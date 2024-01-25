Submit Release
Amalgamated Financial Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results: $170.8 Million Deposit Growth Excluding Brokered CDs; Net Interest Margin Rises to 3.44%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 12.98% | Return on Average Assets of 1.13%

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Financial Corp. (the “Company” or “Amalgamated”) (Nasdaq: AMAL), the holding company for Amalgamated Bank (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights (on a linked quarter basis)

  • Net income of $22.7 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to $22.3 million, or $0.73 per diluted share.
  • Core net income1 of $22.1 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to $23.3 million, or $0.76 per diluted share.
  • A tax adjustment of $3.3 million detracted $0.11 per diluted share from both GAAP and core net income.

Deposits and Liquidity

  • Total deposits increased $21.1 million, or 0.3%, to $7.0 billion including a $149.7 million decline in Brokered CDs.
  • Excluding Brokered CDs, on-balance sheet deposits increased $170.8 million or 2.6% to $6.8 billion.
  • Political deposits increased $236.1 million, or 24.8%, to $1.2 billion.
  • Off-balance sheet deposits totaled $303.1 million, comprised primarily of transactional political deposits and transitional deposits scheduled for our Trust business.
  • Average cost of deposits excluding Brokered CDs, increased 14 basis points to 125 basis points for the quarter, where non-interest-bearing deposits comprised 43% of total deposits, nearly identical to the prior quarter.
  • Cash, off-balance sheet deposits, and borrowing capacity, totaled $3.0 billion (immediately available) plus unpledged securities (two-day availability) of $582 million for total liquidity within two-days of $3.6 billion (89% of total uninsured deposits).

Assets and Margin

  • Net loans receivable increased $48.7 million, or 1.1%, to $4.3 billion.
  • Total PACE assessments grew $21.5 million, or 1.9% to $1.1 billion.
  • Net interest income grew $3.6 million, or 5.63%, to $67.3 million.
  • Net interest margin expanded 15 basis points to 3.44%.

Investments and Capital

  • Tangible common equity1 ratio of 7.16%, representing a fifth consecutive quarter of improvement.
  • Traditional available-for-sale securities, which are 70% of the traditional securities portfolio, had unrealized losses of 6.7%, with an effective duration of 1.9 years.
  • Traditional held-to-maturity securities, which are 30% of the traditional securities portfolio, had unrecognized losses of 7.2%, with an effective duration of 4.1 years.
  • Regulatory capital remains above bank “well capitalized” standards.
  • Leverage ratio of 8.07%, increasing 18 basis points from the prior quarter and Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.98% representing a conservative asset mix.

Share Repurchase

  • Repurchased approximately 65,000 shares, or $1.1 million of common stock under the Company’s $40 million share repurchase program announced in the first quarter of 2022, with $19.8 million of remaining capacity.

Full Year 2023 Highlights (from year end 2022)

  • Net income of $88.0 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, compared to $81.5 million, or $2.61 per diluted share, an increase of 8.0%.
  • Core net income1 was $90.5 million, or $2.94 per diluted share, as compared to $87.2 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, an increase of 3.8%.
  • Total deposits increased by $417.0 million, or 6.3% to $7.0 billion.
  • Net loans receivable increased $284.6 million, or 7.0%, to $4.3 billion.
  • Total PACE assessments increased $218.0 million, or 23.9%, to $1.1 billion.
  • Net interest income increased $21.5 million or 9.0%, to $261.3 million compared to $239.8 million.
  • Nonperforming assets were stable, increasing 6 basis points to $34.2 million or 0.43% of total assets.
  • Classified or criticized assets improved by 12 basis points to 2.48% of total loans.

Priscilla Sims Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are operating in an enviable position of managing deposit liquidity instead of searching for it. In today's highly constrained liquidity environment, we are punching well above our weight, giving us many options to deliver above peer returns.”

__________________________________
1 Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure are set forth on the last page of the financial information accompanying this press release and may also be found on our website, www.amalgamatedbank.com.

Fourth Quarter Earnings

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $22.7 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to $22.3 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. The $0.4 million increase during the quarter was primarily driven by a $3.6 million increase in net interest income and a $2.6 million increase in non-interest income, offset by a $1.8 million increase in provision for credit losses, and a $3.7 million increase in income tax expense primarily driven by a state and city tax examination that reduced the Bank’s net operating loss carryforwards, which resulted in additional tax liabilities and a write-down of deferred tax assets totaling $3.3 million.

Core net income1 for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $22.1 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to $23.3 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Excluded from core net income for the quarter, pre-tax was $2.3 million of losses on the sale of securities, and $3.3 million of tax credits from our solar tax equity investments. Excluded from the third quarter of 2023, pre-tax was $1.7 million of losses on the sale of securities, $0.6 million of pre-tax gains on subordinated debt repurchases, and $0.3 million in severance costs.

Net interest income was $67.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $63.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. Loan interest income increased $2.0 million driven by a $56.2 million increase in average loan balances coupled with a 12 basis point increase in loan yields. Interest income on securities increased $1.8 million driven by a 27 basis point increase in securities yield offset by a decrease in the average balance of securities of $32.6 million. The increase in interest income was offset by higher interest expense on total interest-bearing deposits of $2.2 million driven by a 14 basis point increase in cost and an increase in the average balance of total interest-bearing deposits of $128.7 million. The changes in deposit costs were primarily related to increased rates on select non-time deposit products and also a 55 basis point increase in the cost of time deposits.

Net interest margin was 3.44% for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 15 basis points from 3.29% in the third quarter of 2023. The increase is largely due to increased yields and average balances of interest-earning assets driven mainly by strong PACE originations and commercial lending portfolio repricing. Prepayment penalties had no impact on our net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2023, which is the same as in the prior quarter.

Provision for credit losses totaled an expense of $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to an expense of $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. The expense in the fourth quarter is primarily driven by $4.7 million charge-off on a construction loan, partially offset by improvements in macro-economic forecasts used in the CECL model.

Core non-interest income1 was $8.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to fees from our treasury investment services as well as fees earned from off-balance sheet reciprocal deposits.

Core non-interest expense1 for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $37.7 million, an increase of $0.7 million from the third quarter of 2023. This was mainly driven by a $0.2 million increase in professional fees, and a $0.4 million increase in other expense primarily related to residential loan servicing expenses.

Our provision for income tax expense was $12.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $8.8 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase is primarily driven by a $3.3 million adjustment related to a state and city tax examination as previously mentioned. Excluding the tax adjustment, our effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 26.2%, compared to 28.4% for the third quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet Quarterly Summary

Total assets were $8.0 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $7.9 billion at September 30, 2023, in keeping with our strategy to keep our balance sheet flat. Notable changes within individual balance sheet line items include a $48.7 million increase in net loans receivable, and a $50.0 million increase in resell agreements. Additionally, deposits excluding Brokered CDs increased by $170.8 million while Brokered CDs decreased $149.7 million.

Total net loans receivable, at December 31, 2023 were $4.3 billion, an increase of $48.7 million, or 1.1% for the quarter. The increase in loans is primarily driven by a $53.2 million increase in multifamily loans, a $29.3 million increase in the commercial real estate portfolio, and a $16.1 million increase in residential loans, offset by a $39.4 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans, mainly related to paydowns on revolving lines. During the quarter, criticized or classified loans increased $22.0 million largely related to the downgrade of an $18.7 million commercial and industrial loan to substandard and accruing.

Total deposits at December 31, 2023 were $7.0 billion, an increase of $21.1 million, or 0.3%, during the quarter. Total deposits excluding Brokered CDs increased by $170.8 million to $6.8 billion, or a 2.6% increase. Deposits held by politically active customers, such as campaigns, PACs, advocacy-based organizations, and state and national party committees were $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $236.1 million during this quarter, of which a substantial portion were moved off-balance sheet. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 41% of average total deposits and 42% of ending total deposits for the quarter, contributing to an average cost of total deposits of 143 basis points. Super-core deposits1 totaled approximately $3.6 billion, had a weighted average life of 16 years, and comprised 53% of total deposits, excluding Brokered CDs. Total uninsured deposits were $4.0 billion, comprising 58% of total deposits. Excluding uninsured super-core deposits of approximately $2.6 billion, remaining uninsured deposits were approximately 21%-24% of total deposits with immediate liquidity coverage of 202%.

Nonperforming assets totaled $34.2 million, or 0.43% of period-end total assets at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $2.3 million, compared with $36.5 million, or 0.46% on a linked quarter basis. The decrease in nonperforming assets was primarily driven by a charge-off of a $4.7 million construction loan and sale of a $1.2 million multifamily loan held for sale, offset by a $4.2 million increase in residential real estate nonaccrual loans.

During the quarter, the allowance for credit losses on loans decreased $2.1 million to $65.7 million. The ratio of allowance to total loans was 1.49%, a decrease of 6 basis points from 1.55% in the third quarter of 2023.

Capital Quarterly Summary

As of December 31, 2023, our Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio was 12.98%, Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 15.64%, and Tier-1 Leverage Capital ratio was 8.07%, compared to 12.63%, 15.28% and 7.89%, respectively, as of September 30, 2023. Stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2023 was $585.4 million, an increase of $39.1 million during the quarter. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily driven by $22.7 million of net income for the quarter offset by $3.1 million in dividends paid at $0.10 per outstanding share, $1.1 million of common stock repurchases, and a $19.3 million improvement in accumulated other comprehensive loss due to the tax effected mark-to-market on our available for sale securities portfolio.

Tangible book value per share was $18.74 as of December 31, 2023 compared to $17.43 as of September 30, 2023. Tangible common equity improved to 7.16% of tangible assets, compared to 6.72% as of September 30, 2023.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Amalgamated Financial Corp. will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results today, January 25, 2024 at 11:00am (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (international) and asking for the Amalgamated Financial Corp. Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13743057. The telephonic replay will be available until February 1, 2024.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

The presentation materials for the call can be accessed on the investor relations section of our website at https://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/.

About Amalgamated Financial Corp.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Amalgamated Bank. Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of five branches across New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, and a commercial office in Boston. Amalgamated Bank was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country’s oldest labor unions. Amalgamated Bank provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Bank is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of December 31, 2023, our total assets were $8.0 billion, total net loans were $4.3 billion, and total deposits were $7.0 billion. Additionally, as of December 31, 2023, our trust business held $41.7 billion in assets under custody and $14.8 billion in assets under management.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release (and the accompanying financial information and tables) refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures including, without limitation, “Core operating revenue,” “Core non-interest expense,” “Core non-interest income,” “Core net income,” “Tangible common equity,” “Average tangible common equity,” “Core return on average assets,” “Core return on average tangible common equity,” and “Core efficiency ratio.”

Our management utilizes this information to compare our operating performance for December 31, 2023 versus certain periods in 2023 and 2022 and to prepare internal projections. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate making period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of our operating performance. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and other discrete items unrelated to our core business, which are excluded, vary extensively from company to company, we believe that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare our results to those of other companies.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information, however, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. We strongly encourage readers to review the GAAP financial measures included in this release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial disclosures to comparable GAAP measures found in this release are set forth in the final pages of this release and also may be viewed on our website, amalgamatedbank.com.

Terminology

Certain terms used in this release are defined as follows:

“Core efficiency ratio” is defined as “Core non-interest expense” divided by “Core operating revenue.” We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is an efficiency ratio calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income.

“Core net income” is defined as net income after tax excluding gains and losses on sales of securities, gains on the sale of owned property, costs related to branch closures, restructuring/severance costs, acquisition costs, tax credits and accelerated depreciation on solar equity investments, and taxes on notable pre-tax items. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income.

“Core non-interest expense” is defined as total non-interest expense excluding costs related to branch closures, restructuring/severance, and acquisitions. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total non-interest expense.

“Core non-interest income” is defined as total non-interest income excluding gains and losses on sales of securities, gains on the sale of owned property, and tax credits and accelerated depreciation on solar equity investments. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is non-interest income.

“Core operating revenue” is defined as total net interest income plus “core non-interest income”. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the total of net interest income and non-interest income.

“Core return on average assets” is defined as “Core net income” divided by average total assets. We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average assets calculated by dividing net income by average total assets.

“Core return on average tangible common equity” is defined as “Core net income” divided by average “tangible common equity.” We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average equity calculated by dividing net income by average total stockholders’ equity.

“Super-core deposits” are defined as total deposits from commercial and consumer customers, with a relationship length of greater than 5 years. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total deposits.

“Tangible assets” are defined as total assets excluding, as applicable, goodwill and core deposit intangibles. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total assets.

“Tangible common equity”, and “Tangible book value” are defined as stockholders’ equity excluding, as applicable, minority interests, preferred stock, goodwill and core deposit intangibles. We believe that the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total stockholders’ equity.

"Traditional securities portfolio" is defined as total investment securities excluding PACE assessments. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total investment securities.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this release that are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified through the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “aspire,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “continue,” “in the future,” “may” and “intend,” as well as other similar words and expressions of the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any or all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) uncertain conditions in the banking industry and in national, regional and local economies in our core markets, which may have an adverse impact on our business, operations and financial performance; (ii) deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses; (iii) deposit outflows and subsequent declines in liquidity caused by factors that could include lack of confidence in the banking system, a deterioration in market conditions or the financial condition of depositors; (iv) changes in our deposits, including an increase in uninsured deposits; (v) unfavorable conditions in the capital markets, which may cause declines in our stock price and the value of our investments; (vi) continued fluctuation of the interest rate environment, including changes in net interest margin or changes that affect the yield curve on investments; (vii) potential deterioration in real estate collateral values; (viii) changes in legislation, regulation, public policies, or administrative practices impacting the banking industry, including increased regulation in the aftermath of recent bank failures; (ix) the outcome of legal or regulatory proceedings that may be instituted against us; (x) our inability to maintain the historical growth rate of the loan portfolio; (xi) changes in loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xii) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (xiii) any matter that would cause us to conclude that there was impairment of any asset, including intangible assets; (xiv) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (xv) increased competition for experienced members of the workforce including executives in the banking industry; (xvi) a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xvii) increased regulatory scrutiny and exposure from the use of “big data” techniques, machine learning, and artificial intelligence; (xviii) a downgrade in our credit rating; (xix) increased political opposition to Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) practices and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (“DEI”) practices; (xx) physical and transitional risks related to climate change as they impact our business and the businesses that we finance; and (xxi) future repurchase of our shares through our common stock repurchase program. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Consolidated Statements of Income

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands) 2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)    
Loans $ 51,551     $ 49,578     $ 42,492     $ 191,295     $ 145,649  
Securities   42,014       39,971       35,567       161,003       110,654  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   2,419       1,687       485       5,779       2,186  
Total interest and dividend income   95,984       91,236       78,544       358,077       258,489  
INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Deposits   25,315       23,158       5,682       81,124       11,056  
Borrowed funds   3,350       4,350       5,516       15,642       7,593  
Total interest expense   28,665       27,508       11,198       96,766       18,649  
NET INTEREST INCOME   67,319       63,728       67,346       261,311       239,840  
Provision for credit losses(1)   3,756       2,014       4,434       14,670       15,002  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   63,563       61,714       62,912       246,641       224,838  
NON-INTEREST INCOME                  
Trust Department fees   3,562       3,678       3,607       15,175       14,449  
Service charges on deposit accounts   3,102       2,731       2,991       10,999       10,999  
Bank-owned life insurance income   828       727       986       2,882       3,868  
Losses on sale of securities   (2,340 )     (1,699 )     (1,373 )     (7,392 )     (3,637 )
Gains (losses) on sale of loans, net   2       26       (578 )     32       (610 )
Loss on other real estate owned, net               (168 )           (168 )
Equity method investments income (loss)   3,671       550       (1,416 )     4,932       (2,773 )
Other income   581       767       177       2,708       1,769  
Total non-interest income   9,406       6,780       4,226       29,336       23,897  
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Compensation and employee benefits   21,249       21,345       19,470       85,774       74,712  
Occupancy and depreciation   3,421       3,349       3,345       13,605       13,723  
Professional fees   2,426       2,222       1,684       9,637       10,417  
Data processing   4,568       4,545       4,072       17,744       17,732  
Office maintenance and depreciation   700       685       696       2,830       3,012  
Amortization of intangible assets   222       222       262       888       1,047  
Advertising and promotion   750       816       1,331       4,181       3,741  
Federal deposit insurance premiums   1,000       1,200       788       4,018       3,228  
Other expense   3,416       2,955       3,922       12,570       12,959  
Total non-interest expense   37,752       37,339       35,570       151,247       140,571  
Income before income taxes   35,217       31,155       31,568       124,730       108,164  
Income tax expense   12,522       8,847       6,813       36,752       26,687  
Net income $ 22,695     $ 22,308     $ 24,755     $ 87,978     $ 81,477  
Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.75     $ 0.73     $ 0.81     $ 2.88     $ 2.64  
Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.74     $ 0.73     $ 0.80     $ 2.86     $ 2.61  

(1) In accordance with the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) standard on January 1, 2023, the provision for credit losses as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 is calculated under the current expected credit losses model. For December 31, 2022, the provision presented is the provision for loan losses calculated using the incurred loss model.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

($ in thousands) December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   December 31,
2022
Assets (unaudited)   (unaudited)    
Cash and due from banks $ 2,856     $ 5,494     $ 5,110  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   87,714       134,725       58,430  
Total cash and cash equivalents   90,570       140,219       63,540  
Securities:          
Available for sale, at fair value   1,483,042       1,491,450       1,812,476  
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost:          
Traditional securities, net of allowance for credit losses(1)of $54 and $55 at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively   620,232       612,026       629,424  
PACE assessments, net of allowance for credit losses(1)of $667 and $670 at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively   1,076,602       1,069,834       911,877  
    1,696,834       1,681,860       1,541,301  
           
Loans held for sale   1,817       2,189       7,943  
Loans receivable, net of deferred loan origination costs   4,411,319       4,364,745       4,106,002  
Allowance for credit losses(1)   (65,691 )     (67,815 )     (45,031 )
Loans receivable, net   4,345,628       4,296,930       4,060,971  
           
Resell agreements   50,000             25,754  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLBNY") stock, at cost   4,389       4,389       29,607  
Accrued interest and dividends receivable   55,484       47,745       41,441  
Premises and equipment, net   7,807       8,428       9,856  
Bank-owned life insurance   105,528       105,708       105,624  
Right-of-use lease asset   21,074       22,907       28,236  
Deferred tax asset, net   56,603       63,322       62,507  
Goodwill   12,936       12,936       12,936  
Intangible assets, net   2,217       2,439       3,105  
Equity method investments   13,024       11,813       8,305  
Other assets   25,371       17,397       29,522  
Total assets $ 7,972,324     $ 7,909,732     $ 7,843,124  
Liabilities          
Deposits $ 7,011,988     $ 6,990,854     $ 6,595,037  
Subordinated debt, net   70,546       70,427       77,708  
FHLBNY advances   4,381       4,381       580,000  
Other borrowings   230,000       230,000        
Operating leases   30,646       33,242       40,779  
Other liabilities   39,399       34,537       40,645  
Total liabilities   7,386,960       7,363,441       7,334,169  
Stockholders’ equity          
Common stock, par value $.01 per share   307       307       307  
Additional paid-in capital   288,232       287,579       286,947  
Retained earnings   388,033       368,420       330,275  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes   (86,004 )     (105,294 )     (108,707 )
Treasury stock, at cost   (5,337 )     (4,854 )      
Total Amalgamated Financial Corp. stockholders' equity   585,231       546,158       508,822  
Noncontrolling interests   133       133       133  
Total stockholders' equity   585,364       546,291       508,955  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,972,324     $ 7,909,732     $ 7,843,124  

(1) In accordance with the adoption of the CECL standard on January 1, 2023, the allowance for credit losses on both loans and securities as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 is calculated under the current expected credit losses model. For December 31, 2022, no allowance was calculated on securities, and the allowance on loans presented is the allowance for loan losses calculated using the incurred loss model.

Select Financial Data

  As of and for the   As of and for the
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
(Shares in thousands) 2023
 		  2023
 		  2022
 		  2023
 		  2022
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:                  
Earnings per share                  
Basic $ 0.75     $ 0.73     $ 0.81     $ 2.88     $ 2.64  
Diluted   0.74       0.73       0.80       2.86       2.61  
Core net income (non-GAAP)                  
Basic $ 0.73     $ 0.76     $ 0.89     $ 2.96     $ 2.83  
Diluted   0.72       0.76       0.87       2.94       2.79  
Book value per common share (excluding minority interest) $ 19.23     $ 17.93     $ 16.57     $ 19.23     $ 16.57  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 18.74     $ 17.43     $ 16.05     $ 18.74     $ 16.05  
Common shares outstanding, par value $.01 per share(1)   30,428       30,459       30,700       30,428       30,700  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic   30,418       30,481       30,679       30,555       30,818  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted   30,616       30,590       31,055       30,785       31,193  
                   
(1) 70,000,000 shares authorized; 30,736,141, 30,736,141, and 30,700,198 shares issued for the periods ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022 respectively, and 30,428,359, 30,458,781, and 30,700,198 shares outstanding for the periods ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022 respectively
 

Select Financial Data

  As of and for the   As of and for the
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
  2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
Selected Performance Metrics:                  
Return on average assets 1.13 %   1.12 %   1.26 %   1.12 %   1.05 %
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.10 %   1.17 %   1.38 %   1.15 %   1.13 %
Return on average equity 16.23 %   16.43 %   19.89 %   16.57 %   15.65 %
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 16.22 %   17.67 %   22.58 %   17.55 %   17.30 %
Average equity to average assets 6.95 %   6.82 %   6.32 %   6.74 %   6.74 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.16 %   6.72 %   6.30 %   7.16 %   6.30 %
Loan yield 4.68 %   4.56 %   4.24 %   4.49 %   4.03 %
Securities yield 5.21 %   4.94 %   4.08 %   4.93 %   3.14 %
Deposit cost 1.43 %   1.33 %   0.34 %   1.17 %   0.16 %
Net interest margin 3.44 %   3.29 %   3.56 %   3.41 %   3.22 %
Efficiency ratio(1) 49.20 %   52.96 %   49.70 %   52.04 %   53.30 %
Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 49.73 %   51.71 %   47.65 %   51.33 %   51.68 %
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.75 %   0.79 %   0.53 %   0.75 %   0.53 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.43 %   0.46 %   0.37 %   0.43 %   0.37 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans(2) 197.97 %   197.58 %   207.53 %   197.97 %   207.53 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans(2) 1.49 %   1.55 %   1.10 %   1.49 %   1.10 %
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.51 %   0.27 %   0.15 %   0.33 %   0.16 %
                   
Capital Ratios:                  
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 8.07 %   7.89 %   7.52 %   8.07 %   7.52 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.98 %   12.63 %   12.31 %   12.98 %   12.31 %
Total risk-based capital ratio 15.64 %   15.28 %   14.87 %   15.64 %   14.87 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.98 %   12.63 %   12.31 %   12.98 %   12.31 %
                   
(1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income
(2) In accordance with the adoption of the CECL standard on January 1, 2023, the allowance for credit losses on loans as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 are calculated under the current expected credit losses model. For December 31, 2022, the allowance on loans presented is the allowance for loan losses calculated using the incurred loss model.
 

Loan and PACE Assessments Portfolio Composition

(In thousands) At December 31, 2023   At September 30, 2023   At December 31, 2022
  Amount   % of total
loans		   Amount   % of total
loans		   Amount   % of total
loans
Commercial portfolio:                      
Commercial and industrial $ 1,010,998     22.9 %   $ 1,050,355     24.1 %   $ 925,641     22.5 %
Multifamily   1,148,120     26.1 %     1,094,955     25.1 %     967,521     23.6 %
Commercial real estate   353,432     8.0 %     324,139     7.4 %     335,133     8.2 %
Construction and land development   23,626     0.5 %     28,326     0.6 %     37,696     0.9 %
Total commercial portfolio   2,536,176     57.5 %     2,497,775     57.2 %     2,265,991     55.2 %
                       
Retail portfolio:                      
Residential real estate lending   1,425,596     32.3 %     1,409,530     32.3 %     1,371,779     33.5 %
Consumer solar(1)   408,260     9.3 %     415,324     9.5 %     416,849     10.2 %
Consumer and other(1)   41,287     0.9 %     42,116     1.0 %     47,150     1.1 %
Total retail   1,875,143     42.5 %     1,866,970     42.8 %     1,835,778     44.8 %
Total loans held for investment   4,411,319     100.0 %     4,364,745     100.0 %     4,101,769     100.0 %
                       
Net deferred loan origination costs(2)                       4,233      
Allowance for credit losses(3)   (65,691 )         (67,815 )         (45,031 )    
Loans receivable, net $ 4,345,628         $ 4,296,930         $ 4,060,971      
                       
PACE assessments:                      
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   1,077,269     95.3 %     1,070,504     96.5 %     911,877     100.0 %
Available for sale, at fair value   53,303     4.7 %     38,526     3.5 %         %
Total PACE assessments   1,130,572     100.0 %     1,109,030     100.0 %     911,877     100.0 %
                       
Allowance for credit losses(3)   (667 )         (670 )              
Total PACE assessments, net $ 1,129,905         $ 1,108,360         $ 911,877      

(1) The Company adopted the CECL standard on January 1, 2023. As a result, the classification of loan segments was updated, and all loan balances for presented periods have been reclassified.
(2) With the adoption of the CECL standard, loans balances as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 are presented at amortized cost, net of deferred loan origination costs.
(3) With the adoption of the CECL standard, the allowance for credit losses on both loans and securities as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 are calculated under the current expected credit losses model. For December 31, 2022, no allowance was calculated on securities, and the allowance on loans presented is the allowance for loan losses calculated using the incurred loss model.

Net Interest Income Analysis

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
(In thousands) Average
Balance 		Income / Expense Yield /
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income / Expense Yield /
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income / Expense Yield /
Rate
                                   
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 190,994   $ 2,419   5.02 %   $ 170,830   $ 1,687   3.92 %   $ 85,886   $ 485   2.24 %
Securities(1)   3,175,784     41,741   5.21 %     3,208,334     39,971   4.94 %     3,400,994     34,939   4.08 %
Resell agreements   16,848     273   6.43 %           0.00 %     46,909     628   5.31 %
Loans receivable, net(2)(3)   4,370,946     51,551   4.68 %     4,314,767     49,578   4.56 %     3,977,554     42,492   4.24 %
Total interest-earning assets   7,754,572     95,984   4.91 %     7,693,931     91,236   4.70 %     7,511,343     78,544   4.15 %
Non-interest-earning assets:                                  
Cash and due from banks   5,357             6,129             5,267        
Other assets   220,580             204,506             289,979        
Total assets $ 7,980,509           $ 7,904,566           $ 7,806,589        
                                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 3,629,658   $ 19,808   2.17 %   $ 3,446,027   $ 17,157   1.98 %   $ 2,967,150   $ 5,161   0.69 %
Time deposits   183,225     1,423   3.08 %     176,171     1,122   2.53 %     167,138     174   0.41 %
Brokered CDs   309,378     4,084   5.24 %     371,329     4,879   5.21 %     37,047     347   3.72 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,122,261     25,315   2.44 %     3,993,527     23,158   2.30 %     3,171,335     5,682   0.71 %
Other borrowings   304,869     3,350   4.36 %     376,585     4,350   4.58 %     545,303     5,514   4.01 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   4,427,130     28,665   2.57 %     4,370,112     27,508   2.50 %     3,716,638     11,196   1.20 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Demand and transaction deposits   2,921,961             2,920,737             3,522,352        
Other liabilities   76,588             74,964             73,838        
Total liabilities   7,425,679             7,365,813             7,312,828        
Stockholders' equity   554,830             538,753             493,761        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,980,509           $ 7,904,566           $ 7,806,589        
                                   
Net interest income / interest rate spread     $ 67,319   2.34 %       $ 63,728   2.20 %       $ 67,348   2.95 %
Net interest-earning assets / net interest margin $ 3,327,442       3.44 %   $ 3,323,819       3.29 %   $ 3,794,705       3.56 %
                                   
Total deposits excluding Brokered CDs / total cost of deposits excluding Brokered CDs $ 6,734,844       1.25 %   $ 6,542,935       1.11 %   $ 6,656,640       0.32 %
Total deposits / total cost of deposits $ 7,044,222       1.43 %   $ 6,914,264       1.33 %   $ 6,693,687       0.34 %
Total funding / total cost of funds $ 7,349,091       1.55 %   $ 7,290,849       1.50 %   $ 7,238,990       0.61 %

(1) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock in the average balance, and dividend income on FHLB stock in interest income
(2) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs. With the adoption of the CECL standard on January 1, 2023, the average balance of the allowance for credit losses on loans was reclassified for all presented periods to other assets to allow for comparability.
(3) Includes prepayment penalty interest income in 4Q2023, 3Q2023, and 4Q2022 of $167, $0, and $82, respectively (in thousands)

Net Interest Income Analysis

  Year Ended
  December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
(In thousands) Average
Balance 		Income /
Expense		 Yield /
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income /
Expense		 Yield /
Rate
                       
Interest-earning assets:                      
Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 142,053   $ 5,779   4.07 %   $ 258,214   $ 2,186   0.85 %
Securities(1)   3,250,788     160,298   4.93 %     3,391,056     106,417   3.14 %
Resell agreements   10,233     705   6.89 %     182,304     4,237   2.32 %
Loans receivable, net(2)(3)   4,259,195     191,295   4.49 %     3,615,437     145,649   4.03 %
Total interest-earning assets   7,662,269     358,077   4.67 %     7,447,011     258,489   3.47 %
Non-interest-earning assets:                      
Cash and due from banks   5,140             7,126        
Other assets   208,902             273,028        
Total assets $ 7,876,311           $ 7,727,165        
                       
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 3,344,407   $ 59,818   1.79 %   $ 2,981,688   $ 10,068   0.34 %
Time deposits   167,167     3,452   2.07 %     185,692     638   0.34 %
Brokered CDs   364,833     17,854   4.89 %     9,338     349   3.74 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,876,407     81,124   2.09 %     3,176,718     11,055   0.35 %
Other borrowings   350,039     15,642   4.47 %     200,726     7,592   3.78 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   4,226,446     96,766   2.29 %     3,377,444     18,647   0.55 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Demand and transaction deposits   3,045,013             3,746,152        
Other liabilities   73,770             82,931        
Total liabilities   7,345,229             7,206,527        
Stockholders' equity   531,082             520,638        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,876,311           $ 7,727,165        
                       
Net interest income / interest rate spread     $ 261,311   2.38 %       $ 239,842   2.92 %
Net interest-earning assets / net interest margin $ 3,435,823       3.41 %   $ 4,069,567       3.22 %
                       
Total deposits excluding Brokered CDs / total cost of deposits excluding Brokered CDs $ 6,556,587       0.96 %   $ 6,913,532       0.15 %
Total deposits / total cost of deposits $ 6,921,420       1.17 %   $ 6,922,870       0.16 %
Total funding / total cost of funds $ 7,271,459       1.33 %   $ 7,123,596       0.26 %

(1) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock in the average balance, and dividend income on FHLB stock in interest income
(2) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs. With the adoption of the CECL standard on January 1, 2023, the average balance of the allowance for credit losses on loans was reclassified for all presented periods to other assets to allow for comparability.
(3) Includes prepayment penalty interest income in December YTD 2023 and December YTD 2022 of $0.1 million and $1.7 million, respectively

Deposit Portfolio Composition

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
(In thousands) Ending
Balance		   Average
Balance		   Ending
Balance		   Average
Balance		   Ending
Balance		   Average
Balance
Non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts $ 2,940,398   $ 2,921,961   $ 2,808,300   $ 2,920,737   $ 3,331,067   $ 3,522,352
NOW accounts   200,382     191,889     192,654     192,883     206,434     200,633
Money market deposit accounts   3,100,681     3,090,805     3,059,982     2,893,930     2,445,396     2,385,446
Savings accounts   340,860     346,964     357,470     359,214     386,190     381,071
Time deposits   187,457     183,225     180,529     176,171     151,699     167,138
Brokered CDs   242,210     309,378     391,919     371,329     74,251     37,047
Total deposits $ 7,011,988   $ 7,044,222   $ 6,990,854   $ 6,914,264   $ 6,595,037   $ 6,693,687
                       
Total deposits excluding Brokered CDs $ 6,769,778   $ 6,734,844   $ 6,598,935   $ 6,542,935   $ 6,520,786   $ 6,656,640
                                   


  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
  Average
Rate
Paid(1) 		  Cost of
Funds		   Average
Rate
Paid(1) 		  Cost of
Funds		   Average
Rate
Paid(1) 		  Cost of
Funds
                       
Non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts 0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
NOW accounts 0.99 %   1.00 %   0.95 %   1.01 %   0.73 %   0.52 %
Money market deposit accounts 2.89 %   2.35 %   2.31 %   2.14 %   0.94 %   0.74 %
Savings accounts 1.20 %   1.15 %   1.16 %   1.14 %   0.75 %   0.49 %
Time deposits 3.01 %   3.08 %   2.88 %   2.53 %   2.57 %   0.41 %
Brokered CDs 5.09 %   5.24 %   5.14 %   5.21 %   3.84 %   3.72 %
Total deposits 1.62 %   1.43 %   1.46 %   1.33 %   0.52 %   0.34 %
                       
Interest-bearing deposits excluding brokered CDs 2.65 %   2.21 %   2.16 %   2.00 %   1.07 %   0.68 %
                       
(1)Average rate paid is calculated as the weighted average of spot rates on deposit accounts as of December 31, 2023.
 

Asset Quality

(In thousands) December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   December 31,
2022
Loans 90 days past due and accruing $     $     $  
Nonaccrual loans held for sale   989       2,189       6,914  
Nonaccrual loans - Commercial   23,189       28,041       18,308  
Nonaccrual loans - Retail   9,994       6,283       3,391  
Nonaccrual securities   31       31       36  
Total nonperforming assets $ 34,203     $ 36,544     $ 28,649  
           
Nonaccrual loans:          
Commercial and industrial $ 7,533     $ 7,575     $ 9,629  
Multifamily               3,828  
Commercial real estate   4,490       4,575       4,851  
Construction and land development   11,166       15,891        
Total commercial portfolio   23,189       28,041       18,308  
           
Residential real estate lending   7,218       3,009       1,807  
Consumer solar   2,673       2,817       1,584  
Consumer and other   103       457        
Total retail portfolio   9,994       6,283       3,391  
Total nonaccrual loans $ 33,183     $ 34,324     $ 21,699  
           
Nonaccrual loans to total loans   0.75 %     0.79 %     0.53 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.43 %     0.46 %     0.37 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans   198 %     198 %     208 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans   1.49 %     1.55 %     1.10 %
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans   0.51 %     0.27 %     0.16 %

Credit Quality

  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
($ in thousands)          
Criticized and classified loans          
Commercial and industrial $ 69,843     $ 45,959     $ 32,004  
Multifamily   10,306       10,999       19,860  
Commercial real estate   8,637       8,762       35,180  
Construction and land development   11,166       15,891       16,426  
Residential real estate lending   7,218       3,009       1,807  
Consumer solar   2,673       2,817       1,584  
Consumer and other   103       457        
Total loans $ 109,946     $ 87,894     $ 106,861  


           
Criticized and classified loans to total loans          
Commercial and industrial 1.58 %   1.05 %   0.78 %
Multifamily 0.23 %   0.25 %   0.48 %
Commercial real estate 0.20 %   0.20 %   0.86 %
Construction and land development 0.25 %   0.36 %   0.40 %
Residential real estate lending 0.16 %   0.07 %   0.04 %
Consumer solar 0.06 %   0.06 %   0.04 %
Consumer and other %   0.01 %   %
Total loans 2.48 %   2.00 %   2.60 %
                 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

  As of and for the   As of and for the
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
(in thousands) December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022
Core operating revenue                  
Net Interest income (GAAP) $ 67,319     $ 63,728     $ 67,346     $ 261,311     $ 239,840  
Non-interest income   9,406       6,780       4,226       29,336       23,897  
Less: Securities (gain) loss   2,340       1,699       1,373       7,392       3,637  
Less: Subdebt repurchase gain         (637 )           (1,417 )     (617 )
Add: Tax (credits) depreciation on solar investments   (3,251 )           1,706       (3,251 )     3,811  
Core operating revenue (non-GAAP) $ 75,814     $ 71,570     $ 74,651     $ 293,371     $ 270,568  
                   
Core non-interest expense                  
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 37,752     $ 37,339     $ 35,570     $ 151,247     $ 140,571  
Less: Other one-time expenses(1)   (47 )     (332 )           (665 )     (738 )
Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 37,705     $ 37,007     $ 35,570     $ 150,582     $ 139,833  
                   
Core net income                  
Net Income (GAAP) $ 22,695     $ 22,308     $ 24,755     $ 87,979     $ 81,477  
Less: Securities (gain) loss   2,340       1,699       1,373       7,392       3,637  
Less: Subdebt repurchase gain         (637 )           (1,417 )     (617 )
Add: Other one-time expenses   47       332             665       738  
Add: Tax (credits) depreciation on solar investments   (3,251 )           1,706       (3,251 )     3,811  
Less: Tax on notable items   227       (396 )     (664 )     (909 )     (1,867 )
Core net income (non-GAAP) $ 22,058     $ 23,306     $ 27,170     $ 90,459     $ 87,179  
                   
Tangible common equity                  
Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 585,364     $ 546,291     $ 508,955     $ 585,364     $ 508,955  
Less: Minority interest   (133 )     (133 )     (133 )     (133 )     (133 )
Less: Goodwill   (12,936 )     (12,936 )     (12,936 )     (12,936 )     (12,936 )
Less: Core deposit intangible   (2,217 )     (2,439 )     (3,105 )     (2,217 )     (3,105 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 570,078     $ 530,783     $ 492,781     $ 570,078     $ 492,781  
                   
Average tangible common equity                  
Average stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 554,830     $ 538,753     $ 493,761     $ 531,082     $ 520,638  
Less: Minority interest   (133 )     (133 )     (133 )     (133 )     (133 )
Less: Goodwill   (12,936 )     (12,936 )     (12,936 )     (12,936 )     (12,936 )
Less: Core deposit intangible   (2,325 )     (2,547 )     (3,232 )     (2,656 )     (3,622 )
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 539,436     $ 523,137     $ 477,460     $ 515,357     $ 503,947  
                   
Core return on average assets                  
Denominator: Total average assets (GAAP) $ 7,980,509     $ 7,904,566     $ 7,806,589     $ 7,876,312     $ 7,727,165  
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)   1.10 %     1.17 %     1.38 %     1.15 %     1.13 %
                   
Core return on average tangible common equity                  
Denominator: Average tangible common equity $ 539,436     $ 523,137     $ 477,460     $ 515,357     $ 503,947  
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   16.22 %     17.67 %     22.58 %     17.55 %     17.30 %
                   
Core efficiency ratio                  
Numerator: Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP)   37,705       37,007       35,570       150,582       139,834  
Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   49.74 %     51.71 %     47.65 %     51.33 %     51.68 %

(1) Severance expense for positions eliminated plus, for 2022, expenses related to the termination of the merger agreement with Amalgamated Bank of Chicago.


