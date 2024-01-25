Capstreet-backed TradePending Welcomes Madhu Kota as Chief Technology Officer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TradePending, a sales enablement and consumer experience software platform for car dealerships, announced today that Madhu Kota has joined as Chief Technology Officer. TradePending is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.



“Madhu has an impressive background in software product development, professional services, consulting, and executive management, and we’re delighted to welcome him to TradePending,” said Brice Englert, CEO of TradePending. “As a software platform, it’s critical that TradePending provide its customers with innovative solutions that continually evolve with their changing needs. We’re confident that Madhu, who speaks the language of both tech and business, will help as we seek to elevate our products as well as our entire technology team.”

With 25 years of experience in IT, Mr. Kota began his career as a software engineer, and rose through the ranks to serve in various senior technology leadership positions. Most recently, he was CTO and Head of R&D at Riskonnect and previously was Chief Information Officer and SVP of Technology Development at BioIQ. He holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from India’s Sri Venkateswara University and master's degrees from Anna University (India) and Auburn University (USA). He has also completed the executive general management program at Harvard Business School and is currently pursuing a doctorate in business administration at Georgia State University, with a research focus in cyber security and AI.

“Madhu has hands-on expertise across multiple applications and is well versed in the latest AI and cybersecurity developments, which we believe will be an asset to TradePending as the company continues to expand its solutions,” added Rick Pleczko, CEO, Capstreet Operating Executive Group and Executive Chair at TradePending. “We will look to leverage his experience working for both start-ups and established companies, as well as PE-backed firms, as we identify new avenues for growth.”

About TradePending

TradePending’s mission is “simple automotive,” bringing dealers and consumers together across North America. Over 5,000 dealerships across the United States and Canada utilize the company’s sales enablement, website conversion, and customer retention platform to educate and inform their customers, to simplify and shorten the sales process, and to convert their website traffic into new opportunities. The platform includes integrated solutions for trade-in valuations and offers, monthly payment calculators, personalized video communications, creative inventory merchandising, detailed vehicle reports, and service offers management. The TradePending API provides industry partners with proprietary market data to power their own products and services. https://www.tradepending.com

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework™ to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.

Contact:

Lambert

Jennifer Hurson, 845-507-0571, jhurson@lambert.com

Joanne Lessner, 212-222-7436, jlessner@lambert.com