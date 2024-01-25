Keep You Flying Unveils Its Streamlined Online RFQ and Procurement Services for In-Demand Aviation Parts

Keep You Flying announces its streamlined RFQ and procurement services for those seeking popular aviation parts with competitive pricing and rapid lead times

Our streamlined RFQ and procurement services are a part of our dedication to providing aviation professionals a cutting-edge platform that ensures efficient access to the parts they need.” — Joe Faruqui

CALIFORNIA, ANAHEIM, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keep You Flying, an aviation parts distribution platform operated by ASAP Semiconductor, proudly announces its streamlined online Request for Quote (RFQ) and procurement services that are catered toward aviation demands. This move is designed to enhance the efficiency and convenience of sourcing in-demand aviation parts online, catering to the needs of both commercial and business aviation sectors.

In an industry where timely fulfillment and quality solutions are critical, Keep You Flying is taking a significant leap forward by introducing an advanced online platform. This platform is tailored to streamline the RFQ and procurement processes, providing aviation professionals with a seamless experience for acquiring all necessary commercial jet parts, business jet parts, and various civil aviation components while meeting time and budget limitations.

With over 2 billion items in stock and more being added all the time, Keep You Flying eases procurement by providing a user-friendly website and instant RFQ services. With curated catalogs organizing parts by standardized designations like manufacturer, part type, NSN, and more, as well as an efficient search engine and filters, locating desired items is simple. Once customers are prepared to initiate procurement, they simply need to submit an RFQ form through the company’s website before receiving tailored solutions in a matter of 15 minutes or less. With this, those seeking optimal procurement options can be treated to swift solutions and immediate purchasing options to keep operations up and running.

The comprehensive inventory presented by Keep You Flying includes a wide range of commercial jet parts sourced from leading manufacturers and suppliers from across the globe. From engine components to avionics and airframe parts, the platform caters to the diverse applications and demands of the industry.

For business endeavors, Keep You Flying offers a specialized selection of business jet parts. The platform is designed to cater to the unique requirements of such operations, ensuring that customers have access to top-quality components that meet the stringent standards of the industry. Whether it is avionics, electronics, or airframe components, Keep You Flying can provide sourcing options for many popularly operated aircraft models and more.

Civil aviation demands precision and reliability, and Keep You Flying understands the intricate needs of this sector. The platform features a wide range of civil aviation parts, encompassing avionics, hardware, electronics, and engine parts. With a commitment to quality and authenticity, Keep You Flying ensures that civil aviation professionals have access to a diverse selection of components that align with industry standards and objectives.

To bolster its services, Keep You Flying maintains a robust global supply chain network and strong supplier connections. This enables quick fulfillment for aviation parts based on the time constraints of customers and current market availability. With strategically located distribution centers, Keep You Flying can also promptly fulfill orders and potentially expedite shipping to meet the time-sensitive demands of the aviation industry.

Keep You Flying also adopts a customer-centric approach, recognizing the urgency and specificity of many aviation operations. The platform provides dedicated account managers for personalized assistance, ensuring that customers receive the support they need throughout the procurement process. Furthermore, customers are now treated to around-the-clock services where those with inquiries or part requirements can reach out by phone or email to receive assistance from industry experts.

The launch of the streamlined online RFQ and procurement services marks a significant innovation for the company. Keep You Flying is dedicated to continually enhancing its platform, incorporating user feedback and staying ahead of industry trends to provide aviation professionals with a cutting-edge solution for their most demanding sourcing needs.

Keep You Flying adheres to stringent industry regulations and quality standards, ensuring the authenticity and reliability of the components it offers. All listings are strictly sourced from vetted entities, and inventory offerings undergo varying levels of testing and inspection prior to shipment. The platform operates with AS9120B, ISO 9001:2015, and FAA AC 00-56B accreditation, and it strives to always exceed regulatory and statutory guidelines for export compliance and quality assurance. By combining innovation, a comprehensive inventory, global reach, and industry-leading quality assurance, Keep You Flying stands as a reliable partner for aviation professionals seeking excellence in procurement. For more information about Keep You Flying and its range of aerospace solutions, please visit https://www.keepyouflying.com/.

About Keep You Flying:

Keep You Flying is a leading aviation parts distribution platform that belongs to the ASAP Semiconductor family of websites. It specializes in streamlined online RFQ and procurement services, presenting customers immediate access to over 2 billion new, used, obsolete, and hard-to-find items that cater to diverse applications. With a comprehensive inventory, global reach, a customer-centric approach, and a commitment to compliance and quality assurance, Keep You Flying is a trusted partner for aviation professionals worldwide.