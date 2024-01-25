Submit Release
First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

MATTOON, Ill., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Highlights

  • Net income of $18.1 million, or $0.76 diluted EPS
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $22.4 million, or $0.94 diluted EPS
  • Completed the merger and integration of Blackhawk Bank (“Blackhawk”)
  • Sold additional bonds to reposition balance sheet helping drive a strong net interest margin of 3.33%
  • Strong asset quality performance continued with minimal net charge offs for the quarter
  • Board of Directors declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share

“We capped off 2023 with a strong quarter of financial results,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This was the first full quarter inclusive of Blackhawk and the value of the transaction is evident in our results. We completed another step in the Blackhawk related balance sheet repositioning by selling additional bonds with proceeds of $79.7 million used to reduce brokered CDs and wholesale borrowings, improving our net interest margin.”

“During the quarter, we completed the merger of Blackhawk into First Mid Bank & Trust and the related core system conversion. Our employees worked extremely hard to make the transition as seamless as possible for our customers in what was our largest, most complex integration. I am proud of the efforts of our team and their support of our customers,” Dively concluded.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by $7.0 million, or 13.9% compared to the third quarter of 2023. Interest income and interest expense increased in the quarter by $9.5 million and $2.5 million, respectively. The increase in interest income was primarily driven by the addition of Blackhawk, loan growth, and the repricing of loans with higher interest rates. Accretion income for the quarter was $4.6 million, an increase compared to $2.6 million in the prior quarter. The increase in interest expense was primarily driven by the addition of Blackhawk and higher interest rates. During the quarter, the Company sold $79.7 million of bonds and used the proceeds to payoff maturing brokered CDs and wholesale borrowings.            

In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2022, net interest income increased $11.8 million, or 25.8%. The increase was primarily driven by the addition of Blackhawk. For the same period, interest income increased by $29.2 million, while interest expense increased $17.4 million.                     

Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP), was 3.33% for the fourth quarter of 2023, which was 27 basis points higher compared to the prior quarter. Earning asset yields increased by 29 basis points and the average cost of funds increased 2 basis points.        

In comparison to the fourth quarter of last year, the net interest margin increased 26 basis points, with an average earning asset increase of 111 basis points versus the average cost of funds increase of 85 basis points.

Loan Portfolio
Total loans ended the quarter at $5.58 billion, representing an increase of $40.5 million. The growth was spread among several categories with the largest increase in Ag operating loans. Overall, loan demand slightly improved and we saw an increase in line draws during the period. Most of the new originations and renewed loans in the period were at rates in the 8.00% to 8.50% range. 

Asset Quality 
The fourth quarter was another strong period with respect to the Company’s asset quality metrics. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) increased by $0.4 million to $68.7 million with an ending ACL to total loans ratio of 1.23%. In addition to the ACL, an unearned discount of $49.9 million remains at quarter end. Provision expense was recorded in the amount of $0.6 million with net charge offs of $0.1 million in the quarter. Also, at the end of the fourth quarter, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.36%, and the ACL to non-performing loans was 341.19%.   The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.28% and nonperforming loans were $20.1 million at quarter end. For the quarter, special mention loans were $74.1 million and substandard loans were $28.9 million.        

Deposits
Total deposits ended the quarter at $6.12 billion, which represented a decrease of $222.7 million from the prior quarter. Of the decline, $73.2 million came from time deposits, including brokered, where the Company used proceeds from its bond sales to pay these off at maturity. The remaining portion of the decline in balances was driven primarily by seasonal cash flow operating needs of commercial customers. Noninterest bearing deposits increased by $9.2 million in the quarter. The Company’s average rate on cost of funds increased to 1.85% compared to 1.83% in the prior quarter and 1.00% in the fourth quarter of 2022.                

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income represented 31% of our total net revenues for the year.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $21.8 million compared to $23.1 million in the third quarter of 2023.   Excluding securities gains for both periods, noninterest income increased $2.1 million in the current quarter. The increase was primarily driven by the full quarter benefit of Blackhawk, along with higher insurance revenues.     

In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2022, noninterest income increased $3.6 million, or 19.6%, due to a combination of organic growth and the addition of Blackhawk’s operating costs for the period.                  

Noninterest Expenses     
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $57.0 million compared to $47.1 million in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by the full quarter of Blackhawk and approximately $5.6 million in nonrecurring acquisition related costs.

In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2022, noninterest expenses increased $17.7 million. In addition to $5.6 million in nonrecurring integration related costs during the period, the increase was primarily driven by the addition of Blackhawk.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, as adjusted in the non-GAAP reconciliation table herein, for the fourth quarter 2023 was 58.9% compared to 58.6% in the prior quarter and 58.1% for the same period last year.

Capital Levels, Dividend and Taxes
The Company’s capital levels remained strong and above the “well capitalized” levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows:

Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.84%  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.02%  
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.62%  
Leverage ratio 9.33%  
     

Tangible book value per share increased in the period to $22.20 on a combination of both earnings growth and improvement in the unrealized loss position in the bond portfolio impacting accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”).

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 payable on March 1, 2024 for shareholders of record on February 16, 2024.

The Company’s effective tax rate for the fourth quarter was 16.6% and 22.0% for the year. The lower rate in the current period was primarily due to $0.8 million of refunds for amendments filed on Wisconsin state taxes.

About First Mid: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc., and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $7.6 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to the customers and communities and has done so over the last 159 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.

Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Adjusted Net Income,” “Adjusted Diluted EPS,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” and “Tangible Book Value per Common Share”. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements
This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid, such as discussions of First Mid’s pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid; legislative and/or regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on First Mid’s businesses. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Aaron Holt
VP, Shareholder Relations
217-258-0463
aholt@firstmid.com

Matt Smith
Chief Financial Officer
217-258-1528
msmith@firstmid.com

– Tables Follow –

             
    FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
    Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
    (In thousands, unaudited)
     
    As of
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
      2023       2023       2022  
             
Assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 143,064     $ 383,237     $ 152,433  
Investment securities     1,179,402       1,226,746       1,223,720  
Loans (including loans held for sale)     5,580,565       5,540,065       4,826,212  
Less allowance for credit losses     (68,675 )     (68,241 )     (59,093 )
Net loans     5,511,890       5,471,824       4,767,119  
Premises and equipment, net     101,396       102,004       90,473  
Goodwill and intangibles, net     264,231       267,793       169,897  
Bank owned life insurance     166,125       165,022       151,756  
Other assets     220,686       238,668       188,817  
  Total assets   $ 7,586,794     $ 7,855,294     $ 6,744,215  
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Deposits:            
Non-interest bearing   $ 1,398,234     $ 1,389,022     $ 1,256,514  
Interest bearing     4,725,425       4,957,302       4,000,487  
Total deposits     6,123,659       6,346,324       5,257,001  
Repurchase agreement with customers     213,721       214,978       221,414  
Other borrowings     263,787       364,953       465,071  
Junior subordinated debentures     24,058       24,003       19,364  
Subordinated debt     106,755       106,648       94,553  
Other liabilities     61,610       60,440       53,657  
  Total liabilities     6,793,590       7,117,346       6,111,060  
             
  Total stockholders' equity     793,204       737,948       633,155  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 7,586,794     $ 7,855,294     $ 6,744,215  
             


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,   December 31,
      2023     2022       2023     2022
Interest income:                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 78,676   $ 53,128     $ 262,423   $ 185,869
Interest on investment securities     8,515     7,285       32,119     29,380
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits     2,736     296       5,624     642
  Total interest income     89,927     60,709       300,166     215,891
Interest expense:                
Interest on deposits     25,900     9,227       77,294     18,813
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase     1,754     1,163       6,565     1,795
Interest on other borrowings     3,073     3,345       16,789     6,193
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures     545     315       1,859     868
Interest on subordinated debt     1,193     987       4,196     3,945
  Total interest expense     32,465     15,037       106,703     31,614
Net interest income     57,462     45,672       193,463     184,277
Provision for credit losses     552     805       6,104     4,806
Net interest income after provision for loan     56,910     44,867       187,359     179,471
Non-interest income:                
Wealth management revenues     4,998     6,201       20,793     22,492
Insurance commissions     5,398     4,719       24,814     21,622
Service charges     3,298     2,375       10,881     9,112
Net securities gains/(losses)     46     (48 )     3,383     33
Mortgage banking revenues     954     65       2,282     1,190
ATM/debit card revenue     4,233     3,209       14,347     12,422
Other     2,841     1,686       10,286     7,811
Total non-interest income     21,768     18,207       86,786     74,682
Non-interest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits     29,925     23,610       104,962     98,594
Net occupancy and equipment expense     7,977     6,126       26,946     24,257
Net other real estate owned (income) expense     800     87       1,862     330
FDIC insurance     1,015     464       3,339     1,805
Amortization of intangible assets     3,560     1,537       9,127     6,290
Stationary and supplies     404     298       1,346     1,295
Legal and professional expense     2,065     1,607       7,379     6,996
ATM/debit card expense     1,332     1,309       5,322     4,300
Marketing and donations     679     681       3,005     2,999
Other     9,268     3,653       22,452     15,995
Total non-interest expense     57,025     39,372       185,740     162,861
Income before income taxes     21,653     23,702       88,405     91,292
Income taxes     3,582     3,063       19,470     18,340
Net income   $ 18,071   $ 20,639     $ 68,935   $ 72,952
                 
Per Share Information                
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.76   $ 1.01     $ 3.17   $ 3.62
Diluted earnings per common share     0.76     1.01       3.15     3.60
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding     23,837,853     20,461,046       21,780,217     20,169,077
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding     23,921,758     20,535,220       21,868,788     20,243,635
                 


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
                     
    For the Quarter Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
     2023    2023    2023     2023     2022 
Interest income:                    
Interest and fees on loans   $ 78,676   $ 69,143   $ 58,368     $ 56,236     $ 53,128  
Interest on investment securities     8,515     9,284     7,193       7,127       7,285  
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits     2,736     2,011     569       308       296  
  Total interest income     89,927     80,438     66,130       63,671       60,709  
Interest expense:                    
Interest on deposits     25,900     22,047     16,580       12,767       9,227  
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase     1,754     1,625     1,723       1,463       1,163  
Interest on other borrowings     3,073     4,749     4,084       4,883       3,345  
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures     545     545     390       379       315  
Interest on subordinated debt     1,193     1,029     986       988       987  
  Total interest expense     32,465     29,995     23,763       20,480       15,037  
Net interest income     57,462     50,443     42,367       43,191       45,672  
Provision for credit losses     552     5,911     458       (817 )     805  
Net interest income after provision for loan     56,910     44,532     41,909       44,008       44,867  
Non-interest income:                    
Wealth management revenues     4,998     4,940     5,341       5,514       6,201  
Insurance commissions     5,398     5,199     5,737       8,480       4,719  
Service charges     3,298     2,994     2,386       2,203       2,375  
Securities gains, net     46     3,389     (6 )     (46 )     (48 )
Mortgage banking revenues     954     846     332       150       65  
ATM/debit card revenue     4,233     3,766     3,265       3,083       3,209  
Other     2,841     1,919     2,431       3,095       1,686  
Total non-interest income     21,768     23,053     19,486       22,479       18,207  
Non-interest expense:                    
Salaries and employee benefits     29,925     25,422     23,544       26,071       23,610  
Net occupancy and equipment expense     7,977     6,929     6,035       6,005       6,126  
Net other real estate owned (income) expense     800     902     27       133       87  
FDIC insurance     1,015     785     1,076       463       464  
Amortization of intangible assets     3,560     2,568     1,477       1,522       1,537  
Stationary and supplies     404     335     315       292       298  
Legal and professional expense     2,065     1,844     1,780       1,690       1,607  
ATM/debit card expense     1,332     1,751     1,016       1,223       1,309  
Marketing and donations     679     764     908       654       681  
Other     9,268     5,796     3,864       3,524       3,653  
Total non-interest expense     57,025     47,096     40,042       41,577       39,372  
Income before income taxes     21,653     20,489     21,353       24,910       23,702  
Income taxes     3,582     5,372     4,786       5,730       3,063  
Net income   $ 18,071   $ 15,117   $ 16,567     $ 19,180     $ 20,639  
                     
Per Share Information                    
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.76   $ 0.68   $ 0.81     $ 0.94     $ 1.01  
Diluted earnings per common share     0.76     0.68     0.80       0.93       1.01  
                     
Weighted average shares outstanding     23,837,853     22,220,438     20,528,717       20,492,254       20,461,046  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding     23,921,758     22,319,334     20,628,239       20,563,972       20,535,220  
                     


    FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
    Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
    (Unaudited)
    As of and for the Quarter Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
     2023     2023     2023     2023     2022 
                     
Loan Portfolio                    
Construction and land development   $ 205,077     $ 189,206     $ 151,574     $ 159,157     $ 144,264  
Farm real estate loans     391,132       399,834       392,220       401,957       410,327  
1-4 Family residential properties     542,469       531,699       418,932       424,545       440,180  
Multifamily residential properties     319,129       327,067       303,482       301,808       294,346  
Commercial real estate     2,384,704       2,392,834       2,056,529       2,003,647       2,030,011  
     Loans secured by real estate     3,842,511       3,840,640       3,322,737       3,291,114       3,319,128  
Agricultural operating loans     196,272       179,447       148,318       146,847       166,838  
Commercial and industrial loans     1,266,159       1,242,653       1,094,522       1,078,021       1,082,960  
Consumer loans     91,014       99,542       80,241       88,430       97,775  
All other loans     184,609       177,783       167,598       156,219       159,511  
Total loans     5,580,565       5,540,065       4,813,416       4,760,631       4,826,212  
                     
Deposit Portfolio                    
Non-interest bearing demand deposits   $ 1,398,234     $ 1,389,022     $ 1,171,047     $ 1,262,181     $ 1,256,514  
Interest bearing demand deposits     1,837,296       1,940,162       1,477,765       1,419,791       1,389,283  
Savings deposits     710,586       734,377       602,523       639,691       636,699  
Money Market     1,129,950       1,161,957       923,259       878,452       1,267,726  
Time deposits     1,047,593       1,120,806       1,044,991       830,663       706,779  
Total deposits     6,123,659       6,346,324       5,219,585       5,030,778       5,257,001  
                     
Asset Quality                    
Non-performing loans   $ 20,128     $ 21,269     $ 18,637     $ 15,163     $ 19,170  
Non-performing assets     21,292       23,565       22,615       19,225       23,539  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     118       181       (38 )     53       489  
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans     341.19 %     320.85 %     315.07 %     383.98 %     308.26 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding     1.23 %     1.23 %     1.22 %     1.22 %     1.22 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.36 %     0.38 %     0.39 %     0.32 %     0.40 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.28 %     0.30 %     0.34 %     0.29 %     0.35 %
Special Mention loans     74,050       73,732       40,687       47,022       39,853  
Substandard and Doubtful loans     28,945       30,575       28,255       29,931       34,352  
                     
Common Share Data                    
Common shares outstanding     23,827,137       23,830,038       20,528,192       20,519,717       20,452,376  
Book value per common share   $ 33.29     $ 30.97     $ 32.18     $ 32.26     $ 30.96  
Tangible book value per common share (1)     22.20       19.73       23.48       24.05       22.65  
Tangible book value per common share excluding other comprehensive income at period end (1)     27.93       27.24       30.87       30.77       30.06  
Market price of stock     34.66       26.56       24.14       27.22       32.08  
                     
Key Performance Ratios and Metrics                    
End of period earning assets   $ 6,780,160     $ 7,007,282     $ 6,023,553     $ 5,995,674     $ 6,063,953  
Average earning assets     6,948,309       6,593,781       6,049,626       6,052,264       6,000,106  
Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent)     5.18 %     4.89 %     4.43 %     4.32 %     4.07 %
Average rate on cost of funds     1.85 %     1.83 %     1.59 %     1.38 %     1.00 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)     3.33 %     3.06 %     2.84 %     2.94 %     3.07 %
Return on average assets     0.93 %     0.90 %     0.99 %     1.15 %     1.24 %
Adjusted return on average assets (1)     1.16 %     0.94 %     1.03 %     1.18 %     1.25 %
Return on average common equity     9.76 %     8.70 %     10.07 %     12.11 %     13.51 %
Adjusted return on average common equity (1)     12.11 %     9.82 %     10.42 %     11.92 %     13.60 %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1)     58.91 %     58.60 %     60.37 %     59.01 %     58.07 %
Full-time equivalent employees     1,187       1,224       995       988       1,043  
                     
1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.         
                     


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Net Interest Margin
(In thousands, unaudited)
    For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
    QTD Average       Average
    Balance   Interest   Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS            
Interest bearing deposits   $ 186,849     $ 2,560   5.44 %
Federal funds sold     8,842       122   5.47 %
Certificates of deposits investments     1,630       54   13.14 %
Investment Securities:            
  Taxable (total less municipals)     946,620       6,522   2.76 %
  Tax-exempt (Municipals)     259,662       2,524   3.89 %
Loans (net of unearned income)     5,544,706       78,938   5.65 %
             
Total interest earning assets     6,948,309       90,720   5.18 %
             
NONEARNING ASSETS            
Cash and due from banks     137,282          
Premises and equipment     101,641          
Other nonearning assets     618,063          
Allowance for loan losses     (68,584 )        
             
Total assets   $ 7,736,711          
             
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES            
Demand deposits   $ 2,999,731     $ 16,077   2.13 %
Savings deposits     724,347       190   0.10 %
Time deposits     1,074,569       9,633   3.56 %
Total interest bearing deposits     4,798,647       25,900   2.14 %
Repurchase agreements     230,977       1,754   3.01 %
FHLB advances     336,939       3,060   3.60 %
Federal funds purchased     -       1   0.00 %
Subordinated debt     106,684       1,193   4.44 %
Jr. subordinated debentures     24,029       545   9.00 %
Other debt     -       12   0.00 %
Total borrowings     698,629       6,565   3.73 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     5,497,276       32,465   2.34 %
             
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES            
Demand deposits     1,463,572     Average cost of funds 1.85 %
Other liabilities     35,248          
Stockholders' equity     740,615          
             
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity   $ 7,736,711          
             
Net Interest Earnings / Spread       $ 58,255   2.84 %
             
Impact of Non-Interest Bearing Funds           0.49 %
             
Tax effected yield on interest earning assets               3.33 %
             


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, unaudited)
                     
    As of and for the Quarter Ended
    December 31,   September 30,
 		  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2023   2023   2023   2023   2022
                     
Net interest income as reported   $ 57,462     $ 50,443     $ 42,367     $ 43,191     $ 45,672  
Net interest income, (tax equivalent)     58,255       51,212       43,109       43,947       46,464  
Average earning assets     6,948,309       6,593,781       6,049,626       6,052,264       6,000,106  
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)     3.33 %     3.06 %     2.84 %     2.94 %     3.07 %
                     
                     
Common stockholder's equity   $ 793,204     $ 737,948     $ 660,687     $ 661,865     $ 633,155  
Goodwill and intangibles, net     264,231       267,793       178,615       168,373       169,897  
Common shares outstanding     23,827       23,830       20,528       20,520       20,452  
Tangible Book Value per common share   $ 22.20     $ 19.73     $ 23.48     $ 24.05     $ 22.65  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI)     (136,427 )     (178,903 )     (151,566 )     (137,901 )     (151,507 )
Adjusted tangible book value per common share   $ 27.93     $ 27.24     $ 30.87     $ 30.77     $ 30.06  
                     


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
                     
    As of and for the Quarter Ended
    December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
      2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
Adjusted earnings Reconciliation                    
Net Income - GAAP   $ 18,071     $ 15,117     $ 16,567     $ 19,180     $ 20,639  
Adjustments (post-tax): (1)                    
Acquisition ACL on non-PCD assets in provision expense     -       2,985       -       -       -  
Nonrecurring severance expense     -       -       -       416       -  
Net (gain)/loss on securities sales     (36 )     (2,677 )     -       -       -  
Integration and acquisition expenses     4,385       1,653       589       135       131  
Total non-recurring adjustments (non-GAAP)   $ 4,348     $ 1,962     $ 589     $ 551     $ 131  
                     
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP   $ 22,419     $ 17,079     $ 17,156     $ 19,731     $ 20,770  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)   $ 0.94     $ 0.77     $ 0.83     $ 0.96     $ 1.01  
Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP     1.16 %     0.94 %     1.03 %     1.18 %     1.25 %
Adjusted return on average common equity - non-GAAP     12.11 %     9.82 %     10.42 %     11.92 %     13.60 %
                     
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation                    
Noninterest expense - GAAP   $ 57,025     $ 47,096     $ 40,042     $ 41,577     $ 39,372  
Other real estate owned property income (expense)     (800 )     (902 )     (27 )     (133 )     (87 )
Amortization of intangibles     (3,560 )     (2,568 )     (1,477 )     (1,522 )     (1,537 )
Nonrecurring severance expense     -       -       -       (527 )     -  
Integration and acquisition expenses     (5,550 )     (2,093 )     (745 )     (171 )     (166 )
  Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)   $ 47,115     $ 41,533     $ 37,793     $ 39,224     $ 37,582  
                     
Net interest income -GAAP   $ 57,462     $ 50,443     $ 42,367     $ 43,192     $ 45,672  
Effect of tax-exempt income (1)     793       769       742       755       792  
  Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP)   $ 58,255     $ 51,212     $ 43,109     $ 43,947     $ 46,464  
                     
Noninterest income - GAAP   $ 21,768     $ 23,053     $ 19,486     $ 22,479     $ 18,207  
Net (gain)/loss on securities sales     (46 )     (3,389 )     6       46       48  
  Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)   $ 21,722     $ 19,664     $ 19,492     $ 22,525     $ 18,255  
                     
  Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP)   $ 79,977     $ 70,876     $ 62,601     $ 66,472     $ 64,719  
                     
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)     58.91 %     58.60 %     60.37 %     59.01 %     58.07 %
                     
(1) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) and tax-exempt income are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.     


