IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Stock2Me Podcast featuring Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave Quantum Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Stock2Me Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Stock2Me Podcast features a fascinating array of companies and individuals, many of whom are actively revolutionizing business practices within their respective markets. The latest episode features Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in quantum computing systems, software and services that delivers customer value via practical quantum applications for computationally complex problems such as factory planning, resource allocation, job shop scheduling, labor allocation, vehicle routing, artificial intelligence, drug discovery, financial modeling and more.

During the interview, Dr. Baratz discussed his journey to becoming the CEO of D-Wave, provided an introduction to quantum computing and offered perspectives on D-Wave’s leadership in driving the commercial adoption of this emerging technology.

“Quantum computing is nothing more than using quantum mechanical effects – things like superposition, entanglement or tunneling – to solve computationally hard problems faster or better than they can be solved using classical computers. Quantum computing can be applied to both revolutionary applications, like developing designer drugs or global weather modeling, and evolutionary applications, like improving employee scheduling or autonomous vehicle routing on manufacturing plant floors. These evolutionary applications are problems that businesses are solving today; it's just that they're computationally so hard that businesses are using heuristics to try to come up with what they hope are ‘good enough’ solutions. With quantum computing, we're able to deliver better solutions faster to those problems.”

“Quantum computing is crossing the chasm right now, from experimentation to enterprise usage. At D-Wave, we took a different approach to quantum computing from everybody else in the industry; we decided to start with annealing quantum computing. Annealing is a much easier technology to work with, it's easier to scale and much less sensitive to errors. That has allowed us to become commercial today. D-Wave is actually driving adoption in the market with real customers who have applications in production today, helping to benefit their business operations. Nobody else in the quantum industry can say that.”

Join IBN’s Jonathan Keim and The Stock2Me Podcast’s latest guest to learn more about quantum computing technology, as well as some of D-Wave’s recent milestones and near-term goals.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.stock2me.com

The latest installment of The Stock2Me Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series. For more than 17 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies.

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software and services and is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers—and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. Its mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. D-Wave does this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection and financial modelling. D-Wave’s technology has been used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations, including Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.DWaveSys.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com