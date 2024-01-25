Submit Release
eGain to Announce Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results on February 8, 2024

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), a knowledge automation platform for customer engagement, will announce its fiscal 2024 second quarter financial results after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, February 8, 2024, followed by an investor conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). Chief Executive Officer Ashu Roy and Chief Financial Officer Eric Smit will host the call and webcast.

When: Thursday, February 8th at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).
Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the investors section of eGain’s website at www.egain.com.
Dial In: To access the live call, dial 844-481-2704 (U.S. toll free) or +1 412-317-0660 (International) and ask to join the eGain earnings call.
Replay: A phone replay of the conference call will be available starting two hours after the call and remain in effect for one week. To access the phone replay, dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free) or +1 412-317-0088 (International). The replay access code is 1867998.
 

About eGain

eGain Knowledge Hub automates and orchestrates customer engagement across touch points. Powered by AI and analytics, our secure cloud solution delivers personalized digital-first experiences, quick business value, and easy innovation. Visit www.egain.com for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

MKR Investor Relations
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
Phone: 323-468-2300
Email: egan@mkr-group.com


Primary Logo

