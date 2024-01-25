ACM Research’s Operating Subsidiary ACM Research (Shanghai) Announces Proposed Private Offering of Ordinary Shares

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging applications, today announced that its operating subsidiary, ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc. (“ACM Shanghai”), intends to offer ordinary shares, subject to market conditions and other factors, in a private offering to qualified buyers, in compliance with the requirements of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the “Private Offering”).

The gross proceeds of the proposed Private Offering of up to RMB 4.5B ($625 million) are intended to be used for research and development, capital expenditures and working capital. The proposed Private Offering is subject to the approval of ACM Shanghai’s shareholders, the review process by the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and the registration process by the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The proposed Private Offering is for up to 43.6 million ordinary shares, or up to 10% of ACM Shanghai’s share capital prior to the Private Offering. ACM estimates its equity interest in ACM Shanghai would decline to approximately 74.6% from its current equity interest of 82.1% if the full number of shares are sold in the proposed Private Offering.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmrcsh.com.

