • damage verdicts or settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential class action litigation or individual litigation arising from claims of violations of laws or regulations, contractual claims, breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, environmental laws, patent, trademark or other intellectual property infringement, misappropriation or other violation, employment related claims, and other matters;
  • a prolonged downturn in the economy, as well as an unexpected decline in commercial real estate values collateralizing a significant portion of our loan portfolio;
  • higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from changes in uncertain tax position liabilities, tax laws, regulations and case law;
  • the inability to grow customer deposits to keep pace with loan growth;
  • a material change in our allowance for credit losses under CECL due to forecasted economic conditions and/or unexpected credit deterioration in our loan and investment portfolios;
  • the need to supplement debt or equity capital to maintain or exceed internal capital thresholds;
  • greater than expected technology related costs due to, among other factors, prolonged or failed implementations, additional project staffing and obsolescence caused by continuous and rapid market innovations;
  • cyberattacks, ransomware attacks, computer viruses, malware or other cybersecurity incidents that may breach the security of our websites or other systems or networks to obtain unauthorized access to personal, confidential, proprietary or sensitive information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems or networks;
  • results of examinations by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve Bank, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities;
  • our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings;
  • unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by severe weather, pandemics or other public health crises, acts of terrorism or other external events; and
  • unexpected significant declines in the loan portfolio due to the lack of economic expansion, increased competition, large prepayments, changes in regulatory lending guidance or other factors.

A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in Item 1A of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The financial results and disclosures reported in this release are preliminary. Final 2023 financial results and other disclosures will be reported in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and may differ materially from the results and disclosures in this document due to, among other things, the completion of final review procedures, the occurrence of subsequent events, or the discovery of additional information.

We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations, except as required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

-Tables to Follow-

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

                   
  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands, except for share data)   2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
FINANCIAL DATA:                  
Net interest income - FTE (1) $ 398,581     $ 413,657     $ 467,233     $ 1,670,973     $ 1,660,468  
Net interest income   397,275       412,418       465,819       1,665,478       1,655,640  
Non-interest income   52,691       58,664       52,796       225,729       206,793  
Total revenue   449,966       471,082       518,615       1,891,207       1,862,433  
Non-interest expense   340,421       267,133       266,240       1,162,691       1,024,949  
Pre-provision net revenue   109,545       203,949       252,375       728,516       837,484  
Provision for credit losses   20,580       9,117       7,239       50,184       56,817  
Income tax expense   17,411       53,486       67,545       179,821       211,816  
Net income   71,554       141,346       177,591       498,511       568,851  
Dividends on preferred stock   4,104       4,127       3,630       16,135       13,146  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 67,450     $ 137,219     $ 173,961     $ 482,376     $ 555,705  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic   507,683,229       507,650,668       506,359,704       507,532,365       485,434,918  
Diluted   509,714,526       509,256,599       509,301,813       509,245,768       487,817,710  
Per common share data:                  
Basic earnings $ 0.13     $ 0.27     $ 0.34     $ 0.95     $ 1.14  
Diluted earnings   0.13       0.27       0.34       0.95       1.14  
Cash dividends declared   0.11       0.11       0.11       0.44       0.44  
Closing stock price - high   11.10       10.30       12.92       12.59       15.02  
Closing stock price - low   7.71       7.63       10.96       6.59       10.14  
FINANCIAL RATIOS:                  
Net interest margin   2.81 %     2.90 %     3.56 %     2.95 %     3.44 %
Net interest margin - FTE (1)   2.82       2.91       3.57       2.96       3.45  
Annualized return on average assets   0.47       0.92       1.25       0.82       1.09  
Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity   4.31       8.56       11.23       7.60       9.50  
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS: (3)
Basic earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.22     $ 0.26     $ 0.35     $ 1.06     $ 1.31  
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted   0.22       0.26       0.35       1.06       1.31  
Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted   0.76 %     0.89 %     1.29 %     0.91 %     1.25 %
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted   7.01       8.26       11.56       8.45       10.87  
Annualized return on avg. tangible shareholders' equity   6.21 %     12.39 %     16.70 %     11.05 %     14.08 %
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted   10.10       11.95       17.20       12.29       16.10  
Efficiency ratio   60.70       56.72       49.30       56.62       50.55  
                   
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:                  
Assets $ 61,113,553     $ 61,391,688     $ 56,913,215     $ 61,065,897     $ 52,182,310  
Interest earning assets   56,469,468       56,802,565       52,405,601       56,500,528       48,067,381  
Loans   50,039,429       50,019,414       46,086,363       49,351,861       41,930,353  
Interest bearing liabilities   40,753,313       40,829,078       33,596,874       40,042,506       30,190,267  
Deposits   49,460,571       49,848,446       46,234,857       48,491,669       42,451,465  
Shareholders' equity   6,639,906       6,605,786       6,327,970       6,558,768       5,985,236  


                   
  As of
BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(In thousands)   2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
Assets $ 60,934,974     $ 61,183,352     $ 61,703,693     $ 64,309,573     $ 57,462,749  
Total loans   50,210,295       50,097,519       49,877,248       48,659,966       46,917,200  
Deposits   49,242,829       49,885,314       49,619,815       47,590,916       47,636,914  
Shareholders' equity   6,701,391       6,627,299       6,575,184       6,511,581       6,400,802  
                   
LOANS:                  
(In thousands)                  
Commercial and industrial $ 9,230,543     $ 9,274,630     $ 9,287,309     $ 9,043,946     $ 8,804,830  
Commercial real estate:                  
Commercial real estate   28,243,239       28,041,050       27,793,072       27,051,111       25,732,033  
Construction   3,726,808       3,833,269       3,815,761       3,725,967       3,700,835  
Total commercial real estate   31,970,047       31,874,319       31,608,833       30,777,078       29,432,868  
Residential mortgage   5,569,010       5,562,665       5,560,356       5,486,280       5,364,550  
Consumer:                  
Home equity   559,152       548,918       535,493       516,592       503,884  
Automobile   1,620,389       1,585,987       1,632,875       1,717,141       1,746,225  
Other consumer   1,261,154       1,251,000       1,252,382       1,118,929       1,064,843  
Total consumer loans   3,440,695       3,385,905       3,420,750       3,352,662       3,314,952  
Total loans $ 50,210,295     $ 50,097,519     $ 49,877,248     $ 48,659,966     $ 46,917,200  
                   
CAPITAL RATIOS:                  
Book value per common share $ 12.79     $ 12.64     $ 12.54     $ 12.41     $ 12.23  
Tangible book value per common share (3)   8.79       8.63       8.51       8.36       8.15  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)   7.58 %     7.40 %     7.24 %     6.82 %     7.45 %
Tier 1 leverage capital   8.16       8.08       7.86       7.96       8.23  
Common equity tier 1 capital   9.29       9.21       9.03       9.02       9.01  
Tier 1 risk-based capital   9.72       9.64       9.47       9.46       9.46  
Total risk-based capital   11.76       11.68       11.52       11.58       11.63  

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             

                   
  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES: December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands)   2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Allowance for credit losses for loans                  
Beginning balance $ 462,345     $ 458,676     $ 498,408     $ 483,255     $ 375,702  
Impact of the adoption of ASU No. 2022-02                     (1,368 )      
Allowance for purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans, net (2)                           70,319  
Beginning balance, adjusted   462,345       458,676       498,408       481,887       446,021  
Loans charged-off:                  
Commercial and industrial   (10,616 )     (7,487 )     (22,106 )     (48,015 )     (33,250 )
Commercial real estate   (8,814 )     (255 )     (388 )     (11,134 )     (4,561 )
Construction   (1,906 )                 (11,812 )      
Residential mortgage   (25 )     (20 )     (1 )     (194 )     (28 )
Total consumer   (1,274 )     (1,156 )     (1,544 )     (4,298 )     (4,057 )
Total loans charged-off   (22,635 )     (8,918 )     (24,039 )     (75,453 )     (41,896 )
Charged-off loans recovered:                  
Commercial and industrial   4,655       3,043       1,069       11,270       17,081  
Commercial real estate   1       5       13       34       2,073  
Residential mortgage   15       30       17       201       711  
Total consumer   473       362       498       1,986       2,929  
Total loans recovered   5,144       3,440       1,597       13,491       22,794  
Total net charge-offs   (17,491 )     (5,478 )     (22,442 )     (61,962 )     (19,102 )
Provision for credit losses for loans   20,696       9,147       7,289       45,625       56,336  
Ending balance $ 465,550     $ 462,345     $ 483,255     $ 465,550     $ 483,255  
Components of allowance for credit losses for loans:                  
Allowance for loan losses $ 446,080     $ 442,175     $ 458,655     $ 446,080     $ 458,655  
Allowance for unfunded credit commitments   19,470       20,170       24,600       19,470       24,600  
Allowance for credit losses for loans $ 465,550     $ 462,345     $ 483,255     $ 465,550     $ 483,255  
Components of provision for credit losses for loans:                  
Provision for credit losses for loans $ 21,396     $ 11,221     $ 5,353     $ 50,755     $ 48,236  
(Credit) provision for unfunded credit commitments   (700 )     (2,074 )     1,936       (5,130 )     8,100  
Total provision for credit losses for loans $ 20,696     $ 9,147     $ 7,289     $ 45,625     $ 56,336  
                   
Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to average loans   0.14 %     0.04 %     0.19 %     0.13 %     0.05 %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of total loans   0.93 %     0.92 %     1.03 %     0.93 %     1.03 %


  As of
ASSET QUALITY: December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands)   2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
Accruing past due loans:                  
30 to 59 days past due:                  
Commercial and industrial $ 9,307     $ 10,687     $ 6,229     $ 20,716     $ 11,664  
Commercial real estate   3,008       8,053       3,612       13,580       6,638  
Residential mortgage   26,345       13,159       15,565       12,599       16,146  
Total consumer   20,554       15,509       8,431       7,845       9,087  
Total 30 to 59 days past due   59,214       47,408       33,837       54,740       43,535  
60 to 89 days past due:                  
Commercial and industrial   5,095       5,720       7,468       24,118       12,705  
Commercial real estate   1,257       2,620                   3,167  
Residential mortgage   8,200       9,710       1,348       2,133       3,315  
Total consumer   4,715       1,720       4,126       1,519       1,579  
Total 60 to 89 days past due   19,267       19,770       12,942       27,770       20,766  
90 or more days past due:                  
Commercial and industrial   5,579       6,629       6,599       8,927       18,392  
Commercial real estate               2,242             2,292  
Construction   3,990       3,990       3,990       6,450       3,990  
Residential mortgage   2,488       1,348       1,165       1,668       1,866  
Total consumer   1,088       391       1,006       747       47  
Total 90 or more days past due   13,145       12,358       15,002       17,792       26,587  
Total accruing past due loans $ 91,626     $ 79,536     $ 61,781     $ 100,302     $ 90,888  
Non-accrual loans:                  
Commercial and industrial $ 99,912     $ 87,655     $ 84,449     $ 78,606     $ 98,881  
Commercial real estate   99,739       83,338       82,712       67,938       68,316  
Construction   60,851       62,788       63,043       68,649       74,230  
Residential mortgage   26,986       21,614       20,819       23,483       25,160  
Total consumer   4,383       3,545       3,068       3,318       3,174  
Total non-accrual loans   291,871       258,940       254,091       241,994       269,761  
Other real estate owned (OREO)   71       71       824       1,189       286  
Other repossessed assets   1,444       1,314       1,230       1,752       1,937  
Total non-performing assets $ 293,386     $ 260,325     $ 256,145     $ 244,935     $ 271,984  
Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans   0.58 %     0.52 %     0.51 %     0.50 %     0.57 %
Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans   0.76 %     0.68 %     0.63 %     0.70 %     0.77 %
Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-accrual loans   152.83 %     170.76 %     171.76 %     180.54 %     170.02 %

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

   
(1 ) Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules.
(2 ) Represents the allowance for acquired PCD loans, net of PCD loan charge-offs totaling $62.4 million in the second quarter 2022.
(3 ) Non-GAAP Reconciliations. This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors in understanding Valley’s underlying operational performance, business and performance trends, and may facilitate comparisons of our current and prior performance with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning, forecasting and analysis purposes. Management believes that Valley’s presentation and discussion of this supplemental information, together with the accompanying reconciliations to the GAAP financial measures, also allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also be calculated differently from similar measures disclosed by other companies.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures

                   
  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands, except for share data)   2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP):                  
Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 71,554     $ 141,346     $ 177,591     $ 498,511     $ 568,851  
Add: FDIC Special assessment (net of tax)(a)   36,053                   36,053        
Less: Net (gains) losses on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions (net of tax)(b)   (629 )     318       5       (288 )     (69 )
Add: Restructuring charge (net of tax)(c)   (386 )     (484 )           7,145        
Add: Provision for credit losses for available for sale securities (d)                     5,000        
Add: Non-PCD provision for credit losses (net of tax)(e)                           29,282  
Add: Merger related expenses (net of tax)(f)   7,168             5,285       10,130       52,388  
Less: Net gains on sales of office buildings (net of tax)(g)         (4,817 )           (4,817 )      
Add: Litigation reserve (net of tax)(h)   2,537                   2,537        
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 116,297     $ 136,363     $ 182,881     $ 554,271     $ 650,452  
Dividends on preferred stock   4,104       4,127       3,630       16,135       13,146  
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 112,193     $ 132,236     $ 179,251     $ 538,136     $ 637,306  
_____________                  
(a) Included in FDIC insurance assessment.
(b) Included in gains (losses) on securities transactions, net.
(c) Represents severance (credit adjustments) expense related to workforce reductions within salary and employee benefits expense.
(d) Included in provision for credit losses for available for sale and held to maturity securities (tax disallowed).
(e) Represents provision for credit losses for non-PCD assets and unfunded credit commitments acquired during the period.
(f) Represents data processing termination costs within technology, furniture and equipment expense and severance within salary and employee benefits expense for the 2023 periods. The merger related expense for the 2022 periods were mainly salary and employee benefits expense.
(g) Included in net (losses) gains on sale of assets within non-interest income.
(h) Represents legal reserves and settlement charges included in professional and legal fees.
                   
Adjusted per common share data (non-GAAP):                  
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 112,193     $ 132,236     $ 179,251     $ 538,136     $ 637,306  
Average number of shares outstanding   507,683,229       507,650,668       506,359,704       507,532,365       485,434,918  
Basic earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 0.22     $ 0.26     $ 0.35     $ 1.06     $ 1.31  
Average number of diluted shares outstanding   509,714,526       509,256,599       509,301,813       509,245,768       487,817,710  
Diluted earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 0.22     $ 0.26     $ 0.35     $ 1.06     $ 1.31  
Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):                  
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 116,297     $ 136,363     $ 182,881     $ 554,271     $ 650,452  
Average shareholders' equity   6,639,906       6,605,786       6,327,970       6,558,768       5,985,236  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets   2,033,656       2,042,486       2,074,367       2,047,172       1,944,503  
Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 4,606,250     $ 4,563,300     $ 4,253,603     $ 4,511,596     $ 4,040,733  
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP)   10.10 %     11.95 %     17.20 %     12.29 %     16.10 %

Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)

  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands)   2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP):                  
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 116,297     $ 136,363     $ 182,881     $ 554,271     $ 650,452  
Average assets   61,113,553       61,391,688       56,913,215       61,065,897       52,182,310  
Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted (non-GAAP)   0.76 %     0.89 %     1.29 %     0.91 %     1.25 %
Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):                  
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 116,297     $ 136,363     $ 182,881     $ 554,271     $ 650,452  
Average shareholders' equity   6,639,906       6,605,786       6,327,970       6,558,768       5,985,236  
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP)   7.01 %     8.26 %     11.56 %     8.45 %     10.87 %
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):                  
Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 71,554     $ 141,346     $ 177,591     $ 498,511     $ 568,851  
Average shareholders' equity   6,639,906       6,605,786       6,327,970       6,558,768       5,985,236  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets   2,033,656       2,042,486       2,074,367       2,047,172       1,944,503  
Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 4,606,250     $ 4,563,300     $ 4,253,603     $ 4,511,596     $ 4,040,733  
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)   6.21 %     12.39 %     16.70 %     11.05 %     14.08 %
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):                  
Non-interest expense, as reported (GAAP) $ 340,421     $ 267,133     $ 266,240     $ 1,162,691     $ 1,024,949  
Less: FDIC Special assessment (pre-tax)   50,297                   50,297        
Less: Restructuring charge (pre-tax)   (538 )     (675 )           9,969        
Less: Merger-related expenses (pre-tax)   10,000             7,372       14,133       71,203  
Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax)   4,547       4,191       3,213       18,009       12,407  
Less: Litigation reserve (pre-tax)   3,540                   3,540        
Non-interest expense, as adjusted (non-GAAP)   272,575       263,617       255,655       1,066,743       941,339  
Net interest income, as reported (GAAP)   397,275       412,418       465,819       1,665,478       1,655,640  
Non-interest income, as reported (GAAP)   52,691       58,664       52,796       225,729       206,793  
Less: Net (gains) losses on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions, net (pre-tax)   (877 )     443       7       (401 )     (95 )
Less: Net gains on sales of office buildings (pre-tax)         (6,721 )           (6,721 )      
Non-interest income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 51,814     $ 52,386     $ 52,803     $ 218,607     $ 206,698  
Gross operating income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 449,089     $ 464,804     $ 518,622     $ 1,884,085     $ 1,862,338  
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   60.70 %     56.72 %     49.30 %     56.62 %     50.55 %


                   
  As of
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands, except for share data)   2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP):                  
Common shares outstanding   507,709,927       507,660,742       507,619,430       507,762,358       506,374,478  
Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 6,701,391     $ 6,627,299     $ 6,575,184     $ 6,511,581     $ 6,400,802  
Less: Preferred stock   209,691       209,691       209,691       209,691       209,691  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets   2,029,267       2,038,202       2,046,882       2,056,107       2,066,392  
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 4,462,433     $ 4,379,406     $ 4,318,611     $ 4,245,783     $ 4,124,719  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 8.79     $ 8.63     $ 8.51     $ 8.36     $ 8.15  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP):                  
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 4,462,433     $ 4,379,406     $ 4,318,611     $ 4,245,783     $ 4,124,719  
Total assets (GAAP) $ 60,934,974     $ 61,183,352     $ 61,703,693     $ 64,309,573     $ 57,462,749  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets   2,029,267       2,038,202       2,046,882       2,056,107       2,066,392  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 58,905,707     $ 59,145,150     $ 59,656,811     $ 62,253,466     $ 55,396,357  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   7.58 %     7.40 %     7.24 %     6.82 %     7.45 %


  December 31,
    2023       2022  
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 284,090     $ 444,325  
Interest bearing deposits with banks   607,135       503,622  
Investment securities:      
Equity securities   64,464       48,731  
Trading debt securities   3,973       13,438  
Available for sale debt securities   1,296,576       1,261,397  
Held to maturity debt securities (net of allowance for credit losses of $1,205 at December 31, 2023 and $1,646 at December 31, 2022)   3,739,208       3,827,338  
Total investment securities   5,104,221       5,150,904  
Loans held for sale (includes fair value of $20,640 at December 31, 2023 and $18,118 at December 31, 2022 for loans originated for sale)   30,640       18,118  
Loans   50,210,295       46,917,200  
Less: Allowance for loan losses   (446,080 )     (458,655 )
Net loans   49,764,215       46,458,545  
Premises and equipment, net   381,081       358,556  
Lease right of use assets   343,461       306,352  
Bank owned life insurance   723,799       717,177  
Accrued interest receivable   245,498       196,606  
Goodwill   1,868,936       1,868,936  
Other intangible assets, net   160,331       197,456  
Other assets   1,421,567       1,242,152  
Total Assets $ 60,934,974     $ 57,462,749  
Liabilities      
Deposits:      
Non-interest bearing $ 11,539,483     $ 14,463,645  
Interest bearing:      
Savings, NOW and money market   24,526,622       23,616,812  
Time   13,176,724       9,556,457  
Total deposits   49,242,829       47,636,914  
Short-term borrowings   917,834       138,729  
Long-term borrowings   2,328,375       1,543,058  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   57,108       56,760  
Lease liabilities   403,781       358,884  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   1,283,656       1,327,602  
Total Liabilities   54,233,583       51,061,947  
Shareholders’ Equity      
Preferred stock, no par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares authorized:      
Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022)   111,590       111,590  
Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022)   98,101       98,101  
Common stock (no par value, authorized 650,000,000 shares; issued 507,896,910 shares at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022)   178,187       178,185  
Surplus   4,989,989       4,980,231  
Retained earnings   1,471,371       1,218,445  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (146,456 )     (164,002 )
Treasury stock, at cost (186,983 common shares at December 31, 2023 and 1,522,432 common shares at December 31, 2022)   (1,391 )     (21,748 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity   6,701,391       6,400,802  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 60,934,974     $ 57,462,749  


                   
  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
    2023       2023       2022       2023     2022  
Interest Income                  
Interest and fees on loans $ 762,894     $ 753,638     $ 599,015     $ 2,886,930   $ 1,828,477  
Interest and dividends on investment securities:                  
Taxable   34,117       32,383       31,300       130,708     105,716  
Tax-exempt   4,820       4,585       5,219       20,305     17,958  
Dividends   6,138       5,299       3,978       24,139     11,468  
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   10,215       17,113       7,038       76,809     13,064  
Total interest income   818,184       813,018       646,550       3,138,891     1,976,683  
Interest Expense                  
Interest on deposits:                  
Savings, NOW and money market   221,501       201,916       109,286       739,025     186,709  
Time   165,351       164,336       48,417       535,749     69,691  
Interest on short-term borrowings   5,524       5,189       7,404       94,869     17,453  
Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures   28,533       29,159       15,624       103,770     47,190  
Total interest expense   420,909       400,600       180,731       1,473,413     321,043  
Net Interest Income   397,275       412,418       465,819       1,665,478     1,655,640  
(Credit) provision for credit losses for available for sale and held to maturity securities   (116 )     (30 )     (50 )     4,559     481  
Provision for credit losses for loans   20,696       9,147       7,289       45,625     56,336  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   376,695       403,301       458,580       1,615,294     1,598,823  
Non-Interest Income                  
Wealth management and trust fees   11,978       11,417       10,720       44,158     34,709  
Insurance commissions   3,221       2,336       2,903       11,116     11,975  
Capital Markets   6,489       7,141       10,120       41,489     52,362  
Service charges on deposit accounts   9,336       10,952       10,313       41,306     36,930  
Gains (losses) on securities transactions, net   907       (398 )     (172 )     1,104     (1,230 )
Fees from loan servicing   2,616       2,681       2,637       10,670     11,273  
Gains on sales of loans, net   2,302       2,023       908       6,054     6,418  
(Losses) gains on sales of assets, net   (129 )     6,653       1,269       6,809     897  
Bank owned life insurance   4,107       2,709       2,200       11,843     8,040  
Other   11,864       13,150       11,898       51,180     45,419  
Total non-interest income   52,691       58,664       52,796       225,729     206,793  
Non-Interest Expense                  
Salary and employee benefits expense   131,719       137,292       129,634       563,591     526,737  
Net occupancy expense   27,590       24,675       23,446       101,470     94,352  
Technology, furniture and equipment expense   44,404       37,320       46,507       150,708     161,752  
FDIC insurance assessment   60,627       7,946       6,827       88,154     22,836  
Amortization of other intangible assets   9,696       9,741       10,900       39,768     37,825  
Professional and legal fees   25,238       17,109       19,620       80,567     82,618  
Amortization of tax credit investments   4,547       4,191       3,213       18,009     12,407  
Other   36,600       28,859       26,093       120,424     86,422  
Total non-interest expense   340,421       267,133       266,240       1,162,691     1,024,949  
Income Before Income Taxes   88,965       194,832       245,136       678,332     780,667  
Income tax expense   17,411       53,486       67,545       179,821     211,816  
Net Income   71,554       141,346       177,591       498,511     568,851  
Dividends on preferred stock   4,104       4,127       3,630       16,135     13,146  
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 67,450     $ 137,219     $ 173,961     $ 482,376   $ 555,705  
 


                                   
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
  Average       Avg.   Average       Avg.   Average       Avg.
($ in thousands) Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate
Assets                                  
Interest earning assets:                                  
Loans (1)(2) $ 50,039,429   $ 762,918     6.10 %   $ 50,019,414   $ 753,662     6.03 %   $ 46,086,363   $ 599,040     5.20 %
Taxable investments (3)   4,950,773     40,255     3.25       4,915,778     37,682     3.07       4,934,084     35,278     2.86  
Tax-exempt investments (1)(3)   593,577     6,101     4.11       620,439     5,800     3.74       623,322     6,608     4.24  
Interest bearing deposits with banks   885,689     10,215     4.61       1,246,934     17,113     5.49       761,832     7,038     3.70  
Total interest earning assets   56,469,468     819,489     5.80       56,802,565     814,257     5.73       52,405,601     647,964     4.95  
Other assets   4,644,085             4,589,123             4,507,614        
Total assets $ 61,113,553           $ 61,391,688           $ 56,913,215        
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                                  
Interest bearing liabilities:                                  
Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 23,991,093   $ 221,500     3.69 %   $ 23,016,737   $ 201,916     3.51 %   $ 23,476,111   $ 109,286     1.86 %
Time deposits   13,934,683     165,351     4.75       14,880,311     164,336     4.42       7,641,769     48,417     2.53  
Short-term borrowings   449,831     5,524     4.91       436,518     5,189     4.75       880,615     7,404     3.36  
Long-term borrowings (4)   2,377,706     28,533     4.80       2,495,512     29,159     4.67       1,598,379     15,624     3.91  
Total interest bearing liabilities   40,753,313     420,908     4.13       40,829,078     400,600     3.92       33,596,874     180,731     2.15  
Non-interest bearing deposits   11,534,795             11,951,398             15,116,977        
Other liabilities   2,185,539             2,005,426             1,871,394        
Shareholders' equity   6,639,906             6,605,786             6,327,970        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 61,113,553           $ 61,391,688           $ 56,913,215        
Net interest income/interest rate spread (5)     $ 398,581     1.67 %       $ 413,657     1.81 %       $ 467,233     2.80 %
Tax equivalent adjustment       (1,305 )             (1,239 )             (1,414 )    
Net interest income, as reported     $ 397,276             $ 412,418             $ 465,819      
Net interest margin (6)         2.81 %           2.90 %           3.56 %
Tax equivalent effect         0.01             0.01             0.01  
Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (6)         2.82 %           2.91 %           3.57 %


 

(1)         Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate.
(2)      Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans.
(3)      The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost.
(4)      Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of financial condition.
(5)      Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.
(6)      Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.

SHAREHOLDERS RELATIONS
Requests for copies of reports and/or other inquiries should be directed to Tina Zarkadas, Assistant Vice President, Shareholder Relations Specialist, Valley National Bancorp, 70 Speedwell Avenue, Morristown, New Jersey, 07960, by telephone at (973) 305-3380, by fax at (973) 305-1364 or by e-mail at tzarkadas@valley.com.


Contact:   Michael D. Hagedorn
    Senior Executive Vice President and
    Chief Financial Officer
    973-872-4885

 


 


